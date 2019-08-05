Monday, July 29
1:44 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
5:35 a.m. – 5800 blk. US 169. Accident injury. No haul.
7:47 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:41 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 79 St. N. Missing person. Elderly male missing from residence. Handled.
11:03 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 10 St. Check on suspicious person. Male ringing doorbell at residence. Handled.
11:33 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
11:43 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Fraud in progress. Check fraud. Report info taken.
12:07 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
12:25 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Prosperity Bank. Fraud. Check fraud at business. Report info taken.
2:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Protection order violated at business. Handled.
2:27 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Woodstone Duplex Apartments. Missing person. Two-year-old missing from residence. Cancel.
2:48 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:14 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 100 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Report info taken.
3:19 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on black juvenile male outside a residence. Handled.
3:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Theft report. Chevy pickup stolen from business. Handled.
3:49 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:51 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female and child at residence. Unable to locate.
5:22 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:36 p.m. – 9000 bl. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Older white female shoplifting from business. Handled.
5:46 p.m. – 7700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:00 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:02 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Shaddock Law. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray Subaru in parking lot of business. Arrest.
9:15 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Fraud. Counterfeit money taken from business. Report info taken.
9:45 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person leaning out of maroon car. Unable to locate.
10:00 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Check on person by railing of bridge. Handled.
10:52 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female and juvenile at residence. Unable to locate.
11:48 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Scream heard in the area. Unable to locate.
Tuesday, July 30
5:20 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 119 St. N. Welfare check. Check on male waling down roadway. Handled.
8:15 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Harass threats. Male brandished firearm to business employee earlier today. Report info taken.
9:49 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 120 St. N. Theft report. Jewelry stolen from residence. Report info taken.
10:07 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Check male walking on the side of the road. Handled.
10:37 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe. Elder abuse. Report of verbal abuse of elderly resident at nursing home. Handled.
11:56 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Welfare check. Check on elderly male in front of business. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Stolen credit card. Other agency referral.
3:04 p.m. – 20 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Historical Museum. Welfare check. Male in alley behind business. Transport.
3:28 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Disturbance verbal. Two females arguing at residence. Handled.
4:04 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. TFCU. Fraud. Person trying to cash bad check. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Office Depot. Check on suspicious person. Female asking from money in front of business. Handled.
4:44 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Sonic. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:01 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress verbal. Male and female refusing to leave residence. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:37 p.m. – 6900 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:45 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Harass threats. Neighbors harassing each other. Handled.
7:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
9:37 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male asking for phone at residence. Handled.
10:12 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting report. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
10:15 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Check on suspicious person. Subjects loading motorcycle by business. Handled.
10:39 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
Wednesday, July 31
12:07 a.m. – 10700 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loud crash heard outside. Handled.
12:58 a.m. – 6600 blk. Hwy 75. Drunk public. Male passed out in vehicle at business. Other agency referral.
4:44 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Theft report. Motorcycle taken from residence. Other agency referral.
7:10 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Vandal report. Door kicked in at residence. Report info taken.
9:50 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Serve a warrant for RCSO. Cancel.
1:21 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling at female in drive-thru at business. Unable to locate.
1:55 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:12 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray car driving slowly. Unable to locate.
7:52 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing at park. Handled.
9:03 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:23 p.m. – 88900 blk. N. 185 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Male trespassing on property. Other agency referral.
Thursday, Aug. 1
1:46 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
4:35 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle at park. Handled.
8:38 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Vehicle missing from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:58 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray vehicle driving slowly through neighborhood. Handled.
12:44 p.m. – 10400 blk. E. 116 Pl. N. Fraud. Elderly couple scammed on the phone. Report info taken.
1:12 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JCPenney. Check on suspicious vehicle. Caller being followed by red truck. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Baby in mom’s lap. Unable to locate.
2:11 p.m. – 15300 blk. E. 110 St. N. Theft report. Checks stolen from mailbox. Report info taken.
3:10 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Fairview Cemetery. Juvenile child abuse. Small juvenile boy standing in the roadway. Unable to locate.
3:50 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:33 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
4:53 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 3 Ave. Transmissions and more. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:18 p.m. – 12600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Cancel.
6:00 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
6:41 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 150 E. Ave. Vandal report. Rock broke car window. Handled.
8:20 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle running for an hour. Handled.
8:44 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft in progress. Female hotwiring truck in parking lot. Handled.
9:16 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Addison Park. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at residence. Handled.
10:06 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Greens. Breaking and entering in progress. Male and female entering residence. Handled.
10:24 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Addison Park Apts. Disturbance verbal. Males arguing outside residence. Handled.
11:04 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood. Harass stalking. Female followed by two men. Handled.
11:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Oriental Pearl. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in parking lot. Handled.
11:27 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Male and females breaking into residence. Arrest.
11:58 p.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Marco. Check on suspicious person. Person with flashlight behind business. Handled.
Friday, Aug. 2
12:43 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Two or three gunshots heard. Unable to locate.
1:47 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Check on suspicious person. White female in orange shirt standing in road hitting vehicle. Handled.
5:24 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:27 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Grey truck parked in the roadway. Arrest.
6:01 a.m. – 5100 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from lot. Other agency referral.
6:35 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Web report referral.
6:50 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 4080 Rd. Accident injury. No haul.
7:17 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Handled.
8:54 a.m. – 11900 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Theft report. Medicine stolen from vehicle. Information.
8:59 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 110 St. N. Fire fuel spill. No haul.
9:29 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Welfare check. Child calling 911 and hanging up. Handled.
9:43 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Female screaming. Unable to locate.
10:53 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. St. Henry. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:19 a.m. – 1800 blk. N. Elm St. Welfare check. Welfare check on juvenile male alone and naked outside. Handled.
11:35 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Trespass in progress. Hispanic male staying in vacant house. Unable to locate.
11:56 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Woman wanting to report two men following her around business. Unable to locate.
2:54 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:03 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card fraud. Handled.
3:28 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. White male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
3:35 p.m. – 5800 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Transport.
3:48 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Black female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
3:55 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Caudle Estate. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:00 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Reasor’s. Sex crime. White male exposing himself in pickup at business. Other agency referral.
6:09 p.m. – 600 blk. E. 55 Pl. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on two juveniles at home alone. Other agency referral.
7:54 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud in progress. Female wants to file fraud charges. Cancel.
9:09 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:30 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. Cadbury Ridge. Fireworks disturbance. Other agency referral.
10:29 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Theft in progress. Male taking car from business. Handled.
10:36 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 82 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person at construction site. Other agency referral.
11:26 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Super 8. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from car. Arrest.
Saturday, Aug. 3
12:35 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Vehicle being followed. Handled.
1:32 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Two gunshots hard. Unable to locate.
1:34 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Whataburger. Disturbance fight in progress. Males fighting in parking lot. Handled.
2:33 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Theft report. Bicycle taken from residence. Handled.
8:53 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Theft report. Chevy Trax stolen from residence. Report info taken.
9:47 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red pickup sitting in front of vacant residence. Arrest.
1:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 113 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Man standing at residence with ball bat. Unable to locate.
2:31 p.m. – 1200 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:55 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 8 St. N. Animal control. Dog bit female while walking. Handled.
3:35 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Red Hyundai chasing red Aveo through town. Handled.
3:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Gun found by roadway. Report info taken.
3:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:12 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:20 p.m. – 9800 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Fire automobile. No haul.
8:25 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Drugs in progress. Male and female shooting up in car. Arrest.
Sunday, Aug. 4
4:18 a.m. – 7900 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two males yelling. Handled.
9:10 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft report. House broken into overnight. Report info taken.
12:50 p.m. – 1400 blk. E. 116 St. N. Destiny Life Church. Check on suspicious person. Black female in grass by roadway. Information.
1:27 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Report of possible domestic disturbance in residence. Handled.
1:44 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Two juveniles in custody for shoplifting at store. Report info taken.
3:11 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:31 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Weapon armed subjecct4. Silver Altima occupied by male with gun out. Unable to locate.
6:16 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Welfare check. Check on child being yelled at in residence. Handled.
7:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Female opening car door. Handled.
8:33 p.m. – 8700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:09 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting. Arrest.
10:13 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Female walking on highway. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 1500 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black truck driving around neighborhood. Handled.
11:08 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 114 St. N. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to leave property. Handled.
11:59 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm Pl. Breaking and entering. Unknown person in residence. Handled.