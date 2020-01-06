Monday, Dec. 30
12:26 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
3:37 a.m. – 6700 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:50 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Cedarcrest. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
10:44 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Massage Envy. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:31 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:18 p.m. – 100 blk. W 19 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
1:25 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft in progress. Maroon Chevy truck occupied by subject who didn’t pay for their meal at business. Handled.
2:28 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Post office. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Disturbance verbal. Males arguing over parking space at business. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:38 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Arrest.
5:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:11 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. T-Mobile. Shoplifting report. Male shoplifted at business. Report info taken.
5:39 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. John Koller. Fraud. Fraudulent checks. Report info taken.
5:51 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:15 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Drunk public. Male in parked vehicle at business. Arrest.
6:16 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Disturbance fight in progress. Report of fight at business. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle stolen by juvenile child. Report info taken.
6:40 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Juvenile female missing for three weeks. Handled.
9:03 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Lanes at Coffee Creek. Disturbance verbal. Male causing verbal disturbance in business. Handled.
9:55 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in yard of residence. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Unable to locate.
10:12 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking up and down street. Unable to locate.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
1:20 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male in middle of highway. Unable to locate.
4:04 a.m. – 9500 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Information.
4:58 a.m. – 7000 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. People trespassing on property. Other agency referral.
8:32 a.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
8:48 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Vandal report. Vandalism of hotel room. Handled.
10:23 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Roommates arguing at residence. Handled.
10:55 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 100 St. N. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
11:45 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft report. Trailer taken from storage. Report info taken.
11:54 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St .N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:09 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Handled.
1:15 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
1:23 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Silver Lincoln town car with an unrestrained infant in it. Unable to locate.
1:57 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ct. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:52 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:54 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone stolen at business. Report info taken.
3:02 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Female walking down highway. Handled.
3:37 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chik-fil-A. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at business. Arrest.
4:16 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen vehicle at wrecker yard. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:02 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
5:10 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Female missing from couple of weeks. Report info taken.
5:15 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:11 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:29 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
6:30 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:04 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Check on suspicious person. Male running from business. Unable to locate.
10:41 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels & Thrills. Sex crime. Overheard male had raped someone. Handled.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
12:02 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
12:41 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on child at residence. Handled.
1:20 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Theft report. Money and items taken from residence. Report info taken.
2:28 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
2:38 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Female assaulted at residence. Report info taken.
5:57 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man in neighbor’s front yard. Unable to locate.
7:23 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Nottingham Estates. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:30 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:20 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:32 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at residence. Handled.
12:16 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 88 Ter. N. Check on suspicious open door. Check on open door at residence. Handled.
2:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in lobby. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:54 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Black male and black female arguing in parking lot. Handled.
3:11 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
4:50 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Tan car driving slowly in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
5:33 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Neighbors arguing at residence. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Domestic in progress verbal. People arguing at business. Handled.
6:29 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. People shoplifting from business. Handled.
8:01 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
8:09 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 93 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting occurred at business. Report info taken.
9:43 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Lanes at Coffee Creek. Vandal report. Vehicle window broken out at business. Report info taken.
11:53 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 1 St. Check on suspicious person. People standing by truck at residence. Unable to locate.
Thursday, Jan. 2
12:38 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person banging on door of residence. Handled.
10:48 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Male stealing from business. Arrest.
12:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Getting tickets for sold vehicle. Handled.
12:29 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 109 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle taken from man at residence. Report info taken.
1:50 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Drugs found. Water bottle with something inside let at business parking lot. Handled.
1:58 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious person. Man at park asking people questions. Handled.
3:25 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two people inside a vehicle at vacant residence. Handled.
3:38 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 80 St. N. Theft report. Theft of vehicle from residence. Report info taken.
6:32 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
7:20 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Items taken from business. Handled.
10:05 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Mutual aid police. Out with OHP. Handled.
10:45 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. Waggin Trails Dog Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Friday, Jan. 3
12:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in front of residence. Handled.
1:52 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
5:24 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:20 a.m. – 7000 blk. N. Wilderness Trl. Breaking and entering in progress. Dark-colored truck backed up to residence. Other agency referral.
8:07 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
9:05 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:22 a.m. -11800 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
10:35 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Cancel.
12:09 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Arrow in backyard. Handled.
1:03 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Identity theft. Report info taken.
2:15 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Theft report. Vehicle taken from business. Report info taken.
2:46 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:01 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Juvenile child abuse. Unrestrained children in moving vehicle. Handled.
3:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from business. Report info taken.
4:30 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic report. Male violating protective order. Handled.
4:34 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Harass phone. Harassing text messages. Handled.
4:36 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Cedar St. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:40 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen trailer. Report info taken.
4:54 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Males trying to open windows at residence. Handled.
5:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassing phone calls. Handled.
6:04 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Arrest.
6:57 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Harass threats. Person harassed via social media. Handled.
9:12 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle running for four hours. Handled.
11:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Male violating protective order. Handled.
Saturday, Jan. 4
1:45 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Other agency referral.
2:18 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Other agency referral.
10:30 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Theft report. Unknown suspect attempted to break into vehicle. Report info taken.
10:51 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. Orange and black mustang with child unrestrained in vehicle. Handled.
12:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
12:23 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Theft report. Unknown suspect attempted to break into vehicle. Report info taken.
12:29 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:29 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 22 St. Vandal report. Truck vandalized at residence. Report info taken.
1:32 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Theft report. Truck was broken into residence sometime during the night. Report info taken.
1:41 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Butterfly Jewelry. Welfare check. Male inside truck in front of business. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Female’s vehicle was vandalized at business. Report info taken.
2:58 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
3:30 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
5:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:34 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Bali Nails & Spa. Check on suspicious person. Black man making inappropriate comments in business. Unable to locate.
6:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Arrest.
7:47 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
10:20 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Trespass in progress. Three males refusing to leave business. Unable to locate.
Sunday, Jan. 5
3:32 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
4:35 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
8:37 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
11:23 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. SMOKE. Fraud. Fraud committed at local business. Report info taken.
1:20 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local store. Cancel.
2:52 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:47 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Man contacting female who has protective order in place against him. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Man on bridge acting aggressively to people passing by. Unable to locate.
6:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Counterfeit money. Report info taken.
8:48 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile hit in parking lot. Handled.
10:44 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Disturbance verbal. People arguing outside vehicle. Handled.
11:57 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.