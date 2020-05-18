Monday, May 11
4:26 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:38 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Female possibly violating protective order. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Theft report. Stolen vehicle at tow yard. Handled.
12:34 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Unable to locate.
2:17 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart. Theft report. Theft of auto at business. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist Church. Check on suspicious person. Subject sleeping in fire escape of church. Handled.
2:48 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
3:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:32 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 88 St. N. Fraud. ID theft. Handled.
3:53 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Auto Parts. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:58 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Atlanta Apartments. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
6:03 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Papa John’s. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting in front of business. Unable to locate.
Tuesday, May 12
3:40 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:55 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:57 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Trespass in progress. People refusing to leave hotel. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
2:12 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Coffee Creek. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strangely in neighborhood. Handled.
3:23 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting report. Female shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
4:13 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Cyberstalking. Handled.
5:24 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Child in car outside of car seat. Handled.
6:01 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:58 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 101 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:14 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting outside residence. Handled.
8:35 p.m. – 16100 blk. E. 109 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Mutual aid for RCSO with shooting. Report info taken.
9:14 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Smitty’s Garage. Drunk public. Intoxicated male at business. Arrest.
9:40 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 111 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in the shadows near residence. Unable to locate.
11:22 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Harass phone. Neighbor harassing him. Handled.
11:42 p.m. – 9500 blk. E. 121 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
Wednesday, May 13
12:50 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. White male in blue car acting strangely. Arrest.
5:00 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:25 a.m. – 7100 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Traffic pursuit. Officer initiated. Arrest.
5:45 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Child walking unsupervised. Handled.
6:11 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 Pl. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:11 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 16 St. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call at residence. Handled.
12:28 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Harass threats. Female threatening female. Handled.
1:51 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Trespass report. Male trespassing at residence. Handled.
4:03 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Harass threats. Threats by phone. Report info taken.
5:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Disturbance fight in progress. Group fighting in parking lot of business. Report info taken.
6:58 p.m. – 10100 blk. Larkin Bailey Blvd. Bailey Ranch Golf Club. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:11 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle being driven away from business. Handled.
Thursday, May 14
2:50 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 109 Pl. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
5:57 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male in front of business. Unable to locate.
7:18 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male refusing to leave business bathroom. Handled.
9:04 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist Church. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around business parking lot. Handled.
10:26 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:43 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
11:15 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Lane Bryant. Check on suspicious person. Check males behind business. Handled.
11:41 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Attempted scam. Report info taken.
12:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report auto theft. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
1:03 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. iPhone stolen at business. Report info taken.
1:27 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 156 E. Pl. Vandal report all. Arrow shot at door of residence. Report info taken.
1:41 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Seasons Express. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 89 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
2:23 p.m. – 900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Lane Bryant. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:39 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:05 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Vandal report all. House egged. Report info taken.
3:39 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Anchor Paint. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
3:56 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 88 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Items taken from vehicles. Report info taken.
4:40 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. True Vapors. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:53 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Fraud in progress. Customer refusing to pay for service. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic. Check on suspicious vehicle. Lewd acts in vehicle at park. Handled.
6:43 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:35 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Aldi Food Market. Found property all. Found property outside business. Handled.
8:16 p.m. – 800 blk. Elm St. Welfare check all. Check on odor at residence. Handled.
8:48 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Breaking and entering-in progress. Female entering closed business. Handled.
8:58 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Female sleeping in white truck in parking lot of business. Handled.
9:23 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Check on suspicious vehicle. Several cars revving their engines. Handled.
10:09 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Estates. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:42 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check welfare of employee that hasn’t shown up for work. Handled.
11:35 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Friday, May 15
3:04 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Battlecreek Church. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:59 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music at business. Handled.
10:51 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169 Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:03 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:14 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Welfare check all. Check on a man yelling out on a balcony at a business. Handled.
11:30 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Delaware Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
12:06 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
12:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Female wanting to report juvenile abuse. Report info taken.
1:02 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Car-Mart. Drug found. Drugs found in a vehicle at a business. Report info taken.
3:12 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 99 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Several gunshots heard in area. Other agency referral.
4:33 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:03 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Captain D’s Seafood. Fraud all. Counterfeit money used. Arrest.
5:36 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Cici’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:10 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on juveniles at residence. Handled.
9:24 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around motel. Unable to locate.
9:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Vintage Stock. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:37 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of people fighting in parking lot. Handled.
10:37 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 95 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Neighbors having a party. Handled.
11:12 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
11:23 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:37 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
Saturday, May 16
12:12 a.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Officer. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:18 a.m. – 10000 blk. E. 95 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noise coming from residence. Handled.
2:33 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
3:08 a.m. – 9800 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music from residence. Handled.
3:15 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Welfare check all. Checking on juvenile. Handled.
3:25 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:41 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Holiday Inn Express. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:09 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJs Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:26 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
8:17 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Bank of Oklahoma. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied vehicles in business parking lot. Handled.
8:22 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Black Bear Diner. Check on suspicious vehicle. White Dodge Ram from disturbance at a business. Handled.
9:03 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Accident no injury. Information.
10:31 a.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Fraud in progress. Male attempting to pass bad check at a business. Handled.
11:33 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 99 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
1:56 p.m. – 10100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Church. Accident injury. Information.
2:42 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Office Depot. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated.
3:02 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 110 Ct. N. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
3:45 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 12 St. Larry’s Fried Chicken. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:41 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 81 St. N. Drugs found. Drugs found in an Uber driver’s car. Report info taken.
5:42 p.m. – 12100 blk. 96 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
7:57 p.m. – 5500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Handled.
8:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Found bank card at business. Report info taken.
9:59 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle driving around business. Unable to locate.
10:12 p.m. – 7500 blk. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:48 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 2 Ave. Owasso Public Works. Check on suspicious vehicle. Green car in parking lot of business. Handled.
11:55 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing in yard. Handled.
Sunday, May 17
12:07 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:11 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Birch St. Sex crime indecent exposure. Male exposed himself at residence. Report info taken.
12:34 a.m. – 14600 blk. E. 114 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.
12:52 a.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from next door. Handled.
1:22 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Stolen merchandise from a business. Unable to locate.
1:59 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on female at residence. Handled.
2:46 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 92 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in area. Unable to locate.
2:47 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
10:55 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. People begging at business. Unable to locate.
11:57 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Braum’s. Check on suspicious person. Male screaming at business.
12:44 p.m. – 11500 blk. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Handled.
1:09 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 88 Ter. N. Missing person all. Missing woman from residence. Handled.
1:34 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 9 St. Welfare check all. Welfare check on a 911 hang up. Unable to locate.
1:44 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Traffic speeding. Two black cars speeding. Unable to locate.
2:15 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe Living Center. Accident hit and run property. Handled by phone.
4:06 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. AT&T Mobility. Breaking and entering-in progress. Two men trying to break into a truck at a business. Handled.
4:50 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Trespass in progress all. White male in front of business. Handled.
5:00 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:54 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Trespass in progress all. Male at business. Arrest.
5:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check all. Welfare check on 911 hang up. Handled by phone.
8:07 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
9:18 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Vandal in progress all. Male vandalizing business. Arrest.
9:23 p.m. -11600 blk. E. 80 St. Welfare check all. Check on female at a residence. Handled.
11:56 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.