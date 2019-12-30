Monday, Dec. 23
8:14 a.m. – 15100 blk. E. 108 Pl. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots fired from gun heard in neighborhood. Handled.
9:07 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:39 a.m. – 10100 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Theft report. Car stolen from in front of residence overnight. Report info taken.
9:58 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Identity theft. Handled.
10:38 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 102 Ct. N. Theft report. Car broken into overnight. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 75. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for OHP. Cancel.
1:08 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm St. Theft in progress. Theft of utilities at residence. Report info taken.
2:14 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
2:21 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:08 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area of neighborhood. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassment via phone. Report info taken.
4:32 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
4:54 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. Azalea Ln. 911 hang-up call from residence. Handled.
4:55 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female in custody for shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
5:25 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
6:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
9:39 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. Winding Creek Dr. Theft report. Motorcycle taken from residence. Other agency referral.
9:28 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Olive Garden. Fraud. Fake money used at restaurant. Report info taken.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
12:05 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Four males breaking into vehicles. Handled.
12:12 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicles. Handled.
12:50 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:35 a.m. – 600 blk. E. 3 St. Vandal in progress. Window broken out of vehicle window. Handled.
1:39 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 91 Pl. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Possible breaking into house. Handled.
8:53 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 124 E. Pl. Welfare check. Check on child at home. Unable to locate.
8:56 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 77 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
9:14 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 102 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:48 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 11 St. S. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:50 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 16 St. Theft in progress. Checking door locks in neighborhood. Handled.
10:24 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting from local business. Report info taken.
11:23 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of money from residence. Report info taken.
11:29 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at residence. Report info taken.
11:29 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 97 St. N. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicle overnight. Report info taken.
12:13 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
1:22 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
1:50 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
3:11 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Handled.
3:41 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 103 E. Ct. Theft report. Attempted theft at residence. Handled.
3:46 p.m. – 9700 blk. N. 98 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at residence. Report info taken.
3:49 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female standing in the road. Handled.
4:17 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 84 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Report of shots fired in an apartment complex. Handled.
5:18 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Report info taken.
6:43 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Theft report. Grey Ford Fusion stolen from business parking lot. Report info taken.
9:46 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
10:08 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
10:17 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Harass threats. Female receiving threatening texts. Handled.
10:37 p.m. – 14600 blk. E. 111 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Someone throwing trash in yard. Report info taken.
11:56 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black compact car at business after hours. Handled.
11:59 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Harass threats. Elderly couple threatened by female. Handled.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
12:04 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:12 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
2:19 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. White male in green hoodie carrying lighted palm tree. Arrest.
9:19 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Theft report. Gas can stolen at business. Report info taken.
12:04 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 14200 blk. E. 126 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
1:25 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Elm St. Check on suspicious person. People smoking marijuana at residence. Handled.
9:20 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car driving through neighborhood. Handled.
9:30 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 140 E. Ct. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking around neighborhood with flashlights. Unable to locate.
9:56 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Thursday, Dec. 26
12:00 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Vandal in progress. Mailboxes vandalized. Handled.
1:22 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 92 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People arguing behind residence. Other agency referral.
1:25 a.m. – 100 blk. W 1 St. Alarm vehicle panic. Handled.
3:33 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:40 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
8:04 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Vehicle taken from residence. Arrest.
8:09 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 98 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male on foot after wrecking vehicle. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
10:31 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
12:34 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. The Steel Horse. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Handled.
1:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Male being harassed by ex-girlfriend. Handled.
1:18 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at residence. Handled.
1:20 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Harass phone. Harassment over Xbox. Report info taken.
3:20 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Man in vehicle following woman and flipping her off. Information.
4:05 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
4:05 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
4:09 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 80 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Subjects walking through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
5:50 p.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:32 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Vandal in progress. Kids lighting fire at carwash. Handled.
11:38 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Villas at Bailey Ranch. Harass threats. Female being threatened by other female. Handled.
11:50 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 74 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Female screaming on 911 call. Handled.
11:59 p.m. – 13300 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Collinsville PD with locating missing child. Handled.
Friday, Dec. 27
12:16 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 St. N. Vandal report. Mailboxes knocked down. Cancel.
12:22 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Villas at Bailey Ranch. Disturbance loud noise. Loud banging sounds from residence. Handled.
1:53 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 111 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Loud noises that sounded like gunshots in the neighborhood. Report info taken.
2:06 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 113 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:36 a.m. – 19700 blk. E. Buttermere Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County with locating stolen vehicle. Unable to locate.
5:03 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 113 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
12:45 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:07 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Theft report. Someone took money out of someone else’s bank account. Report info taken.
1:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Murphy USA. Check on suspicious hazard. Check on man crossing road in wheelchair. Unable to locate.
2:06 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
3:55 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Handled.
4:31 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Trespass in progress. Hispanic male trespassing at business. Information.
4:34 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Female violating protective order. Handled.
4:49 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:08 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Asian male opening doors outside business. Unable to locate.
6:40 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Vandal in progress. Rocks being thrown out window. Handled.
6:49 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Passwords being taken. Handled.
8:08 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Smitty’s. Harass threats. Male threatening group of people at business. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile with bruise. Report info taken.
9:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Arrest.
10:24 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:05 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Southern Agriculture. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing on roadway. Handled.
11:57 p.m. – 400 blk. N. 13 St. Domestic report physical. Woman assaulted. Report info taken.
Saturday, Dec. 28
12:22 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Cancel.
3:43 a.m. – 11300 blk. N. 111 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Handled.
9:22 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Welfare check. Check on elderly female driving car on wrong side of the road. Handled.
9:26 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Man received text message from unknown person. Handled.
10:15 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
11:11 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:58 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
12:27 p.m. – 7600 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Tahoe driving around neighborhood. Unable to locate.
1:33 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 123 St. N. Vandal report. Daughter harassing her mother and messing with her vehicle. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Handled.
4:43 p.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
4:51 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:08 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking on the ledge on ridge. Information.
6:26 p.m. – 10600 blk. N.129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 16200 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Other agency referral.
6:56 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. White car at park. Report info taken.
8:28 p.m. – 6900 blk. E. 85 St. Accident injury. Arrest.
8:34 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 126 St. N. Welfare check. Check on adult male on foot. Other agency referral.
8:45 p.m. – 12400 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:04 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub & Grill. Disturbance fight in progress. Officer initiated. Arrest.
11:20 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
Sunday, Dec. 29
12:14 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Person in white truck tampering with mailbox. Cancel.
1:50 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 129 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver truck driving slow in neighborhood. Other agency referral.
4:22 a.m. – 11600 blk. S. Keetonville Rd. Accident injury. Cancel.
10:56 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Ford car driving around neighborhood. Unable to locate.
1:52 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 99 St. N. Theft report. Medications stolen. Report info taken.
2:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Murphy USA. Shoplifting report. Unknown suspect shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
3:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifted at business. Report info taken.
6:26 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:44 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Person in silver car in parking lot. Handled.
11:59 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Animal control. Female bitten by dog at residence. Handled.