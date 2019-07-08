Monday, July 1
12:09 a.m. – 17400 blk. E. 78 St. N. Fireworks disturbance. Other agency referral.
1:17 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male in white truck with flashlight. Unable to locate.
4:07 a.m. -0 10600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Breaking and entering. Unknown person entering residence. Handled.
6:29 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Transport.
8:14 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 86 Ct. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:24 a.m. – 11000 blk. E. 98 St. N. Welfare check. Check on children at residence. Unable to locate.
8:44 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Missing adult from other city. Handled.
9:28 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Male missing from residence. Handled.
9:33 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bogus check. Report info taken.
11:14 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Report of possible harassment. Handled.
12:51 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Check on elderly female at this location. Handled.
12:54 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Baja Jacks. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at business. Handled.
1:18 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:07 p.m. – 7300 blk. Maple Leaf Dr. Mutual aid police. Attempt to locate suspect for Kansas City PD. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Mail stolen from mailbox. Report info taken.
3:17 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassing texts. Report info taken.
4:16 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
5:17 p.m. – 8600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Transport.
5:33 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Greens. Check on suspicious person. Two males attempting to open apartments doors. Unable to locate.
5:41 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 88 St. N. Harass threats. Harassing texts. Handled.
5:41 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Domino’s. Fraud. Counterfeit bills passed at business. Report info taken.
6:42 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tate Boys. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:50 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
6:55 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Fraud. Exchanging merchandise fraud. Report info taken.
7:52 p.m. – 17100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Gundy’s airport. Aircraft. Female with stomach pains. Transport.
8:04 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 114 St. N. Civil standby-exigent circumstances. Cancel.
8:12 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 114 St. N. Theft report. Items missing from residence. Handled.
8:34 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Male harassing female by phone. Handled.
8:41 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 14 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male loitering at residence. Handled.
9:00 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Three Lakes Park. Check on suspicious person. Female vagrant sleeping on bench in park. Information.
9:09 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Theft report. Wallet taken at business. Report info taken.
9:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Phone taken at business. Report info taken.
9:37 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 93 Ct. N. Harass phone. Harassment by ex via phone. Report info taken.
9:42 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Harass threats. Information.
10:11 p.m. – 7000 blk. N. 71 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on juvenile at residence. Other agency referral.
10:38 p.m. – 600 blk. E. 3 St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver car driving slowly through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
10:39 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Accident injury. Arrest.
11:34 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 96 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male knocking on door at residence. Handled.
Tuesday, July 2
3:08 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:56 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
4:20 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Traffic reckless. Blue Trailblazer possible drunk driver. Arrest.
9:55 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Fraud. Phone scam. Report info taken.
10:36 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:51 a.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
11:25 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Harassment in person at workplace. Handled.
12:02 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Theft of items from residence. Report info taken.
12:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Harassment from family member. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Theft report. Theft of money from residence. Report info taken.
1:48 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Broadleaf Dispensary. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
3:19 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
4:52 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Elm St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:35 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Cato Clothes. Welfare check. Juveniles left in vehicle in parking lot. Handled.
8:32 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 142 E. Ave. Harass threats. Harassment of neighbors. Handled.
8:51 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
9:15 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 81 Pl. N. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
10:01 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
11:12 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Smitty’s Garage. Accident no injury. Arrest.
11:31 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
Wednesday, July 3
Eight incidents of fireworks were reported on Wednesday, July 3
6:04 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 St. N. Weapon armed subject. Male with gun in residence. Handled.
7:13 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Greens. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Catoosa PD. Handled.
7:31 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Domestic report. Received message from ex-husband. Handled.
8:16 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Tulsa County. Handled.
8:35 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 100 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Arrest.
9:04 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Tulsa PD. Report info taken.
9:07 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 101 St. N. Theft report. Theft of mail from structure. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 18100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female in ditch. Handled.
10:11 a.m. – 10600 blk. E 113 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Report info taken.
12:00 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Baptist Children’s Home. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:19 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Cedarcrest Apartments. Vandal report. Tires cut on vehicle. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood. Found property. Found bullet at business. Handled.
5:18 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Report info taken.
5:53 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:00 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 100 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
10:41 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. White truck parked in front of residence. Handled.
10:55 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Harass phone. Male being harassed. Handled.
10:58 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Male threatened female via friend. Handled.
Thursday, July 4
Twenty-nine incidents of fireworks were reported on Thursday, July 4
3:49 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check. Check on juvenile female home alone. Handled.
8:09 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. Checking area for stolen vehicle. Unable to locate.
8:12 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 100 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on female. Handled.
10:19 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
10:32 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. Female walking in the roadway. Handled.
11:47 a.m. – 11700 blk. E. 118 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Arrest.
12:18 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report. Trailer stolen from residence. Report info taken.
1:43 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 76 PL. N. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Check on suspicious person. White female checking doors at business. Handled.
5:48 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
6:28 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 103 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two juveniles on jet ski in pond. Handled.
7:16 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 4 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
7:54 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bueno. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
7:56 p.m. – 300 blk. W 4 St. Domestic in progress physical. Male and female fighting at residence. Report info taken.
8:28 p.m. – 300 blk. W 4 St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
10:30 p.m. – 300 blk. W 4 St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Information.
8:48 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized. Report info taken.
10:17 p.m. – 12500 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:27 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Domestic report verbal. Arrest.
11:35 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Two males at business after hours. Unable to locate.
Friday, July 5
Seven incidents of fireworks were reported on Friday, July 5.
12:17 a.m. – 10500 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male walking on the road. Handled.
12:22 a.m. – 13200 blk. E. 137 St. N. Mutual aid police. Cancel.
10:50 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Fantastic Sams. Accident no injury. Information.
11:39 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mari Med. Harass threats. Threats made to business. Handled.
1:11 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Theft report. Vehicle missing from parking lot. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Information.
3:28 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Advance Autoparts. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:34 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
5:43 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male in business. Information.
11:46 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Southern Links. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked by house. Unable to locate.
Saturday, July 6
Six incidents of fireworks were reported on Saturday, July 6.
9:03 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Weapon armed subject. White male wearing all black with gun. Unable to locate.
10:32 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 84 St. N. Mutual aid police. Get message to female. Unable to locate.
11:01 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fought at residence. Report info taken.
1:15 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Vandal report. Windshield on vehicle busted out. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 8200 blk., N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Ford Explorer dumping trash at business. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:00 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Found property. Gun found at business. Report info taken.
2:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Male family member violated protective order. Report info taken.
2:54 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Greens Apartments. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
4:17 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious person. White male repeatedly walking in and out of business. Unable to locate.
4:44 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
5:34 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Traffic reckless. Red Dodge Challenger brandishing firearm while road-raging. Unable to locate.
5:33 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Deliver message for Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Handled.
6:05 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:38 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
Sunday, July 7
Three incidents of fireworks were reported on Sunday, July 7.
1:52 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave residence. Handled.
9:07 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence several months ago. Unable to locate.
10:27 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Welfare check. Black female sitting by roadway. Other agency referral.
12:13 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. White male trespassing at residence. Handled.
12:19 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Rolling Hills Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
12:33 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Vehicle stolen months ago by family member. Report info taken.
12:49 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on woman and her young child. Unable to locate.
1:26 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:16 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Man sleeping in car in front of residence. Handled.
4:24 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
5:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:48 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Trespass report. Man seen on camera walking around residence at night. Handled.
6:10 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Fraud. Man was victim of debit card fraud. Report info taken.
6:53 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Trespass in progress. Male and female trespassing at business. Unable to locate.
7:49 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Drugs in progress. Drug odor coming from vehicle. Unable to locate.
10:35 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Tayame. Assault report. Woman punched at church. Other agency referral.