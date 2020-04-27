Monday, April 20
12:36 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
12:58 a.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:53 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Neighbors in Need. Vandal in progress. Vandalism of property at business. Report info taken.
10:48 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 St. N. Check on suspicious hazard other. Spill in garage at residential. Handled.
3:56 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:48 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Arrest.
5:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male drinking in a vehicle. Report info taken.
5:44 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Suspicious vehicle in parking lot. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Main St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
Tuesday, April 21
12:09 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. JUV female arguing. Handled.
12:22 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:05 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso First Assembly of God. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:27 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. AT&T Mobility. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:24 p.m. – 8900 blk. N 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
3:21 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang up. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
4:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Child left in vehicle. Unable to locate.
6:45 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:04 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Assault in progress. Black male assaulted employee at business. Handled.
Wednesday, April 22
12:16 a.m. – 7400 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Baptist. Welfare check all. Business not answering phone. Handled.
1:11 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Battlecreek Church. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:59 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Breaking and entering-in progress. Home intrusion. Handled.
3:29 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IQ Carwash. Check on suspicious vehicles. Silver truck parked at business. Handled.
9:27 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Vehicles broken into at residence. Report info taken.
11:38 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Black Honda driving reckless. Unable to locate.
11:54 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Recover stolen property/vehicle. Mutual aid check on stolen vehicle. Handled.
12:43 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 89 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:45 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 3 St. Welfare check all. Welfare check. Handled.
3:18 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence.
3:23 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 161 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on elderly female. Other agency referral.
3:43 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle at a residence. Handled by phone.
4:53 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 80 St. N. Found property all. Packages on a porch. Handled.
5:04 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 145 E. Pl. Welfare check all. Checked juvenile female at a residence. Handled.
5:23 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Garrett Creek Wine and Spirits. Shoplifting in progress. Person stealing from business. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Roommates arguing at residence. Handled.
6:55 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Garrett Creek Wine and Spirits. Fraud all. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
7:22 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Welfare check all. Check on male at a residence. Unable to locate.
7:53 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 93 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on elderly female and male at a residence. Handled.
8:02 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Unknown subjects stole items from a business. Unable to locate.
8:58 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing in parking lot. Unable to locate.
Thursday, April 23
11:23 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Island. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
1:08 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Blue Honda unable to maintain lane. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. White truck following delivery driver. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IBC Bank. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Noise complaint at a residence. Handled.
7:40 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 90 St. N. Domestic report verbal. Couple fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
8:04 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Juveniles left in car. Handled.
9:30 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:43 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Car driving without tire. Handled.
10:15 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Trespass report all. Male trespassing at residence. Handled.
Friday, April 24
12:21 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:11 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Welfare check all. Checking on clerk at hotel. Handled.
6:04 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Tyann Plaza. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:40 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Liquids Wine and Spirits. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:28 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 93 Ct. N. Fraud all. Identity theft. Report info taken.
1:44 p.m. – 8100 blk. 77 E. Ave. Recover stolen property/vehicle. Vehicle abandoned in driveway. Report info taken.
1:52 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Welfare check on 911 hangup. Handled.
2:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Checks cashed by unknown person. Report info taken.
2:44 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:47 p.m. – 101000 blk. E. 89 St. N. Bailey Ranch Golf Club. Trespass in progress all. Males fishing at pond will not leave. Handled.
3:35 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing in silver car at business. Unable to locate.
4:04 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:08 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Arby’s. Welfare check all. Check on juvenile female. Handled.
4:32 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Arvest Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:07 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:18 p.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
5:37 p.m. – 10400 blk. E. 116 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Welfare check on male and female at residence. Handled.
6:26 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 150 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on elderly couple. Handled.
6:49 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
7:08 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
7:36 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unauthorized vehicle driving with police lights. Handled.
8:52 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:53 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Marco’s Pizza. Fraud all. Fraudulent charges at business. Handled.
9:25 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 ST. N. El Tequila. Check on suspicious person. Male causing issues at business. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Check on suspicious person. Male in parking lot.
10:32 p.m. – 12500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Weapons shots fired. Shots heard in area. Handled.
10:35 p.m. – 9400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
10:48 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in area. Information.
11:07 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum and Go. Weapon armed subject. Male with gun in vehicle. Unable to locate.
Saturday, April 25
12:37 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:08 a.m. – 900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Check on suspicious vehicle. Care running in parking lot. Handled.
9:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Harass stalking. Male being harassed by female. Handled by phone.
11:48 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Fraud in progress. Man trying to cash a fraudulent check at a bank. Report info taken.
12:20 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Accident no injury. Information.
12:30 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Male riding dirt bike through a neighborhood. Unable to locate.
2:28 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Arvest Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:42 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Report info taken.
4:00 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Female being unruly at a business. Handled.
4:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle that looks like a car sitting in a parking lot. Handled.
5:01 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:15 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Gold Corolla roadraging. Unable to locate.
5:38 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Reasor’s. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. Gold car following a woman and road raging. Unable to locate.
7:04 p.m. – 7600 blk. E. 161 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrag. UTV throwing rocks. Unable to locate.
7:31 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious person. Woman and kids playing on the equipment. Unable to locate.
7:54 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 8 St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Kids riding motorcycles on roadway. Handled.
10:39 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Juveniles at gas station. Handled.
Sunday, April 26
12:26 a.m. – 15800 blk. E. 79 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Possible breaking into vehicle. Other agency referral.
1:13 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. LaQuinta Inn and Suites. Breaking and entering – in progress. People trying to get into hotel room. Handled.
2:24 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:40 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Harass threats. Male threatening family members.
11:17 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
11:18 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Welfare check all. Family on side of roadway. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from a business. Report info taken.
4:04 p.m. – 19000 blk. E. 106 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Man walking back and forth across the road. Other agency referral.
5:24 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
6:58 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. The Highlands. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
7:09 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tate Boys and Tire Service. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:04 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Male being scammed. Handled.
11:02 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Possible family members fighting in apartment. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Males fighting inside residence. Handled.
11:55 p.m. – 20 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Historic Museum. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:57 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Owasso Library. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.