Monday, Dec. 2
12:13 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Female slumped over in car. Handled.
12:51 a.m. – 100 blk. N. S. Atlanta St. Vandal report. Car vandalized by female. Report info taken.
5:35 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Trespass report. Man looking into window of residence. Handled.
7:08 a.m. – 9800 blk. Hwy 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:24 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Express Luandry. Welfare check. Check on male in front of business. Handled.
7:37 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry’s. Theft report. Money stolen from local church. Report info taken.
9:29 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Harass threats. Juveniles threatening each other on social media. Handled.
12:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 69 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:47 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Female walking around neighborhood acting suspiciously. Unable to locafte.
1:00 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Trespass report. Male trespassed at residence. Report info taken.
2:03 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Handled.
2:32 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Other agency referral.
3:28 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple possibly arguing in the street. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Bethel Baptist. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle abandoned in parking lot. Cancel.
4:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:38 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. People shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
6:12 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 9 St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the neighborhood. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Arrest.
8:21 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Welfare check. Female slumped over in vehicle in parking lot. Handled.
9:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Male slumped over in vehicle. Handled.
9:24 p.m. – 14600 blk. E. 111 Ct. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Someone took statue from front yard. Unable to locate.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
7:41 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:15 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Theft report. Theft form vehicle in front of residence overnight. Report info taken.
8:46 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Unable to locate.
9:02 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle overnight. Report info taken.
9:11 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Recover stolen property. Check for stolen vehicles in the area. Unable to locate.
11:05 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Found property. Found razor blade at park. Handled.
11:46 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Missing person. Elderly female missing from business. Handled.
12:26 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 18 St. Theft report. Package stolen off porch. Report info taken.
1:12 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Subjects refusing to leave a location. Cancel.
1:14 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Smith Farm Marketplace. Check on suspicious person. Family panhandling at business. Handled.
1:38 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
2:28 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. Male acting strangely at intersection. Handled.
4:04 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Other agency referral.
5:22 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. Accident hit & run property. Information.
5:46 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 109 St. N. Theft report. Mail stolen out of mailbox. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the neighborhood. Handled.
6:36 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Juvenile child abuse. Children left unattended in black minivan. Unable to locate.
7:50 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 84 St. N. Vandal report. Car keyed at residence. Report info taken.
8:25 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Apartment broken into and items taken. Report info taken.
10:06 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Two people fighting in parking lot. Handled.
10:09 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Arrest.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
3:23 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man seen in backyard of residence. Unable to locate.
3:54 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Hear couple fighting in residence. Handled.
8:15 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:37 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Breaking and entering in progress. Woman in residence. Handled.
12:34 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on male ringing doorbells. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Juvenile child abuse. Kids alone in vehicle. Handled.
12:54 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
2:25 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 84 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for cops. Handled.
2:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Someone making threats. Handled.
3:02 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
3:06 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:34 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Car missing from residence. Handled.
4:00 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on suspicious person. Door-to-door salesman. Unable to locate.
5:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. People stealing at local business. Report info taken.
5:44 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:48 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two juvenile loitering near stop sign. Handled.
7:09 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 77 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Report info taken.
7:23 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Check on suspicious person. Female acting strangely in parking lot. Information.
7:28 p.m. – 1900 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car driving slowly shining light at houses. Handled.
10:11 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White sedan driving slowly by houses. Unable to locate.
10:13 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 90 St. N. Harass phone. Harassment on social media. Handled.
Thursday, Dec. 5
1:48 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. White Hyundai unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
4:25 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Someone knocking on door. Unable to locate.
7:30 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:22 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn & Suites. Theft report. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
1:16 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Welfare check. Check on baby left in vehicle at business. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:50 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:18 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Rib Crib. Drugs in progress. Possible selling drugs in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
5:44 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
7:18 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside white SUV. Handled.
7:33 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Theft report. Car taken from parking lot. Handled.
7:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Female assaulted at school. Handled.
7:50 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Rib Crib. Check on suspicious person. Female with warrants. Arrest.
7:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:50 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart. Robbery in progress. White male stole money from others male and drove off. Handled.
9:01 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. U.S. Cellular. Check on suspicious person. People walking around store acting suspiciously.
9:20 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
9:36 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Handled.
9:47 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 1 Ave. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
10:19 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male in backyard of residence. Unable to locate.
10:23 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Report info taken.
11:30 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. IHOP. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
Friday, Dec. 6
12:10 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Traffic reckless. Vehicle stopped in drive-thru. Arrest.
2:15 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Fire mutual aid. Mutual aid for Tulsa Fire Department. Handled.
5:21 a.m. – 900 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Person jingling door knob at residence. Handled.
7:47 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Butcher Brothers. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:17 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black truck stopping at mailboxes. Handled.
9:44 a.m., — 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:48 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male making threats at business. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Owasso School Transportation Warehouse. Drugs found. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:11 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:00 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:37 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 123 St. N. Welfare check. Check on kids at residence. Unable to locate.
2:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. License plate missing from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:45 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
2:48 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School-West. Disturbance fight in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:55 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:39 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in custody. Shoplifting at business. Arrest.
4:00 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Birch St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:01 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Information.
4:31 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Trespass in progress. White male trespassing at apartment complex. Handled.
5:01 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Recover stolen property. Recovery of stolen tools at business. Handled.
5:39 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen of porch at residence. Report of taken.
6:04 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. White male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
6:21 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Lost elderly female at business. Handled.
6:29 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Females shoplifting. Arrest.
7:11 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:11 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Welfare check. Checking on elderly female at residence. Handed.
7:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 195 E. Ave. Welfare check. Adult male in vehicle. Unable to locate.
9:43 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle driving slowly through neighborhood. Handled.
10:47 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Theft in progress. Male trying to take car. Handled.
11:32 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
Saturday, Dec. 7
2:10 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 66 St. N. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
2:12 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Pl. Domestic in progress physical. Male and female fighting at residence. Arrest.
5:22 a.m. – 14200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
6:03 a.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Other agency referral.
9:34 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Handled.
9:48 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Report info taken.
12:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Theft report. Phone stolen from someone at business. Report info taken.
12:51 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Two black females shoplifting from business. Arrest.
2:04 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Unable to locate.
2:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male stealing from business. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso 6th Grade Center. Domestic in progress. Female violating protective order. Report info taken.
3:55 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Check on juveniles left alone in vehicle at business. Unable to locate.
3:58 p.m. – 17700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Trespass in progress. Male and female trespassing at business. Report info taken.
4:26 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:21 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. White male walking with gun. Handled.
6:35 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male and female shoplifting. Report info taken.
6:46 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 PL. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck drove through fence. Arrest.
8:58 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Liquor & Wine. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
10:42 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Missing person. Elderly male lost since earlier. Handled.
Sunday, Dec. 8
12:42 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 75 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting in residence. Other agency referral.
1:08 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Sex crime. Male exposing himself at business. Handled.
4:50 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in front of residence. Handled.
11:34 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Check on suspicious person. Male going through trashcans in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:33 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored Honda Accord following driver to her residence. Unable to locate.
1:25 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
3:10 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. White male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
3:26 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:19 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in apartment complex. Handled.
5:23 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
5:51 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Domestic in progress. Male violating protective order. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm Pl. Check on suspicious open door. Door open at residence. Handled.
7:11 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. People taking items from store. Arrest.
10:48 p.m. – 8900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man running on side of road. Unable to locate.
11:47 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black SUV driving recklessly. Arrest.
11:49 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. German Corner. Check on suspicious person. Man in area ran off side of road. Unable to locate.