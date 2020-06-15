Monday, June 8
12:13 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:31 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:25 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Vandal report. Pickup vandalized at residence. Handled.
7:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Found gun on roadway. Report info taken.
8:17 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 121 St. N. Theft report. Package missing from porch. Report info taken.
9:49 a.m. – 7000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Theft report. Gun stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:04 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:17 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Welfare check. Female not answering phone for days. Handled.
2:00 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of package from residence. Report info taken.
3:02 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. N. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
3:10 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Tower Loans. Check on suspicious person. White male acting weird. Unable to locate.
6:08 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 119 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Door-to-door salesman. Handled.
6:43 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Cracker Barrel. Welfare check. Child left in a running vehicle. Cancel.
8:37 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Sure Stay Plus. Theft report. Truck stolen from business. Report info taken.
9:51 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Harass stalking. Someone sending packages. Handled.
10:21 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 79 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:35 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Theft report. Someone attempted to take vehicle earlier in the day. Report info taken.
11:41 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Sex crime. Female assaulted by male at residence. Report info taken.
Tuesday, June 9
12:08 a.m. – 8515 E. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe Living Center. Medical: Chest pain. Transport.
12:26 a.m. – 14908 E. 90 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
2:06 a.m. – 10320 E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:08 a.m. – 14908 E. 90 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
4:11 a.m. – 10305 N. 140 E. Ave. Medical: Chest pain. Transport.
7:32 a.m. – 10098 N. 123 E. Ave. Medical: Trauma/bleeding. Transport.
9:05 a.m. – 10800 E. 117 St. N. Alarm intrusion residence. False.
9:47 a.m. – 11300 E. 116 St. N. Traffic pursuit. Handled.
10:53 a.m. – 316 N. Atlanta St. Civil matter. Handled.
11:22 a.m. – 12455 E. 100 St. N. 911 hang-up call. Information.
11:49 a.m. – 9002 N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in progress. Male took baskets full of items. Report info taken.
11:55 a.m. – 7889 N. 119 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:08 p.m. – 111N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:13 p.m. – 8101 N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Medical: Other medical. No haul.
1:34 p.m. – 10903 N. 121 E. Ave. Suicidal subject. Handled.
1:40 p.m. – 7301 N. 122 E. Pl. Theft report. Theft of dog. Handled.
2:01 p.m. – 11815 E. 86 St. N. 911 hang-up call. Information.
2:15 p.m. – 14505 E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Fraud. Fake money used at business. Report info taken.
2:28 p.m. – 14505 E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Medical: Cardiac arrest. Transport.
3:41 p.m. – 12905 E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Theft report. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:00 p.m. – 8551 N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Theft report. Money missing from business. Report info taken.
4:24 p.m. – 10713 E. 86 St. N. Advance Auto Parts. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:46 p.m. – 8208 N. 118 E. Ave. Alarm intrusion residence. False.
5:10 p.m. – 11901 N. 112 E. Ave. Theft report. Ex-boyfriend took her phone. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 10728 E. 120 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
5:50 p.m. – 8502 N. 128 E. Ave. Elm Creek Mini Storage. Theft report. Camping gear taken from residence. Report info taken.
5:59 p.m. – 11699 E. 96 St. N. Suicidal subject. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 9136 N. 153 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
8:24 p.m. – 13616 E. 103 St. N. Access Medical Urgent Care. Alarm intrusion business. False.
9:03 p.m. – 14324 E. 87 St. N. Domestic report. Male violating protective order. Report info taken.
10:41 p.m. – 15208 E. 88 Pl. N. Alarm intrusion residence. False.
Wednesday, June 10
1:00 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 193 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist RCSO on traffic stop. Handled.
1:27 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:49 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 114 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress .Unknown subject in the garage of a residence. Handled.
4:22 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
7:06 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds. Vandal report. Trash all over the road. Report info taken.
7:35 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Robertson Tire. Vandal report. Windows busted out of cars at business. Handled.
7:40 a.m. – 14600 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Harass stalking. Subject possibly followed to work. Handled.
7:52 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Pruitts Auto Collision. Found property. Found bicycle at business. Handled.
10:01 a.m. – 10900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Harass phone. Harassment by phone. Report info taken.
10:12 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats via phone. Handled.
11:53 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 100 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Theft report. Handgun missing from residence. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:31 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Theft report. Someone stealing money. Report info taken.
2:46 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Rolling Hills. Weapon armed subject. White male with gun at residence. Report info taken.
2:57 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
3:54 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:04 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:30 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Geber Collision. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:02 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Disturbance verbal. Two males arguing at residence. Handled.
5:10 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Disturbance verbal. Two males arguing at business. Handled.
5:45 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Five people stealing from business. Report info taken.
6:15 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from business. Cancel.
7:08 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Person walking on highway. Handled.
7:49 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Fraud. Unemployment fraud. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Assault Report. Female tried to run over other female. Report info taken.
9:03 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
Thursday, June 11
12:29 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male in blue car keeps driving by residence. Handled.
2:21 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 126 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assist Collinsville PD looking for suspect. Unable to locate.
4:22 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Vandal in progress. White male kicking doors of business. Unable to locate.
9:57 a.m. – 200 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Man banging on back door of residence. Handled.
10:31 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 163 E. Ave. Theft report. Computer taken from residence. Other agency referral.
10:40 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Butterfly Jewelry. Theft report. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
10:42 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen by an employee. Report info taken.
11:52 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Check stolen from mail. Report info taken.
2:29 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Harass threats. Harassment via phone calls. Handled.
2:38 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Vandal report. Building damaged by tenant. Handled.
3:08 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 99 Pl. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:49 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Female without emergency calling 911. Handled.
6:38 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Elm St. Check on suspicious person. Two males going door to door. Handled.
7:41 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Missing person. Adult female returned to residence. Handled.
7:47 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:33 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 2 Ave. Bison Records Dispensary. Check on suspicious person. Black male putting white female in back of vehicle and leaving business. Handled.
8:43 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway. Owasso Library. Check on suspicious person .White male in red shorts and no shirt trying to get into business. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Birmingham Ave. Fraud. Stolen credit card used. Report info taken.
Friday, June 12
12:42 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Welfare check all. Checking on a 911 hangup. Handled.
1:46 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up at business. Handled.
5:17 a.m. – 14600 blk. E. 111 Ct. N. Shores. Welfare check all. People arguing in the street. Information.
5:18 a.m. – 200 blk. W. 1 St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:26 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing in the street. Handled.
7:37 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Check for man and dog in caller’s backyard. Unable to locate.
8:02 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray truck abandoned in the road. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Other agency referral.
10:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Black Ford Explorer driving recklessly. Unable to locate.
10:30 a.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash. St. Ator Elementary School. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Unable to locate.
11:10 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 140 E. Ct. Domestic in progress physical. Family member fighting at a residence. Handled.
11:40 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
12:20 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from a business. Arrest.
1:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
2:05 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Welfare check all. Check on an elderly female walking to a business. Handled.
2:07 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on a work van driving around the neighborhood. Handled.
2:09 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Breaking and entering-in progress. People living in a vacant house. Handled.
2:16 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Fraud all. Female had money taken from her account. Report info taken.
2:27 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Found property all. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
3:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ross Dress for Less. Harass threats. Manager threatened at a business. Report info taken.
5:33 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Brown van unable to maintain lane. Information.
6:28 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
6:55 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills Inc. Drugs in progress selling/use. White male using drugs in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
8:57 p.m. — 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:39 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, June 13
1:05 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Elm St. Theft report all other. Two white males stealing property from residence. Arrest.
8:51 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Breaking and entering-in progress. Report of male breaking into a residence. Report info taken.
9:52 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Found child at a business. Handled.
10:10 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Sport Clips. Theft report from vehicle. Tag stolen off of a vehicle at a business. Handled.
11:08 a.m. – 10700 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied red Buick in front of residence. Handled.
12:28 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Theft report all other. Man threatening another man at a residence. Handled.
12:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Harass threats. Threats by a business owner. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Office Depot. Welfare check all. Check on a disoriented woman in a business. Unable to locate.
2:42 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Liquid Wine and Spirits. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:49 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female calling 911 and walking around a business. Handled.
3:04 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on a male at a residence. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Fire Dept. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on a vehicle that looks like a stolen vehicle posted on social media. Handled.
4:47 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting report. Theft report that happened yesterday at a business. Report info taken.
5:59 p.m. – 100 blk. Main St. Theft report all other. Theft of a gun at a business. Handled.
6:13 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. WB Lanes. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up at business.
7:21 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. People arguing at little league game. Handled.
7:34 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Door open and alarm going off on blue van in business parking lot. Handled.
8:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Unauthorized use of credit card. Report info taken.
9:37 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
9:49 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Found credit card. Handled.
10:15 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Female on the hood of silver car driving down the roadway. Handled.
11:38 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male checking door handles on vehicles.
Sunday, June 14
12:29 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on juveniles at residence. Handled.
1:03 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. The District Bar and Grill. Disturbance loud noise. Loud motorcycles at business. Information.
3:28 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Logan’s Roadhouse. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:28 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Welfare check all. Welfare check on neighbor with open door. Handled.
8:30 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:37 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Unable to locate.
12:33 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Female was raped at a residence a few months ago. Report info taken.
2:38 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Man in a public pool bothering some girls. Unable to locate.
3:06 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 106 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Theft report from vehicle. White Traverse broken into and items taken. Handled.
5:04 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
7:27 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 106 Ct. N. Fraud all. Identity fraud. Handled.
7:34 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
8:33 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Fraud all. Credit card fraud. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum and Go. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
9:53 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Drunk public drinking/intox. People drinking at pool after hours. Handled.
10:24 p.m. – 9800 blk. US 169. Accident non injury. Handled.