Monday, Sept. 9
2:23 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Information.
5:50 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:09 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Female yelling in residence. Handled.
7:03 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 124 E. Pl. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing in residence. Handled.
7:11 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Domestic report. Violation of protective order. Handled.
7:39 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted by another juvenile at high school. Handled.
8:28 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female in green shirt screaming profanities. Handled.
9:10 a.m. – 300 blk. W. 2 Ave. Bison Records Dispensary. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
9:20 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. McAlister’s. Check on suspicious person. Female cussing at lawn crew. Handled.
9:58 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female walking into traffic. Arrest.
10:58 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Assault report. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:53 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
12:43 p.m. – 80900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
1:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. House broken into. Report info taken.
1:53 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Disturbance verbal. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – blk. N. Main St. Patty’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Green Honda stopped in the middle of the road. Handled.
2:53 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Jewelry stolen from residence. Report info taken.
3:59 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Zaxby’s. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at business. Unable to locate.
4:22 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance American Cash Center. Juvenile child abuse. Children left unattended in vehicle. Unable to locate.
4:33 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Juveniles not picked up after school. Handled.
4:57 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Juvenile male running in field near highway. Handled.
5:11 p.m. – 7500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. No haul.
5:35 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
6:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Handled.
6:53 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man in van and bike going door to door. Handled.
7:32 p.m. – 200 blk. E. Broadway St. Owasso Ram Academy. Check on suspicious person. Unknown man lying on road. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Two males and female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
8:50 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 84 St. N. Assault report. Man assaulted by male in apartment. Report info taken.
10:39 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male outside apartment causing a disturbance. Handled.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
12:00 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ct. Domestic report verbal. Couple outside yelling in front of residence. Handled.
2:30 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Cir. N. Check on suspicious person. Two males in front of residence lying on the ground. Handled.
3:36 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:43 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
5:55 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Male in dark clothes walking on road. Handled.
7:21 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Elm St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
10:21 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for TPD. Information.
10:30 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Handled.
11:27 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Juvenile child abuse. Silver car with small children inside. Unable to locate.
12:23 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Theft report. Someone trying to break into apartment. Handled.
1:40 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Theft report. Purse stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stealing from business. Report info taken.
1:56 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Charlie’s Chicken. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:19 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Disturbance unknown. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:30 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:26 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Theft in progress. Husband took her car. Other agency referral.
4:39 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
4:50 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Check on suspicious person. Man panhandling. Unable to locate.
6:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items missing from residence. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. McAlister’s. Drugs in progress. Female passed out in front of business. Handled.
8:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
8:04 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Unknown male causing disturbance at residence. Handled.
8:15 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person at residence that should not be there. Handled.
8:42 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 92 St. N. Domestic in progress. Violation of protection order. Handled.
10:02 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:23 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 97 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
11:40 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Family members fought at residence. Handled.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
5:55 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female at business refusing to leave. Handled.
6:58 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Theft report. Theft of item from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:13 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Two females shoplifting in local business. Cancel.
10:52 a.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Check on male on side of roadway. Unable to locate.
11:07 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Business stole money from resident. Handled.
11:53 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at hotel. Handled.
12:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Female possibly assaulted by male. Cancel.
12:45 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Theft report. Checks stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:13 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:40 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Missing person. Female missing from residence. Handled.
2:04 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:23 p.m. – 8400 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident injury. Other agency referral.
8:51 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless. Maroon Honda Acord following other motorist. Handled.
9:11 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Service motorist assist. Arrest.
9:40 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
9:44 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Drugs in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:15 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strange by business. Cancel.
10:55 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Cir. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
Thursday, Sept. 12
7:33 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:14 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 88 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Check on neighborhood for someone walking by windows. Unable to locate.
8:59 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle behind business. Handled.
9:53a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of items from store. Report info taken.
11:27 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:32 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Harass stalking. Male harassing ex. Handled.
12:46 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Fire fuel spill. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 103 St. N. Oxford Glen. Elder abuse. Employee abusing resident. Handled.
1:189 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Domestic report. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:10 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. RCB Bank. Fraud. Fraudulent checks. Report info taken.
2:26 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Theft report. Someone broke into residence and took medication. Report info taken.
3:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Shoplifting report. Man turning in reports from people stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:18 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Drugs found. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:39 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male lying beside the road. Handled.
4:29 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Vandal report. Man had his door shot by someone during the day. Handled.
5:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
7:55 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 91 Pl. N. Theft report. Cellphone taken from church. Handled.
8:08 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Theft report. Wallet taken. Other agency referral.
10:12 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Arvest. Accident no injury. Arrest.
11:30 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 99 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around backyard. Handled.
Friday, Sept. 13
6:43 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in dark-colored Honda. Report info taken.
8:28 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Weapon armed subject. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:36 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Hispanic male knocking on doors at residences. Unable to locate.
11:34 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Holiday Inn Express. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:35 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:17 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Eye and Vision Center. Check on suspicious hazard. Trail of blood outside business. Unable to locate.
4:11 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Theft report. Black Lexus missing from business. Cancel.
4:59 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Anytime Liquor. Assault in progress. Male assaulted at business. Report info taken.
5:11 p.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Cancel.
6:31 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Drunk public. Intoxicated males in business. Handled.
6:51 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Arrest.
7:31 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Female arguing inside residence. Cancel.
10:07 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Check on juvenile children at apartment. Handled.
11:18 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black Camaro and tan sedan racing on highway. Unable to locate.
Saturday, Sept. 14
2:29 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Unable to locate.
5:48 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 85 St. N. Melody’s Tailor Shop. Check on suspicious person. Male sleeping outside business. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. First Assembly of God. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:30 a.m. – 6700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:30 a.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Trespass in progress. Male squatting in tent near business. Handled.
10:09 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. YMCA. Disturbance fight in progress. Two men fighting at business. Report info taken.
10:09 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:03 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tate Boys. Traffic reckless. Black SUV threw item at red Dodge Dart. Handled.
11:14 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:54 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 20 St. Welfare check. Check on elderly man who has not been heard from in 24 hours. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 8600 blk. S. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
1:51 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:55 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
2:44 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Bomb threat. Man calling in bomb threat at business. Report info taken.
4:09 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Information.
4:13 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe. Elder abuse. Employee abusing elderly person at nursing home. Handled.
4:11 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Inn & Suites. Trespass in progress. Two males trespassing at business. Handled.
4:15 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Information.
4:23 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:23 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on male who seemed to be overheating. Handled.
4:25 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Accident no injury. Information.
4:29 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Check on suspicious person. Two males under the influence at business. Handled.
5:05 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:50 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Silver Chevy Cruze hit vehicles in parking lot of business. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Three juvenile females on railroad tracks. Handled.
7:28 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Vandal report. Car window broken. Report info taken.
7:46 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 99 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside vehicle. Handled.
7:46 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 145 E. Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
9:29 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
11:34 p.m. – 12000 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Unable to locate.
Sunday, Sept. 15
12:47 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Information.
12:48 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Accident no injury. Arrest.
1:25 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around backyard. Other agency referral.
8:29 a.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Subway. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
10:11 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at apartment. Handled.
10:43 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tag decal missing from vehicle. Handled.
12:25 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Harass threats. Female harassing residents. Handled.
12:49 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Check on suspicious person. Male going door to door. Handled.
1:27 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:29 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Fire Station No. 4. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
1:34 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Accident no injury. Information.
4:11 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
4:11 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 82 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 156 E. Pl. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
5:40 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on small child at residence. Handled.
5:55 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident injury. Transport.
5:55 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious person. Three unknown subjects at construction site. Unable to locate.
7:12 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
8:53 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Man on bicycle shining flashlight at business. Handled.
9:14 p.m. – 15500 blk. E. 87 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Cancel.
10:33 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 103 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female pacing on sidewalk. Cancel.
11:50 p.m. – 10 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.