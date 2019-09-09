Thursday, Aug. 29
12:20 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 116 St. N. Traffic reckless. Red Chrysler possible drunk driver. Arrest.
2:49 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two cars at park after hours. Handled.
7:55 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School West. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
8:10 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School East. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
8:58 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Disturbance verbal. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:48 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Vandal report. Vehicle broken into. Report info taken.
1:07 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 3 St. Harass phone. Woman receiving unwanted texts. Handled.
1:44 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Harass threats. Female receiving threatening phone calls. Handled.
1:45 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:17 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
4:25 p.m. – 10600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Transport.
4:34 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Man following woman around business. Unable to locate.
4:44 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville to locate missing person. Unable to locate.
6:28 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 101 Ct. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:13 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 85 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Assisting Rogers County. Arrest.
7:19 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Elite Gymnastics. Harass threats. Male making threats to employees at business. Unable to locate.
8:05 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Welfare check. Checking on juveniles at residence. Handled.
8:25 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male screaming outside residence. Other agency referral.
8:55 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 111 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Report info taken.
9:09 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Weapon armed subject. White male threatening man with knife. Handled.
10:39 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male with no pants walking down sidewalk. Unable to locate.
Friday, Aug. 30
12:43 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling in parking lot. Report info taken.
6:06 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident hit & run property. Arrest.
6:14 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Vehicle blocking entry of park. Handled.
8:44 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
9:14 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. District Bar & Grill. Welfare check. Check on man sleeping in front of business. Handled.
9:41 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Business owners threatened by male. Handled.
12:26 p.m. – 15700 blk. E. 91 St. N. Preston Lakes. Check on suspicious person. Four Hispanics skinning an animal in neighborhood. Handled.
12:36 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
12:44 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
12:56 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Intoxicated female yelling at residence. Handled.
1:00 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal. Male and female putting a crying juvenile into a van at business. Unable to locate.
1:26 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Abduction attempt. Neighbor attempting to take small child from residence. Arrest.
1:33 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Unable to locate.
4:14 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone stolen from business. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Cali Culture. Drugs in progress. Black male exchanging drugs at business. Handled.
5:37 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Information.
6:43 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Harvard Ave. Accident injury. No haul.
9:16 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 92 St. N. Domestic report. Female violated protective order by going to house. Information.
9:22 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male yelling at female. Handled.
Saturday, Aug. 31
12:26 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Theft report. Property taken via cellphone. Handled.
1:02 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
2:16 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People yelling in parking lot. Unable to locate.
6:41 a.m. – 6200 blk. N. 193 E. Ave. Stone Canyon. Accident injury. Transport.
7:08 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Auto Spa. Assault report. Employee from business assaulted by another employee. Handled.
9:20 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Welfare check. Check on child screaming at residence. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
12:40 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Sex crime. Adult male touching juvenile male at residence. Report info taken.
12:56 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 16 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:39 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Other agency referral.
4:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted at business. Report info taken.
4:33 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 109 E. Pl. Drugs in progress. Possible drug exchange at residence. Unable to locate.
5:27 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Daylight Donuts. Accident injury. Arrest.
6:03 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
6:31 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. N. Harass threats. Female being harassed by man on Facebook. Handled.
7:32 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Report info taken.
7:32 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 98 E. Ct. Domestic report. Female violated restraining order by coming to house. Information.
8:31 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Birch St. Weapon shots fired. Multiple shots heard in the area. Handled.
9:30 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:34 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Super 8. Welfare check. Checking on male at business. Handled.
Sunday, Sept. 1
12:26 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Drunk underage. Drunk juvenile in neighborhood. Cancel.
12:51 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Report info taken.
1:08 a.m. – 900 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious person. Make looking into vehicles. Unable to locate.
2:37 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Female missing from area. Information.
3:02 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Weapon armed subject. Male armed with weapon. Report info taken.
4:40 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Fireworks disturbance. Information.
9:57 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. City Hall. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at business. Arrest.
11:18 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Drugs found. Syringe found at residence. Handled.
11:30 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Drugs in progress. Orange SUV occupied by subjects possibly shooting up drugs. Unable to locate.
11:34 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting report at business. Report info taken.
1:54 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. SAHO. Traffic reckless. Intoxicated male driving blue Ford pickup. Arrest.
2:21 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in white Ford ranger. Handled.
5:56 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. AT&T. Harass threats. Male harassing employee of business. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 15000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Report info taken.
6:58 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Female violated protective order by showing up at house. Handled.
8:25 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 122 Pl. N. Fraud. Scammed trying to purchase a dog. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 97 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud boom heard in the area. Handled.
11:17 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Drunk public. Intoxicated male walking in roadway. Unable to locate.
11:40 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of people fighting in parking lot. Arrest.
Monday, Sept. 2
3:03 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
5:55 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:52 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting from local business. Report info taken.
1:00 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 174 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Other agency referral.
4:29 p.m. – 6600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Juvenile child abuse. Child found along at apartment complex. Handled.
6:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Sex crime. Gray truck occupied by people allegedly having sex in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
7:40 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
7:42 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Drugs found. Syringe found in road. Handled.
8:00 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Harass threats. Female threatened by adult neighbor. Handled.
8:13 p.m. – 14700 bl. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple yelling at apartment. Handled.
10:38 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
11:07 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
12:11 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
12:37 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
1:37 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Theft in progress. Items taken from vehicle at residence. Handled.
1:42 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
6:07 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Maroon Buick with people maybe breaking into vehicles. Handled.
7:39 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hi-View Mini Mart. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:54 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Discount Tire. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:03 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Cancel.
12:06 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County on traffic stop. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:57 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. McAlister’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Juveniles fighting behind business. Report info taken.
3:27 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:24 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Welfare check. Check on female walking down street. Handled.
4:42 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Shoplifting report. Male stealing from business. Arrest.
4:47 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Check on female walking on highway. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Goldie’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:14 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Traffic reckless. People hanging out of vehicle while driving. Handled.
5:27 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
6:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. Check on female in vehicle. Unable to locate.
6:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
6:39 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two males arguing. Handled.
8:25 p.m. – 8100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female by roadway. Other agency referral.
9:07 p.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
9:28 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
11:27 p.m. – 6800 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
1:06 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Female passed out in silver Chevy. Handled.
5:16 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Southern Links. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red truck with male looking around it. Unable to locate.
5:21 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 93 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male trying to break into vehicle. Other agency referral.
7:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile victim of drug abuse. Report info taken.
8:02 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
9:24 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
10:01 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Report info taken.
10:39 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:41 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tools stolen. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Brown truck with male drinking inside. Unable to locate.
1:06 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Fire automobile. Handled.
1:20 p.m. -8200 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
2:08 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Check on suspicious person. Female walking on road. Handled.
2:38 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Two males shoplifting from business. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
5:25 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. Whirlpool Dr. Accident injury. Transport.
6:54 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Captain D’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:30 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:33 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Ash St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
8:39 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious person. White female yelling at people outside of business. Unable to locate.
Thursday, Sept. 5
4:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Arrest.
6:37 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:29 a.m. – 17700 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Information.
7:43 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:47 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Fire fuel spill. Handled.
7:56 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Accident no injury. Arrest.
7:59 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Harass phone. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:51 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:24 a.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:56 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:15 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in vehicle. Unable to locate.
1:40 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
1:41 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. U.S. Cellular. Shoplifting report. Merchandise taken from business. Report info taken.
2:01 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Theft report. Stealing utilities. Report info taken.
2:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Child sexual abuse. Report info taken.
2:32 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Domestic in progress physical. Man and woman fighting in vehicle. Unable to locate.
2:43 p.m. – 2600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
3:55 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Man in blue car got out and punched a vehicle. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Assault report. Juvenile female jumped by other females at residence. Handled.
4:12 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 8 St. Check on suspicious person. Two males and female picking up package in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
4:15 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Missing person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:24 p.m. – 1090 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
5:16 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious person. White male looking inside windows at business. Unable to locate.
6:39 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:06 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Bailey. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
8:54 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave residence. Unable to locate.
8:55 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Check on suspicious person. White male in blue shirt being violent at business. Unable to locate.
9:46 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person on bike with flashlight. Unable to locate.
10:58 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Breaking and entering. Lights on at vacant residence. Handled.
1:41 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:45 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Female using laptop while driving on highway. Unable to locate.
Friday, Sept. 6
3:36 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 4 St. Check on suspicious person. People shining flashlight in people’s yards. Unable to locate.
7:02 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Vandal report. Someone cut the caller’s grass too short. Handled.
7:16 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:21 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:28 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Arrest.
7:31 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Bailey Ranch. Check on suspicious person. White male outside residence. Handled.
8:31 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 116 St. N. OK Central Credit Union. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black car parked outside bank. Handled.
8:33 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Theft report from school. Handled.
9:53 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Check on suspicious person. Black female lying on the ground. Unable to locate.
11:06 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Thomas Eye & Dental Care. Check on suspicious person. Man and woman walking around business acting suspicious. Arrest.
11:21 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
11:34 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Sex crime indecent exposure. Woman lying out naked in front of residence. Handled.
11:43 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in progress. Two females stealing from business. Arrest.
11:55 a.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
1:17 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Assault report. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:31 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Intoxicated man in business. Arrest.
2:04 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Man assaulted at residence. Report info taken.
2:42 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Sprint. Disturbance verbal. Man yelling in business. Handled.
3:07 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. No haul.
4:30 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Black female with black shirt and pants shoplifting. Arrest.
4:38 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Man with two kids panhandling. Unable to locate.
6:01 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:12 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Check on suspicious person. Male outside business. Unable to locate.
6:14 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Information.
6:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. White male in Nissan Altima yelling at people. Unable to locate.
7:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
7:47 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hibbett Sports. Shoplifting in progress. Black male and black female stealing from business. Handled.
7:58 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
11:16 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Inn & Suites. Trespass in progress. Male in hotel that is supposed to be empty. Handled.
11:24 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Disturbance fighting in progress. Group of people fighting at business. Handled.
Saturday, Sept. 7
12:52 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Ash St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
2:03 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Harass threats. Female making harassing statements to female. Handled.
8:53 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female threatening male at residence. Handled.
9:47 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Drugs found. Drugs found at residence. Report info taken.
10:03 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
10:40 a.m. – 9100 blk. N. 153 E. Ave. Vandal report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:43 a.m. -100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:59 am. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Medications stolen. Report info taken.
11:35 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Juvenile female raped by family member. Report info taken.
11:44 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing at business. Arrest.
1:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:01 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
2:06 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. AutoZone. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from business. Handled.
2:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid police for Rogers County. Handled.
3:14 p.m. – 12200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Country Estates. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:13 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots fired from black Ford Explorer. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Black female sitting by roadway. Information.
5:25 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Welfare check. Check on four children playing on railroad tracks. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Ash St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Baskin Robbins. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:57 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loudspeaker in yard. Handled.
7:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Female harassed via text message. Report info taken.
7:45 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Brentwood Apartments. Vandal report. Sign thrown at window. Handled.
7:58 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Theft report. Vehicles taken from parking lot. Handled.
7:58 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Dirty Dawg. Check on suspicious vehicle. People in dark-colored truck throwing trash out. Handled.
8:22 p.m. – 600 blk. Wyandotte Ave. Welfare check. Checking on vehicles at residence. Other agency referral.
8:37 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
8:59 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in vehicle. Other agency referral.
9:03 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Harass threats. Female harassed by male via text. Handled.
Sunday, Sept. 8
1:07 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Drunk driver in dark-blue car. Handled.
2:11 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Harass stalking. Male followed male. Handled.
11:56 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
12:58 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Black pickup with kids in the back. Information.
1:56 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 103 Pl. N. Assault report. Male assaulted by another male at business. Report info taken.
3:11 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male in the ditch. Cancel.
5:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
5:51 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female cussing on balcony of residence. Handled.
5:55 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:35 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Birch St. Vandal report. Front door damaged. Handled.