Monday, Sept. 16
7:48 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa County. Handled.
9:28 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Trespass report. People trespassing on private property. Handled.
9:57 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
11:59 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
12:35 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 99 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Neighbors arguing at residence. Handled.
1:38 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 172 E. Ave. Gundy’s Airport. Aircraft. Private plane landed on side of road. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Beaumont St. Welfare check. Check on woman at residence. Unable to locate.
2:37 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:47 p.m. – 15300 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on juvenile and female at residence. Handled.
4:13 p.m. – 15800 blk. E. 91 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Check subjects soliciting without a permit. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:45 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 11 St. Welfare check. Check on juvenile at residence. Handled.
7:07 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Trespass in progress. Two males trespassing. Handled.
8:29 p.m. – 17100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Gundy’s Airport. Juveniles playing on airplane. Other agency referral.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
12:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Green truck driving slowly in area. Other agency referral.
7:24 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:13 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:10 a.m. – 7400 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Found security device. Handled.
1:32 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
2:33 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for hospital. Handled.
3:22 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Male harassing ex-wide. Handled.
3:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Handled.
3:53 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Disturbance verbal. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:51 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen trailer at residence. Report info taken.
5:00 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting at store. Arrest.
6:06 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
6:10 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male going door to door without permit. Unable to locate.
6:39 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:38 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Check on suspicious person. Man walking matching description of missing person. Unable to locate.
7:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassment by phone. Other agency referral.
8:51 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious vehicle. Men trying to start vehicle with screwdriver. Handled.
8:56 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident injury. No haul.
11:15 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 Pl. N. Harass phone. Harassing phone calls at residence. Handled.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
6:15 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:15 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
7:17 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
7:53 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Report info taken.
7:55 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96th St. N. Larkin Bailey Elementary. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Report info taken.
9:33 a.m. – 11700 blk. E. 78th St. N. Theft in progress. Two males and female stealing gas from vehicles in the driveway. Handled.
10:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Juvenile male being abused. Handled.
12:47 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121st E. Ave. Ashley Furniture Homestore. Man walking through parking lot. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Identity theft. Handled.
2:24 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132nd E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Report info taken.
2:56 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81st Pl. N. Drugs found. Found drugs on the roadway. Report info taken.
3:43 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2nd Ave. Kum & Go. Fraud. Fake bill passed at a business. Report info taken.
3:44 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Handled.
3:53 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe Living Center. Elder abuse/neglect exploit. Employee being rude to people. Handled.
3:58 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Harass threats. Ex-employee making threats. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harassment threats. Son said he was going to kill dad. Handled.
4:43 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Man on side of the road. Information.
4:47 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86th St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Female that seems confused. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance fight in progress. Kids fighting at residence. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue SUV parked in a business parking lot. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121st E. Ave. Target. Check on suspicious person. Male talking to people. Handled.
6:02 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83rd St. N. Three Lakes Apartments. Check on suspicious person. Check on male walking down road. Unable to locate.
6:20 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Information.
6:21 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Injury accident. Report info taken.
7:44 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 83rd St. N. Weapon shots fired. Several shots heard. Unable to locate.
8:02 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Red Chevy possible suspect for stolen property. Handled.
8:31 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 146th E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Handled.
11:01 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 2nd St. Domestic in progress, verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
Thursday, Sept. 19
12:28 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Welfare check. Check on possible overdose at residence. Handled.
2:31 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 121st Ct. N. Welfare check. Check welfare of intoxicated female. Transport.
2:51 a.m. – 12400 blk. 89th Ct. N. Weapon shots fired. Gunshot heard in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
6:09 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 83rd St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Sound of someone screaming. Unable to locate.
7:36 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116th E. Ave. Harass threats. Ex-employee making threats. Handled.
10:27 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Breaking and entering in progress. Male breaking into residence. Arrest.
10:52 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 143rd E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Gave info to Tulsa County fight in the driveway. Other agency referral.
11:10 a.m. – 10 blk. S. Main St. Wadley Ins. Check on suspicious person. Male looking in cars. Unable to locate.
11:20 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious person. Female walking in middle of the roadway. Information.
12:39 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Vandal Report. Vandalism of water tower. Report info taken.
2:53 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86th St. N. Owasso High School East Campus. Accident injury. Officer initiate. Report info taken.
3:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Harass threats. Female being threatened by her husband. Report info taken.
4:00 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 90th St. N. Theft report auto theft. Possible stolen car. Information.
4:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud. Female the victim of fraud by a family member. Handled.
4:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Shoplifting. Shoplifting reports from a business. Report info taken.
5:26 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116th N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:13 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106th St. N. Kum & Go. Drugs in progress selling/use. Vehicles exchanging drugs in parking lot. Unable to locate.
9:42 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96th N. Kohls. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
10:30 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Disturbance verbal. Male arguing with repo truck driver. Handled.
Friday, Sept. 20
4:40 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Handled.
5:48 a.m. – 9000 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:35 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 75 Hwy. Fire automobile. Handled.
6:57 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Theft report from vehicle. Car broken into at a residence. Report info taken.
7:04 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Vandal report. Window busted out of vehicle. Report info taken.
7:18 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Theft report. Items missing from vehicle. Handled.
7:22 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
8:21 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Theft from a vehicle at a residence. Report info taken.
8:51 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School East Campus. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Handled.
8:58 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Vandal report. Window busted out of vehicle. Handled.
9:55 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Business stealing money. Report info taken.
10:10 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School West Campus. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Report info taken.
10:16 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/roadrage. Black care tailgating and speeding. Handled.
10:59 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Car missing and friend is now harassing her about it. Handled.
11:37 a.m. — 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Traffic reckless. Child riding on back of a motorcycle. Unable to locate.
1:12 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two males with a deer. Unable to locate.
1:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud on a bank account. Report info taken.
1:53 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress. Couple fighting in the parking lot. Handled.
3:43 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Two men about to steal from a business. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:58 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Check on suspicious vehicle. White car with a male inside.
5:11 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Vandal report. Car broken into at a residence. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Harass threats. Kids making threats. Handled.
8:36 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post Office. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:37 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Dairy Queen. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male in white truck loading up items. Handled.
Saturday, Sept. 21
2:34 a.m. – 7700 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Arrest.
8:58 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in a vehicle. Handled.
9:43 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Traffic drunk. Black truck with males inside drinking beer. Handled.
10:47 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
10:48 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 142 Pl. N. Theft report auto theft. Stolen vehicle from the roadway. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:15 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Abduction in progress. Female held against her will by male. Arrest.
2:35 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso PD. Theft report auto theft. Report info taken.
4:08 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso PD. Theft report. Shoes stolen at business. Report info taken.
4:28 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 116 St. N. Ross Dress for Less. Check on suspicious person. Women taking pics of others. Handled.
4:36 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Trespass in progress. Unknown male attempting to open door of apartment. Handled.
5:17 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:11 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Elm Creek Park. Drug found. Syringe found at park. Handled.
7:48 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 110 Cir. N. Check on suspicious person. Male using people cell phone. Unable to locate.
7:52 p.m. – 10 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. Children at residence. Handled.
9:11 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
10:26 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked at business. Unable to locate.
10:34 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Party at residence. Handled.
10:46 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in front of house. Handled.
Sunday, Sept. 22
12:46 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of people fighting in yard. Handled.
1:11 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. – Check on suspicious person. Male and female banging on doors. Unable to locate.
2:21 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 94 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle of people knocking on door and leaving. Handled.
2:56 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Person walking through a dealership. Unable to locate.
9:27 a.m. – 3600 blk. US 169. Theft report auto theft. Red Pontiac stolen off highway. Other agency referral.
12:51 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Traffic road rage. Black KIA allegedly road raging. Unable to locate.
1:40 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Target Stores. Male and female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
2:04 p.m. – 10300 blk N. 116 E. Ct. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray van and white truck abandon at business. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Domestic in progress. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:18 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Check on children being possibly followed by a black car. Unable to locate.
7:17 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Check on suspicious person. Group of people following male. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target Stores. Check on suspicious vehicle. Three subjects in a black van. Target Stores.
7:42 p.m. — 300 blk. N. Main St. Disturbance verbal. People yelling at residence. Report info tacken.
7:42 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two males trying to get into truck. Handled.