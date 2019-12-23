Monday, Dec. 16
12:20 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:26 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
5:56 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:28 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 75. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
8:05 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:37 a.m. – 19500 blk. S. Elm Rd. Accident injury. No haul.
9:10 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Beaumont St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
9:16 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Male walking down the road with a dead animal. Handled.
9:44 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from motel room. Handled.
9:55 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Theft report. Mazda broken into at business. Report info taken.
11:07 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from school. Handled.
11:29 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. Check on male with bloody face knocking on doors. Report info taken.
12:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Auto. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
12:28 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Harass threats. Handled.
12:46 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Disturbance unknown. Handled.
1:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Theft in progress. Female heard the door open at her residence. Handled.
2:34 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Theft report. Computer stolen from residence. Handled.
3:38 p.m. -100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Ford pickup stolen from residence. Handled.
4:22 p.m. – 11700 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence . Report info taken.
5:04 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 85 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Handled.
5:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting at business. Unable to locate.
5:41 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:24 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Theft report. Mail stolen out of mailbox. Report info taken.
8:42 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft report. Phone stolen from business. Report info taken.
9:34 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
12:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Woman receiving harassing messages on social media. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 9800 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking around in a field. Handled.
9:17 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa County with protective order service. Handled.
11:59 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from school. Handled.
12:20 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chik-fil-A. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at business. Handled.
12:22 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
12:39 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Dogwood St. KFC. Welfare check. Check on elderly male looking confused near business. Handled.
1:28 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious person. Male going through people’s yards. Unable to locate.
3:47 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Check on suspicious person. Check on male walking around business. Unable to locate.
3:58 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:58 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Assault report. Juvenile male assaulted juvenile male. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Arvest Bank. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle at bank. Handled.
10:22 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
11:02 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance fight in progress. Male being combative at hospital. Handled.
11:05 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
12:55 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Assault report. Juvenile female assaulted by male. Report info taken.
4:46 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 118 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:25 a.m. – 12700 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Person by road with flashlight. Other agency referral.
6:44 a.m. – 1000 blk. E. 99 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
7:53 a.m. – 8700 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family member assault. Handled.
10:19 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:25 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two people arguing over parking issue. Other agency referral.
11:26 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School-East. Harass threats. Handled.
11:27 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Handled.
11:57 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Toyota possibly casing neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:09 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 1 Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Check male possibly breaking into apartment. Handled.
12:11 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:36 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from business. Arrest.
3:45 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Theft report. Tags stolen from dealership. Report info taken.
3:46 p.m. – 4200 blk. E. Hwy 20. Accident injury. Transport.
4:14 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Great Clips. Harass phone. Male getting harassing text messages. Handled.
5:37 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
8:49 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Weapon shots fired. Gunshots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:12 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 77 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check on couple that was arguing earlier today. Unable to locate.
9:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Drone following black Chrysler for several miles. Handled.
Thursday, Dec. 19
12:49 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
2:32 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Dodge SUV parked by business with person passed out inside it. Handled.
4:59 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Kimballs Lighting. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:40 a.m. – 6900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male in red jacket walking down the street and yelling. Handled.
7:30 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:48 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Vandal report. Ex cut tires. Handled.
9:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Mutual aid police. Serve a warrant for Tulsa PD. Arrest.
9:55 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 108 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:31 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
10:42 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two white males knocking on door. Cancel.
11:48 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Theft report. Meds missing from business. Report info taken.
12:50 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Someone broke into residence and stole Christmas presents. Report info taken.
1:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft from mailbox. Report info taken.
2:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Simmons Homes. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:58 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Missing person. Missing adult male from business. Handled.
3:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
3:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Man sexually assault child at residence. Report info taken.
4:07 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Fraud. Female the victim of fraud by her ex-boyfriend. Report info taken.
4:24 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
5:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:20 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Black male in maroon jacket looking in car windows in parking lot. Handled.
7:35 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:42 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Residence broken into and items taken. Report info taken.
7:51 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave business. Handled.
8:41 p.m. – 17600 blk. E. 77 St. N. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Other agency referral.
8:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
10:47 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds. Check on suspicious vehicle. Cars parked in parking lot. Handled.
Friday, Dec. 20
12:21 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Welfare check. Checking on juvenile at residence. Handled.
7:53 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:44 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
10:48 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Someone broke into residence and took items. Report info taken.
12:05 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:24 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:35 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Shoplifting report. White male stealing from business. Report info taken.
1:39 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:12 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated., Other agency referral.
3:10 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 98 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Unable to locate.
4:02 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.
4:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
5:16 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Weapon shots fired. Male with fun shooting near park. Report info taken.
5:17 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:12 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:42 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 106 St. N. First United Methodist Church. Theft report. License plate taken from van. Information.
8:16 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. QuikTrip. Mutual aid police. Assist DHS. Handled.
8:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Arrest.
10:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Make shoplifting. Report info taken.
Saturday, Dec. 21
12:06 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in parking lot. Handled.
2:30 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone outside residence. Handled.
3:31 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Unknown person in residence. Handled.
5:45 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Check on person in silver car. Arrest.
7:20 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. Female passed out in vehicle at business. Arrest.
9:02 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 106 St. N. First United Methodist Church. Theft report. License plate stolen off vehicle. Report info taken.
1:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
2:00 p.m. -13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Boomarang Diner. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at business. Handled.
2:25 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Slim Chickens. Accident injury. Report info taken.
3:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
4:18 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen vehicle for Tulsa PD at business. Handled.
4:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Vandal in progress. Female destroying merchandise inside business. Handled.
5:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Man and woman shoplifting at business. Handled.
5:43 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Disturbance verbal. Female yelling at people inside business. Handled.
8:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. People taking items from business. Report info taken.
8:31 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Animal control. Large dog bit female. Handled.
9:11 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Theft report. Money taken from business. Report info taken.
10:47 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Person in vehicle. Handled.
Sunday, Dec. 22
4:47 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone ringing doorbell. Handled.
5:06 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas. Disturbance loud noise. Male yelling and banging on door. Handled.
6:23 a.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:08 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Computer stolen. Report info taken.
1:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
1:47 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal. Customer throwing food at employee at business. Report info taken.
2:06 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Theft report. Purse stolen from church. Handled.
3:34 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Liquor & Wine. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Cancel.
4:07 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 90 St. N. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted at school. Report info taken.
6:27 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing near business. Handled.
7:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Cancel.
7:56 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Arrest.
8:16 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Wagoner County by making contact at residence. Handled.