Owasso delayed its winter homecoming pep rally after Mother Nature eliminated a couple of days last week but that did not keep the students from showing their Ram Pride.
The homecoming courts for both basketball and wrestling were introduced Monday afternoon inside the Owasso Gymnasium.
Kennady Harper was crown as basketball homecoming queen on Friday night during halftime of the boys’ game against Broken Arrow. Harper was escorted by Kyler Mann. The other queen candidates included Mallory Hendrix, Kelsey Korb, Avery Vancruen and Emily Wilkins. Their escorts were Brandon Armstrong, Trenton Ellison, Bryce Journee and Spencer McCall.
During Monday’s rally, Chloe Sams was named wrestling homecoming queen. Sams was escorted by Nate Jacobson. Other queen candidates included Ashley Bunten and Mikayla Caldwell as well as junior attendant Jordyn Nowlin and sophomore attendant Kimora Tisdale. Escorts included Scott Ghavami, Devin Harris, Kilian McNichol and Mark Turner.