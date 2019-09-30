Monday, Sept. 23
7:48 a.m. – 7500 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:44 a.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car circling a school. Unable to locate.
10:09 a.m. – 12300 blk. N 131 E Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Unable to locate.
11:32 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraud report. Report info taken.
12:58 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Weapon shots fired. Gun being shot near a school. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 80 St. N. Traffic reckless. Blue Dodge driving recklessly. Unable to locate.
2:11 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Check on suspicious person. Check on person at a business. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Arvest Bank. Welfare check. Check on elderly female at business. Unable to locate.
2:40 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 94 E. Ave. Domestic report verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 94 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on a juvenile male at a residence. Handled.
4:01 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Elder abuse. Report of Elder abuse at a nursing home. Handled.
4:12 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Welfare check. Check on a female at a residence. Handled.
4:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
4:15 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Welfare check. Check for juvenile male at a business. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. Green. Weapon shots fired. Check for shots heard in the area of a residence. Unable to locate.
4:33 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Check male crossing highway on foot. Handled.
6:50 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar. Shoplifting in progress. Female took items without paying. Report info taken.
7:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
12:42 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
1:48 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious person. Someone banging on house and door. Unable to locate.
1:51 a.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Gunshot and screaming heard in the area. Handled.
1:55 a.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Information.
5:47 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Town Place Suites. Check on suspicious vehicle. Damaged vehicle in parking lot of business. Handled.
6:03 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 12 St. Quality Tire. Welfare check. Check on juvenile at residence. Handled.
7:03 a.m. – 8000 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:21 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. All Brite Car Wash. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Handled.
7:26 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:18 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:19 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident injury. Transport.
10:02 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. U.S. Cellular. Shoplifting report. Items stolen from business. Report info taken.
12:17 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
2:04 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on teens in vehicle. Unable to locate.
4:38 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. O’Reilly. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:30 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
5:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
6:20 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:51 p.m. – 14800 blk. E. 110 Cir. N. Harass stalking. Male in SUV following female in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
7:03 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Information.
7:07 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 94 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. People fishing at pond in neighborhood. Cancel.
8:10 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Anytime Wrecker. Drugs found. Found drugs in vehicle at business. Report info taken.
8:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats to female at residence. Report info taken.
8:58 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 119 St. N. Harass phone. Harassment via phone at residence. Handled.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
7:48 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:41 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Small child found alone in neighborhood. Handled.
9:45 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
12:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Husband harassing wife. Handled.
1:53 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
2:04 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing at residence. Handled.
2:10 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Handled.
2:27 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male and female exchanged words over speeding on the roadway. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Boomarang Diner. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:36 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 95 Ct. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:18 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Fraud. Credit card used. Report info taken.
4:31 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. White van with a baby inside alone. Handled.
4:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:06 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
5:15 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Panera. Welfare check. Check on female. Handled.
6:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Unable to locate.
7:11 p.m. – 1100 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Harass threats. Harassment by female in person. Handled.
7:37 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing on roadway. Handled.
8:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
9:01 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Sounds of arguing in neighborhood. Handled.
11:22 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 79 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
Thursday, Sept. 26
1:07 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Male walking in neighborhood. Handled.
1:17 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 113 St. N. Theft report. Phone stolen while at business. Web report referral.
2:33 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Check on suspicious person. Three juvenile males in backyard of residence. Handled.
6:33 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:13 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Vandal report. Someone mowed his grass at residence. Handled.
9:32 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Owasso High School. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:33 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:37 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Welfare check. Female called screaming, “Hurry!” Cancel.
10:53 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:00 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. All Brite. Vandal report. Items missing from business. Cancel.
11:12 a.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile possibly being abused. Handled.
11:21 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:21 a.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Barnes Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile possibly being abused. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
1:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
1:47 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:22 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 87 St. N. Bethel Baptist. Check on female walking. Handled.
2:31 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:20 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Shoplifting report. Man and woman stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:29 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. McAlister’s. Assault report. Juvenile male was in fight with other juvenile kids. Handled.
4:30 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 88 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female with cancer who has not been heard from. Handled.
5:05 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Juvenile was jumped earlier at business. Handled.
5:54 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:06 p.m. – 15300 blk. E. 91 St. N. Welfare check. Checking on elderly female at residence. Other agency referral.
11:12 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red car with male questioning female in neighborhood. Handled.
Friday, Sept. 27
10300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Coffee Creek. Check on suspicious person. Male loitering in neighborhood. Handled.
5:40 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Black Mazda taken from residence. Handled.
7:33 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 126 St. N. Morrow Place. Check on suspicious person. Black male walking on roadway. Handled.
7:36 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:47 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Car stolen from residence. Report info taken.
7:53 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
8:00 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Assault report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
8:54 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. ID theft. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray car parked in parking lot for two weeks. Handled.
11:10 a.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
11:46 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Couple shoplifting from business. Arrest.
12:42 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 132 E. Ct. Theft report. Red Toyota stolen from residence. Report info taken.
1:01 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Females shoplifting from business. Arrest.
1:39 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Theft report. Female unable to locate her vehicle at business. Handled.
2:47 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Welfare check. Check on motorcyclist slumped over in ditch. Handled.
3:07 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:45 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red car going through mailboxes in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
3:56 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 23 St. Trespass in progress. White male going into backyard of residence. Handled.
4:02 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:18 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Elm Creek Park. Check on suspicious person. Black male on four-wheeler near park. Unable to locate.
7:25 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 87 Ct. N. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
7:33 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Black Bear Diner. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting on edge of room. Handled.
8:16 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:30 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Drunk public. Intoxicated female in front of business. Handled.
Saturday, Sept. 28
12:49 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around closed car lot. Handled.
1:55 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 18 St. Breaking and entering. Female on camera inside residence. Report info taken.
4:40 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Male without pants on by roadway. Unable to locate.
5:56 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:35 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey. Theft report. Unknown male stole items from vehicle. Arrest.
8:18 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Drunk public. Intoxicated white female standing in yard of residence. Arrest.
9:27 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 94 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red Chevy Impala abandoned at residence. Arrest.
9:42 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. White male walking in area without pants. Unable to locate.
9:57 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. White female throwing items off bridge. Handled.
10:53 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle broken into at residence. Handled.
2:04 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Domestic in progress physical. Man hitting female in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
4:10 p.m. – 9100 blk. E. 128 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots fired near the area. Other agency referral.
5:57 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sally’s Beauty Supply. Drugs found. Bag with white powder inside of it at business parking lot. Unable to locate.
7:42 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hibbett Sports. Check on suspicious person. Male trying to get into car. Handed.
9:32 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
9:37 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around parking lot. Handled.
Sunday, Sept. 29
12:19 a.m. – 1400 blk. E. 87 Ter. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car running for two hours. Handled.
12:35 a.m. – 10800 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
12:36 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 1 Ave. Townhouse Apartments. Theft report. Person trying to get into vehicle. Report info taken.
12:46 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Weapon shots fired. One shot heard in the area. Unable to locate.
1:30 a.m. – District Bar & Grill. Domestic in progress physical. Two females fighting outside business. Handled.
9:21 a.m. – 6800 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Owasso Fence. Welfare check. Check on female walking down the road. Handled.
12:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
1:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Accident injury. No haul.
2:56 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Animal control. Check on dog inside pickup at business. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 103 St. N. Harass threats. Male threatening juvenile. Handled.
4:08 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Shoplifting in progress. Black female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
4:04 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 151 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
6:06 p.m. – 10400 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:16 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Drunk public. Intoxicated male at business. Handled.
8:55 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Elderly female walking through traffic. Handled.
11:32 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.