When Shane Eicher’s name popped up on Liz (Eistenhold) Barber’s phone, she was uncertain why her former high school coach would be calling her.
“It kind of caught me by surprise,” said Barber. “I thought ‘why was he calling me. What’s going on with Owasso softball?’”
Eicher called to tell Barber she had been selected as part of the seven-member class of the 2019 Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.
“I was very surprised, very honored,” said Barber.
Barber will join Dusty Duncan, Jaylen Lowe, Levi Molini, Clark Ogilvie, Steve Parker and Mogan Toben in the 2019 class. The HOF inductees will be introduced during the Friday, Oct. 11 homecoming game against Norman North. A ceremony will be held inside the OHS Wellness Center on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Barber was a three-year varsity member of the Owasso fast pitch team before she graduated in 2008. The former Ram catcher was an All-Region and All-State selection. Barber set the single-season home run record with 11 bombs. Part of Owasso’s 2005 state runner-up team, Barber tallied 122 career hits and 101 career RBI.
Barber recalled being part of Ram squads that included teammates she played with during the school season and against during the summer season, which helped foster a competitive edge in the Owasso dugout.
“We had quite a few girls that were very competitive with each other,” Barber said. “You have that competitiveness outside and you bring it all together and you have a special team.”
Barber had drawn interest from several Division-I schools and eventually chose Auburn University. As a four-year starter with the Tigers, Barber finished her Auburn career in the school’s top-10 career lists in home runs, RBI and games played. Defensively, she threw out an astounding 74 percent of potential baserunners, the highest success rate for any Auburn catcher.
Barber currently works as a supply chain analyst at Helmerich and Payne in Tulsa. She is expecting her first child at any time.
Barber said her determination was one of the keys in her success on the softball field, a trait she learned from her father Larry, who coached several of her teams growing up.
“He would expect a lot but also knew that I could do it,” Barber said. “Whenever someone pushes you and expects you to be better, you have that drive.”