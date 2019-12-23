owasso incidents

Monday, Dec. 16

12:20 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.

12:26 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.

5:56 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.

7:28 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 75. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.

8:05 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Accident injury. Report info taken.

8:37 a.m. – 19500 blk. S. Elm Rd. Accident injury. No haul.

9:10 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Beaumont St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.

9:16 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Male walking down the road with a dead animal. Handled.

9:44 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from motel room. Handled.

9:55 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Theft report. Mazda broken into at business. Report info taken.

11:07 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from school. Handled.

11:29 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. Check on male with bloody face knocking on doors. Report info taken.

12:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Handled.

12:23 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Auto. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.

12:28 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Harass threats. Handled.

12:46 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Disturbance unknown. Handled.

1:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Theft in progress. Female heard the door open at her residence. Handled.

2:34 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Theft report. Computer stolen from residence. Handled.

3:38 p.m. -100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Ford pickup stolen from residence. Handled.

4:22 p.m. – 11700 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence . Report info taken.

5:04 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 85 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Handled.

5:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting at business. Unable to locate.

5:41 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

7:24 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Theft report. Mail stolen out of mailbox. Report info taken.

8:42 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft report. Phone stolen from business. Report info taken.

9:34 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

12:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Woman receiving harassing messages on social media. Handled.

9:09 a.m. – 9800 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking around in a field. Handled.

9:17 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa County with protective order service. Handled.

11:59 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from school. Handled.

12:20 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chik-fil-A. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at business. Handled.

12:22 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.

12:39 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Dogwood St. KFC. Welfare check. Check on elderly male looking confused near business. Handled.

1:28 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious person. Male going through people’s yards. Unable to locate.

3:47 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Check on suspicious person. Check on male walking around business. Unable to locate.

3:58 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.

5:58 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Assault report. Juvenile male assaulted juvenile male. Handled.

8:26 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Arvest Bank. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle at bank. Handled.

10:22 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.

11:02 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Disturbance fight in progress. Male being combative at hospital. Handled.

11:05 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

12:55 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Assault report. Juvenile female assaulted by male. Report info taken.

4:46 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 118 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.

6:25 a.m. – 12700 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Person by road with flashlight. Other agency referral.

6:44 a.m. – 1000 blk. E. 99 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.

7:53 a.m. – 8700 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

8:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family member assault. Handled.

10:19 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.

10:25 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two people arguing over parking issue. Other agency referral.

11:26 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School-East. Harass threats. Handled.

11:27 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Handled.

11:57 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Toyota possibly casing neighborhood. Unable to locate.

12:09 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 1 Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Check male possibly breaking into apartment. Handled.

12:11 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.

2:36 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from business. Arrest.

3:45 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Theft report. Tags stolen from dealership. Report info taken.

3:46 p.m. – 4200 blk. E. Hwy 20. Accident injury. Transport.

4:14 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Great Clips. Harass phone. Male getting harassing text messages. Handled.

5:37 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

8:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.

8:49 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Weapon shots fired. Gunshots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.

9:12 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 77 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check on couple that was arguing earlier today. Unable to locate.

9:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Drone following black Chrysler for several miles. Handled.

Thursday, Dec. 19

12:49 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Arrest.

2:32 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Dodge SUV parked by business with person passed out inside it. Handled.

4:59 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Kimballs Lighting. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

5:40 a.m. – 6900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male in red jacket walking down the street and yelling. Handled.

7:30 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

8:48 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Vandal report. Ex cut tires. Handled.

9:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Mutual aid police. Serve a warrant for Tulsa PD. Arrest.

9:55 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 108 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.

10:31 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.

10:42 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two white males knocking on door. Cancel.

11:48 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Theft report. Meds missing from business. Report info taken.

12:50 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Someone broke into residence and stole Christmas presents. Report info taken.

1:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

2:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft from mailbox. Report info taken.

2:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Simmons Homes. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

2:58 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Missing person. Missing adult male from business. Handled.

3:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.

3:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Man sexually assault child at residence. Report info taken.

4:07 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Fraud. Female the victim of fraud by her ex-boyfriend. Report info taken.

4:24 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.

5:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.

5:20 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

6:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Black male in maroon jacket looking in car windows in parking lot. Handled.

7:35 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.

7:42 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Residence broken into and items taken. Report info taken.

7:51 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave business. Handled.

8:41 p.m. – 17600 blk. E. 77 St. N. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Other agency referral.

8:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.

10:47 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Big Buds. Check on suspicious vehicle. Cars parked in parking lot. Handled.

Friday, Dec. 20

12:21 a.m. – 11400 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Welfare check. Checking on juvenile at residence. Handled.

7:53 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

10:44 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.

10:48 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Someone broke into residence and took items. Report info taken.

12:05 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.

12:24 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident hit & run property. Handled.

12:35 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Shoplifting report. White male stealing from business. Report info taken.

1:39 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.

2:12 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated., Other agency referral.

3:10 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 98 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Unable to locate.

4:02 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.

4:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.

5:16 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Weapon shots fired. Male with fun shooting near park. Report info taken.

5:17 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Taco Bueno. Accident no injury. Handled.

7:12 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Accident no injury. Handled.

7:42 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 106 St. N. First United Methodist Church. Theft report. License plate taken from van. Information.

8:16 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. QuikTrip. Mutual aid police. Assist DHS. Handled.

8:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Female taking items from business. Arrest.

10:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Make shoplifting. Report info taken.

Saturday, Dec. 21

12:06 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in parking lot. Handled.

2:30 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone outside residence. Handled.

3:31 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Unknown person in residence. Handled.

5:45 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Check on person in silver car. Arrest.

7:20 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. Female passed out in vehicle at business. Arrest.

9:02 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 106 St. N. First United Methodist Church. Theft report. License plate stolen off vehicle. Report info taken.

1:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.

2:00 p.m. -13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Boomarang Diner. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at business. Handled.

2:25 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Slim Chickens. Accident injury. Report info taken.

3:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female stealing from business. Arrest.

4:18 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen vehicle for Tulsa PD at business. Handled.

4:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Vandal in progress. Female destroying merchandise inside business. Handled.

5:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Man and woman shoplifting at business. Handled.

5:43 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands. Disturbance verbal. Female yelling at people inside business. Handled.

8:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. People taking items from business. Report info taken.

8:31 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Animal control. Large dog bit female. Handled.

9:11 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Theft report. Money taken from business. Report info taken.

10:47 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Person in vehicle. Handled.

Sunday, Dec. 22

4:47 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone ringing doorbell. Handled.

5:06 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas. Disturbance loud noise. Male yelling and banging on door. Handled.

6:23 a.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Accident no injury. Handled.

12:08 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Computer stolen. Report info taken.

1:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.

1:47 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal. Customer throwing food at employee at business. Report info taken.

2:06 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Theft report. Purse stolen from church. Handled.

3:34 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Liquor & Wine. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Cancel.

4:07 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 90 St. N. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted at school. Report info taken.

6:27 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing near business. Handled.

7:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Cancel.

7:56 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Arrest.

8:16 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Wagoner County by making contact at residence. Handled.

