Monday, Jan. 20
7:10 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
9:51 a.m. – 9800 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
10:56 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
1:09 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 2 Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at business. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:36 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male standing at the intersection. Unable to locate.
2:12 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Disturbance fight in progress. Male hit other male after basketball game. Handled.
2:15 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Juvenile child abuse. Black SUV with toddler in car seat. Unable to locate.
2:18 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills. Theft report. Gun stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:38 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Dollar Tree. Check on suspicious person. Check on female with child at store. Handled.
2:41 p.m. – 122100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Report info taken.
2:48 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:08 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. ID theft. Report info taken.
3:37 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Sex crime. Juvenile male walking down the street exposing himself. Report info taken.
4:34 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:36 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 95 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male walking down the street with something in his hands. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:19 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious person. Older male walking back and forth. Unable to locate.
5:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Report info taken.
7:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted at business. Report info taken.
7:21 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Check on suspicious person. Unknown male waving down traffic. Unable to locate.
8:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White male switched price tags on items at business. Handled.
10:38 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
12:45 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male on bicycle circling closed business. Handled.
1:38 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:43 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 119 Ct. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
9:43 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
10:40 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Checking account fraud. Report info taken.
10:55 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile wanting to report child abuse. Handled.
11:02 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious person. Check on female walking in the roadway. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 200 blk. N. Main St. Disturbance loud noise. Loud explosion. Handled.
2:14 p.m. – 12400 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Crescent Ridge. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting on the roadway. Unable to locate.
3:30 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. True Vapors. Check on suspicious person. White female who is confused. Unable to locate.
3:48 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stealing from business. Report info taken.
5:26 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:09 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 111 E. Ave. Fraud. Mail fraud. Report info taken.
7:53 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:17 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. White male putting stickers on poles. Handled.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
12:56 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice Christian Schools. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
1:57 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check. Check welfare of female at residence. Unable to locate.
6:25 a.m. – 17700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
6:27 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
6:41 a.m. – 7000 blk. N. 193 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:10 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Disturbance verbal. Female yelling at business. Handled.
9:24 a.m. – 6000 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
9:40 a.m. – 5000 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Assist TPD on traffic stop. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Business refusing to honor purchase. Handled.
9:56 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
10:16 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Checks taken from mailbox. Report info taken.
11:26 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Central Bank. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male walked in business and left. Handled.
12:03 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 12700 bk. E. 86 Pl. N. Disturbance verbal. Woman arguing at business. Handled.
12:29 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on juvenile at home. Handled.
12:29 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized and damaged. Report info taken.
12:52 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats made by family member. Handled.
2:51 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Pills missing from business. Handled.
2:55 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:10 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Ace Hardware. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:27 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting in progress. Black female and white female stealing from business. Report info taken.
3:47 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:06 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
6:18 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Welfare check. People yelling in residence. Handled.
6:35 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
9:33 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Thursday, Jan. 23
4:02 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
7:25 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:37 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 123 St. N. Harass threats. Report of harassing text messages. Handled.
10:18 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around front yard of residence. Handled.
11:12 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey. Disturbance verbal. Male causing disturbance at hospital. Handled.
11:14 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle broken into. Report info taken.
11:52 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank fraud. Report info taken.
1:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank account information used. Report info taken.
1:49 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:58 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Theft report. Unknown person attempted to steal trailer. Handled.
2:28 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting in progress. Man took diapers without paying. Cancel.
2:38 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 97 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
5:13 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 123 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:46 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 84 Ct. N. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
9:05 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 106 E. Ave. Domestic report. Husband texting, violating protective order. Information.
9:41 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Harass threats. White truck harassing female. Handled.
10:07 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 82 St. N. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
10:20 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Vandal in progress. Ex-girlfriend broke window at residence. Handled.
11:01 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 3 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
Friday, Jan. 24
1:08 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Smith Farm. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Jetta parking in parking lot. Handled.
3:18 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mari Med. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
3:19 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle in business parking lot. Handled.
7:25 a.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Welfare check. Male passed out in vehicle on roadway. Report info taken.
7:40 a.mm. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
8:29 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Shoplifting report. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:09 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Dazzling Nails Salon. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized at business. Handled.
10:23 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at business. Report info taken.
10:43 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:42 a.m. – 200 blk. N. Maybelle Ave. Fire mutual aid. Cancel.
12:35 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.
12:52 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Fraud in progress. Fraud check at business. Report info taken.
2:30 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Drunk public. Intoxicated person at school. Handled.
3:24 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Check on family at residence. Cancel.
3:25 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:44 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female took items without paying. Report info taken.
4:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Mail stolen from mailbox. Report info taken.
5:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male took item without paying. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Text messages, violating protection order. Report info taken.
6:57 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Flashlights at new construction site. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female pushed alarm on phone. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 100 E. Ct. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:50 p.m. – 100 blk. E. 20 Ct. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
9:40 p.m. – 800 blk. N. Birch St. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized. Report info taken.
11:03 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Saturday, Jan. 25
2:21 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked outside residence. Handled.
3:12 a.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
8:50 a.m. – 15900 blk. E. 91 St. N. Body found. Unattended death. Report info taken.
12:10 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:22 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing merchandise. Report info taken.
12:22 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Auto Parts. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:30 p.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Transport.
12:33 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. ALDI. Check on suspicious person. Male approaching customers in parking lot of business. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
1:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female took items without paying. Report info taken.
1:42 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Birch St. Assault in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:05 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Shoplifter in custody. Report info taken.
2:37 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Birch St. Brookwood Apartments. Domestic in progress verbal. Family fighting at apartments. Handled.
2:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tag stolen off of vehicle at residence. Report info taken.
4:06 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Open garage door on residence. Handled.
4:32 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Domestic report verbal. Couple was arguing at business. Handled.
5:16 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Raising Caine’s. Check on suspicious person. Man walking around business asking for money. Unable to locate.
5:22 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Domestic report. Protective order violation. Report info taken.
6:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Protective order violation. Report info taken.
7:01 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Mutual aid police. Assist other agency. Handled.
7:03 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. FFO. Accident no injury. Information.
7:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Shoplifting in progress. Two males took items without paying. Handled.
9:32 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Female at business. Handled.
10:06 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assist OHP on traffic stop. Handled.
10:35 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. People breaking into business. Arrest.
11:04 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 5 St. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noises from neighbor’s house. Handled.
Sunday, Jan. 26
2:17 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Assist TCSO with traffic stop. Handled.
6:27 a.m. – 15700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:34 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 105 St. N. Harass stalking. Victim being following by truck. Handled.
10:46 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress. Male at residence with protective order against him. Handled.
12:33 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
12:37 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Tan vehicle left in roadway. Handled.
1:13 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:18 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic report. Man violating protective order and contacting his ex on social media. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Missing person. Juvenile missing from residence. Cancel.
2:38 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Rogers County in locating a suspect. Handled.
9:36 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 117 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
11:35 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored sedan with lights on parked at stop sign. Handled.