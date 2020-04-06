Monday, March 30
1:07 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso Drug. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:21 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Harass threats. Male getting threats from another male. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance American Cash Center. Check on suspicious person. White male sitting in black truck at business. Handled.
11:22 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Ash St. Vandal report. Man taking a ramp off of a house. Handled.
11:35 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check female and child at residence. Unable to locate.
11:40 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 103 St. N. Harass threats. Male making threats to female. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:37 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Sex crime. Employee showing another employee child porn. Report info taken.
1:09 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female who has not been hard from in a few days. Unable to locate.
1:11 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Identity theft. Handled.
2:13 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 24 Ct. Theft report. Watch taken from residence. Report info taken.
2:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Female missing since last Thursday. Handled.
3:14 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Delaware Ave. Accident injury. No haul.
4:06 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Shoplifting report. People stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:50 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Little Caesars. Assault in progress. Woman coughed on man at business. Handled.
6:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Someone stealing money from man. Handled.
6:16 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe. Elder abuse. Elderly abused at nursing home. Handled.
9:11 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Dollar General. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 10100 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
Tuesday, March 31
1:58 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Unknown person in back yard at a residence. Handled.
3:09 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:13 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bell. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:42 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:51 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:59 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Tan pickup loitering in business parking lot. Handled.
4:04 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Beaumont St. Weapon shots fired. Three shots heard in the area. Handled.
4:11 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. The District Bar and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:31 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:15 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Theft report auto theft. Vehicle stolen overnight. Report info taken.
9:09 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s General Store. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Theft report all other. Trailer stolen from a business. Report info taken.
10:23 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Theft report all other. Stolen items from business. Report info taken.
11:04 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 3 Ave. Vandal report all. Vandalism of vehicle in front of residence. Report info taken.
11:25 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ct. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
12:37 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Theft report all other. Report info taken.
1:25 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas Bailey Ranch. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noises from neighbors. Handled.
2:37 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting at a residence. Handled.
5:20 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic report physical. Physical domestic with pushing outside apartments. Handled.
5:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Wallet stolen at a business. Report info taken.
6:04 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
6:22 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Grey Malibu soliciting in neighborhood. Handled.
10:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Information.
10:24 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic report – violate PO. Violation of protective order. Handled.
10:33 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. GNC Live Well. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:43 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
Wednesday, April 1
5:28 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Trespass in progress all. Black male subject trespassing at a residence. Handled.
7:00 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:18 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:11 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Theft report auto theft. Vehicle taken from lot. Report info taken.
11:48 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Gun taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:51 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic report verbal. Couple argued at residence. Handled.
1:28 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Theft report all other. Mail was stolen from a residence. Handled.
1:37 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Atlanta Apartments. Harass threats. Male harassing female at a residence. Handled.
3:19 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled by phone.
4:02 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Atlanta St. Animal control other. Three dogs running loose. Handled.
7:34 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Domestic in progress – verbal. Verbal domestic male arguing with female at Quality Inn. Handled.
8:02 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Female sexually assaulted. Report info taken.
8:17 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Weapon shots fired. Three gunshots heard. Unable to locate.
8:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Older white male running through parking lot crying. Unable to locate.
8:48 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on juvenile female. Handled by phone.
9:24 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Unable to locate.
9:32 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 100 St. N. Fraud all. Female paid for item never received. Handled by phone.
9:42 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in parking lot. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
Thursday, April 2
3:48 a.m. – 11700 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Robbery in progress all. Male held at knife point. Other agency referral.
6:12 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Atlanta St. Owasso Library. Check on suspicious person. Two males holding boxes on street corner. Handled.
9:52 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Theft report all other. Items stolen from an individual. Report info taken.
12:57 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Body found. Adult male body found in room. Report info taken.
5:38 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Shoplifting in progress. Male took items from store. Arrest.
5:53 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
8:57 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Theft report. Amazon package lost. Handled.
10:07 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:36 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
Friday, April 3
1:36 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Trespass in progress all. Suspicious male trespassing at business. Unable to locate.
2:13 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Medicap Pharmacy. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:48 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:16 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:16 a.m. -300 blk. E. 16 St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up from a residence. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Battle Creek. Theft report all other. Taco truck in parking lot broken into. Handled.
9:28 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:40 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Addison Park Apartments. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
9:53 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:53 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Domestic report – violate PO. Protective order violation through text. Report info taken.
12:06 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Accident injury. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Safety Storage. Theft report all other. Car hauler trailer stolen from a business. Report info taken.
2:16 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 91 St. N. Fraud all. Identity theft. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, April 4
2:51 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Quik Trip East. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in business parking lot. Handled.
6:32 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Truck driving the wrong way. Handled.
2:30 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 106 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple fighting in a vehicle. Handled.
6:02 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Man and woman arguing at a residence. Handled.
7:40 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Plaza De Toros. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
9:08 p.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family members arguing. Handled.
9:16 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry Catholic Church. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:58 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, April 5
12:02 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Wings to Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:55 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing at business. Handled.
8:31 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Quick Trip. Check on person. Check on family at business. Handled.
11:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Theft of money. Handled by phone.
11:40 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Theft report from vehicle. Theft of gun from vehicle. Report info taken.
12:01 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Check on a male acting strange in a business. Handled.
1:25 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Office Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from a business. Report info taken.
5:50 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Express. Theft report. Female had items stolen from her at a business. Report info taken.
7:53 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. Wagg. Weapon shots fired. Shorts heard in the area. Report info taken.
8:19 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on a juvenile at a residence. Handled.
9:05 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Theft report from structure. Purse taken from residence. Handled.
9:29 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
11:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Vandal report all. Vehicle hit with car at parking lot. Handled.