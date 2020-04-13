Monday, April 6
12:02 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Walgreens. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:03 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Trespass in progress all. Female refusing to leave a residence. Handled.
9:30 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
9:45 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
10:04 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 105 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on child at residence. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IQ Carwash. Theft report all other. Theft of items from business. Report info taken.
11:14 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
11:33 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target Stores. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Handled.
11:36 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Check on people panhandling at QuikTrip. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:45 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 84 St. N. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Civil issue female and male arguing. Handled.
2:08 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
2:23 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check female at a residence. Handled.
2:50 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Two black males and a black female stealing from a business. Handled.
3:17 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Semi all over the road. Handled.
4:34 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Green Hill Funeral Home. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:12 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Brown Nissan driving without headlights. Unable to locate.
8:25 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hangup. Handled.
9:09 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Dodge pickup loitering at a business. Unable to locate.
9:43 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. The Church of Owasso. Check on suspicious vehicle. Handled.
11:29 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Holliday Inn Express. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver Jeep running unoccupied in parking lot.
Tuesday, April 7
12:01 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Tyann Plaza. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:10 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing outside of residence. Handled.
8:32 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:08 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check all. Check juvenile female at her residence. Handled.
9:14 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic report – violate PO. Subject requested PO. Handled.
9:50 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Fraud all. Fraudulent credit card use. Report info taken.
10:17 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
11:00 a.m. – 1800 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report – violate PO. Check with officer to create PO. Handled.
3:17 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit and run injury. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:56 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:57 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Two guys arguing in a parking lot. Handled.
5:29 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 123 St. N. Crescent Ridge. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:44 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Unable to locate.
5:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Handled.
8:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main ST. Owasso Police Dept. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Small child physically abused by parents. Report info taken.
10:05 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:52 p.m. – 12220 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Wednesday, April 8
12:08 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 124 Pl. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard. Handled.
3:30 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Handled.
8:23 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Hibdon Tires Plus. Check on suspicious person. Male possibly intoxicated in lobby of business. Handled.
11:11 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on adult female at residence. Handled.
11:35 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Check on child left in vehicle. Handled.
12:05 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 174 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on adult male at residence. Other agency referral.
12:16 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:46 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on female at a residence. Handled.
1:55 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Fire Station 4. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:12 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male taking items without paying. Handled.
5:31 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Arrest.
5:35 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Male and female asking for people for money. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check all. Check kids at a residence. Report info taken.
7:35 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary School. Check on suspicious vehicle. ATV with unknown occupants taking dirt from construction area. Unable to locate.
8:07 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Drugs in progress selling/use. Juveniles smoking weed near park. Unable to locate.
8:35 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 117 St. N. Harass threats. Male harassing female at a residence. Report info taken.
9:43 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 88 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Neighbors partying at a residence. Handled.
11:13 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 22 Ct. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music playing at a residence. Handled.
Thursday, April 9
1:53 a.m. – 11700 blk. E. 80 St. N. Autozone. Check on suspicious person. Male wearing all black walking down the road. Handled.
2:31 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue car in parking lot of business. Handled.
3:37 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 145 E. Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Woman was punched in the eye. Handled.
8:18 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Ascension St. John Owasso. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check all. 911 hang up from a business. Handled.
11:34 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:55 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Pawn. Welfare check all. 911 hang up at a business. Handled.
4:35 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Save-On Printing and Signs. Accident no injury. Handled by phone.
5:51 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 117 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Maroon Ford Focus shooting paintballs at houses. Handled.
10:13 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Silver Creek Village. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicles parked at park. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from residence. Handled.
10:43 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Harass threats. Kids harassed at playground. Handled.
10:54 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic in progress — verbal. Couple arguing in yard. Handled.
11:44 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noise in apartment. Handled.
Friday, April 10
5:46 a.m. – 500 blk. W. 2 Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:47 a.m. – 1900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Ator Heights. Check on suspicious person. Check two subjects walking in yards. Handled.
9:51 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 114 St. N. Vandal report all. House paintballed. Report info taken.
10:54 a.m. – 13100 blk. N. 87 E. Ave. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple were arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
11:44 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious person. White male walking around a parking lot looking into cars. Handled.
12:35 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Theft report. Tools taken from a vehicle at a residence. Report info taken.
1:13 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Bank of Oklahoma. Welfare check. Welfare check on a 911 hang up. Handled.
1:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Female trying in parking lot. Handled.
5:12 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Three gunshots heard in area. Unable to locate.
5:37 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male took tool without paying. Unable to locate.
7:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Sex Crime Child Pornography. Child porn received by cell phone. Handled.
10:23 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Disturbance loud noise. Noise coming from high school. Handled.
Saturday, April 11
3:15 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Dirty Dawg Carwash and Mini Storage. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:48 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:20 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Ash St. Welfare check. 911 hang up. Unable to locate.
6:19 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Smith Farm Development. Theft in progress. Person going through truck. Report info taken.
10:18 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 101 St. N. Welfare check. Check on an elderly man at a residence. Handled.
10:48 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal. Females arguing at a business. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Welfare check. Child unattended in front yard. Handled.
11:15 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 119 St. N. Domestic in progress – physical. Family members fighting at a residence. Arrest.
11:44 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 94 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area of a neighborhood. Handled.
2:09 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Drugs found. Drugs found in a business bathroom. Handled.
3:15 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:21 p.m. – 7400 blk. Maple Leaf Dr. Welfare check. 911 hang up from a residence. Handled.
5:00 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Drunk public drinking. Man in a vehicle intoxicated. Arrest.
6:49 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports + Outdoors. Shoplifting in progress. Females taking items from business. Report info taken.
7:23 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Handled.
8:38 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwood’s. Shoplifting in progress. Females taking items from business. Handled.
11:02 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, April 12
12:31 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Welfare check. Female hung up on 911 call. Handled.
12:44 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Los Cabos. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:00 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence.
2:41 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music in apartment. Handled.
8:37 a.m. – 10400 blk. E. 116 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on elderly female at a residence. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Information.
4:00 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress violation PO. Man violated a protection order. Report info taken.
5:37 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang up at a residence. Handled.
9:03 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fought at residence. Handled.
9:49 p.m. — 11700 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Handled.