Monday, July 8
2:25 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car driving around neighborhood. Handled.
7:13 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 109 Pl. N. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicle. Report info taken.
7:49 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 119 St. N. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicle overnight. Report info taken.
9:04 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Theft report. Theft of utilities from residence. Report info taken.
9:58 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:40 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice. Welfare check. Check on female at school. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:40 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 101 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:58 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway. Owasso Library. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:44 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
3:47 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Greenhill Funeral Home. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:26 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:35 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 1 St. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
8:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 157 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Solicitor knocking on doors. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Greenhill Funeral Home. Missing person. Adult male missing from business. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Male violated protective order by text. Handled.
8:48 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 St. N. Vandal report. Tow truck damaged cement. Handled.
9:20 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
10:20 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 80 St. N. Attic Storage. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
11:17 pm. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Autoparts. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:19 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
11:57 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Welfare check. Female at residence. Handled.
Tuesday, July 9
2:04 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 112 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in house. Arrest.
9:01 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 116 St. N. Welfare check. Check on two juveniles. Handled.
11:14 a.m. – 9500 blk. US 169. Check on male under bridge. Handled.
12:02 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 105 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:00 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Check on child at business. Unable to locate.
1:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraudulent bills. Report info taken.
4:01 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Report of possible physical domestic. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting report. Female shoplifted at business earlier today. Report info taken.
5:40 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 161 E. Ave. Park Place. Mutual aid police. Check for missing person for Collinsville PD. Handled.
5:43 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:50 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Disturbance verbal. Several people arguing at residence. Handled.
6:17 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Assault in progress. Female assaulted another female at business. Handled.
6:36 p.m. – 7600 blk. S. Atlanta St. Fishbonz. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:09 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Trash can taken from residence. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Weapon armed subject. Males shooting a bow-and-arrow toward roadway. Other agency referral.
8:10 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Vandal report. Report info taken.
9:32 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
11:23 p.m. – 2300 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing outside residence. Handled.
11:40 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
Wednesday, July 10
12:21 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa PD in locating missing person. Unable to locate.
1:33 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Drugs in progress. Male and female discussing ounces in business. Unable to locate.
6:57 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Report info taken.
8:06 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Arby’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:22 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male in vehicle. Handled.
9:19 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Disturbance verbal. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
9:21 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Gun stolen. Report info taken.
10:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members fighting. Handled.
10:49 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bath & Body Works. Welfare check. Check on staff at business. Handled.
10:50 a.m. – 17100 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. No haul.
12:02 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 89 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:05 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 113 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car sitting in front of residence for extended period of time. Cancel.
12:29 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Theft report. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
12:35 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Vandal report. Report info taken.
12:43 p.m. – 9400 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless driving. Gray car driving the wrong direction on the highway. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of items from residence. Report info taken.
1:22 p.m. – 2300 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Unable to locate.
2:15 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Theft report. Theft of tools from jobsite. Report info taken.
2:23 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 148 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on male looking in windows of residences. Unable to locate.
2:32 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 9 St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
4:32 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
5:08 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
6:33 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at business. Handled.
7:05 p.m. – 19300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident injury. Transport.
7:44 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Inn & Suites. Trespass in progress. White male at business after being asked to leave. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Mutual aid police. Information.
9:35 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Weapon shots fired. 12 gunshots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
10:04 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:24 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Report info taken.
Thursday, July 11
12:24 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Black male chasing female through parking lot. Unable to locate.
6:41 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Trespass in progress. Juvenile and female provoking the neighbor’s dogs and trying to get over fence. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report. Theft from mailbox at residence. Handled.
4:19 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 95 Ct. N. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
4:44 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 21 Ct. Welfare check. Check on welfare of homeowners. Handled.
4:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Welfare check on elderly lady sitting in her car at business. Handled.
5:12 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:41 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
6:00 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:50 p.m. 0 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Female causing disturbance. Handled.
7:07 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for TCSO. Handled.
7:14 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:51 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Welfare check. Checking on female at residence. Handled.
8:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Handled.
10:02 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stole items from store. Handled.
10:58 p.m. – 15000 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female walking in roadway. Unable to locate.
11:27 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 136 E. St. N. Tractor Supply. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Cancel.
Friday, July 12
4:41 a.m. – 89900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
6:56 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Embezzlement at business. Report info taken.
7:31 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Theft report. Woman’s car was broken into at residence. Other agency referral.
7:47 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Franklin Family Dentistry. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized at business. Handled.
11:58 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Man had mail stolen from his residence. Unable to locate.
1:30 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Mustang following FedEx truck around town. Unable to locate.
1:40 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Breaking and entering. Open door at residence. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:11 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Cedarcrest. Found property. Female found fake money at business. Handled.
2:43 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. White female stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hut & run property. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 15100 blk. E. 107 St. N. Theft report. Mail stolen from mailbox. Report info taken.
5:17 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members fighting outside residence. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:41 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Weapon armed subject. Male threatening another male with weapon. Handled.
6:42 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Check on suspicious person. Man lying on road. Information.
6:39 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in ditch. Arrest.
7:12 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Male assaulted at park. Handled.
8:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Two females stealing from business. Report info taken.
8:04 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Other agency referral.
8:22 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
Saturday, July 13
7:12 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 111 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:38 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:50 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Harass phone. Man in white truck screaming at woman at business. Unable to locate.
1:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Abduction report. Juvenile male attempted to be taken from daycare center. Report info taken.
2:35 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Welfare check. Check on female screaming at business. Transport.
2:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting report. Two female juveniles shoplifting from business. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Sex crime. Man using the bathroom in front of business. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 160 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist RCSO with physical domestic. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Accident injury. Handled.
6:52 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Accident hit & run property. Handed.
6:54 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 17 St. Disturbance fight in progress. Two males fighting outside. Arrest.
6:55 p.m. – 1700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Disturbance fight in progress. Two Hispanic males fighting on the golf course. Information.
7:00 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Assault report. Female assaulted by other female. Report info taken.
7:51 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IQ Carwash. Domestic in progress. Male violating protection order at business. Report info taken.
9:32 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female stolen items from store. Arrest.
9:51 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:00 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing outside. Handled.
10:09 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 69 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Unable to locate.
10:19 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on friend not answering text messages. Handled.
10:28 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Harass phone. Harassing texts by phone. Handled.
11:08 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Birch St. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
11:09 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Weapon shots fired. Five shots heard in the neighborhood. Handled.
11:11 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Suspect from previous physical domestic. Arrest.
11:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. White female stealing from business. Arrest.
11:59 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Person sleeping in dark-colored sedan at business. Arrest.
Sunday, July 14
12:09 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized in parking lot. Report info taken.
12:11 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. People with flashlights at construction site. Handled.
12:16 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Raising Cane’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Someone in black Ford F-250 throwing rocks at other motorists. Unable to locate.
12:18 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:22 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Several people yelling and arguing near residence. Handled.
2:32 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on family members at residence. Handled.
5:59 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Honda driving slow through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:24 a.m. – 11800 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on family at residence. Handled.
9:52 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Recycling Center. Check on suspicious person. Male going through trash. Handled.
10:44 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Information.
11:26 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Firehouse Subs. Disturbance verbal. Former employee screaming and cussing in business. Handled.
1:52 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Animal Shelter. Mutual aid police. Assisting animal control find someone who dropped off cats at shelter. Handled.
2:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
3:24 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Eggberts. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:15 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Famous Footwear. Shoplifting in progress. Black male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:34 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 109 St. N. Lake Valley. Check on suspicious person. Male wearing mask walking through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
5:12 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Fire Dept #4. Check on suspicious person. Check on juvenile male hiding behind church sign. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two men going door to door knocking and soliciting. Unable to locate.
7:37 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
9:00 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Arrest.
9:11 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male standing on highway bridge. Handled.
10:05 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Trespass report. Female trespassing at business. Handled.
10:09 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Unable to locate.