BROKEN ARROW – The start was forgettable for Avery Vancuren and Owasso, but the ending could not have been much sweeter on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Rams opened the fourth quarter with 12 unanswered points for a seven-point advantage and never trailed again as they held on for a 55-53 road win against Broken Arrow. Vancuren scored 10 of her game-high 23 points in the final stanza, all of which came at the free throw line inside Tiger Fieldhouse.
Broken Arrow split its season opener with Owasso as the Tigers won a low-scoring affair in the boys game, 38-26.
Vancuren, who battled cramps down the stretch, connected on 14-of-16 from the stripe for the game, including a free throw with 10.2 seconds remaining that iced the game for Owasso.
Mallory Hendrix chipped in with eight points, all of which came in the second half, and Karson Zumwalt had seven for the Rams (2-2).
Junior Jada Hytche paced Broken Arrow with 16 points and Abby Jones added 15 for the Tigers, who led 28-20 at halftime after a 10-0 flurry late in the second quarter. Owasso chipped away at the deficit in the third as it tied the game on two occasions before the decisive fourth quarter surge.
Broken Arrow 38, Owasso 26 (boys): The Rams had a tough time trying to get anything to fall in their season opener on the road.
Owasso shot just 20.5 percent from the field (8-of-39), including just 1-of-14 from behind the three-point line. Despite their shooting woes, the Rams defense kept them in the contest for the first 2 ½ quarters.
Neither team could muster much offense as Broken Arrow led 6-4 after one quarter and 15-10 at halftime. Owasso cut the deficit to 18-16 midway through the third quarter on a Kyler Mann putback. The Tigers countered with the first significant run of the contest, an 11-0 stretch that upped the lead to 29-16. George McCurdy, Jaiell Talley and Ian Golden connected on three-pointers during the run and the Rams never did recover.
Golden was the game’s lone double-figure scorer with 12 points. Mann paced Owasso with eight points. Caleb Leslie added six for the Rams (0-1).
Both Ram squads returned to action this week at Sand Springs. Results were not available prior to press time.