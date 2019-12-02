Monday, Nov. 25
2:26 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person outside residence. Unable to locate.
2:40 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Optimal Fit. Check on suspicious person. Male in parking lot. Unable to locate.
3:356 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 103 St. N. Oxford. Disturbance fight in progress. Patient fighting at facility. Cancel.
6:35 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Welfare check. Person sitting in car. Handled.
7:22 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 81 St. N. Vandal report. Vandalism at residence. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:16 a.m. – 300 blk. S. Cedar St. Community Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on location of vehicle of minor. Unable to locate.
10:38 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:19 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:26 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Check on female sitting in roadway. Handled.
11:37 a.m. – 10700 blk. N.151 E. Ave. Harass phone. Repeated calls from family of ex-boyfriend. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Freddy’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:58 p.m. – 12300 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Morrow Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile male being neglected at home. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Theft report. Items stolen from room by guest at hotel. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:12 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Harass stalking. Female student being harassed by male student. Handled.
3:42 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Couple fighting at residence over past week. Report info taken.
4:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male walking up to people in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
5:10 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Handled.
6:33 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black vehicle swerving into other cars. Unable to locate.
7:43 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 134 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unknown vehicle in front yard of residence. Report info taken.
8:33 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:23 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Cedar St. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:26 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Male trying to get into cars at business. Handled.
9:58 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Male suspect seen in area from previous crime. Unable to locate.
10:07 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Check on suspicious person. Male running near residence. Unable to locate.
10:14 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Male approached woman asking for money at business. Handled.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
3:07 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Unknown person ringing doorbell. Unable to locate.
7:54 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 127 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man screaming on streets and knocking on doors. Other agency referral.
8:05 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Beaumont St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around neighborhood with shovel. Unable to locate.
8:23 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:35 a.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Handled.
10:28 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Subject heard someone in residence. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:11 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:35 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Theft report. Trailer stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:37 p.m. – 11700 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:54 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:19 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man looking in window. Unable to locate.
8:47 p.m. – 15600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious hazard. Vehicle with sparking chain behind it. Unable to locate.
9:43 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male yelling at people outside business. Handled.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
7:37 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
8:21 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraudulent internet activity. Handled.
8:39 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:17 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Theft report. Wallet stolen out of vehicle overnight. Report info taken.
11:16 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
11:37 a.m. – 200 blk. E. 22 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:47 a.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
2:42 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Check on suspicious person. Juveniles running in the area. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Theft in progress. Employee stealing from company. Report info taken.
4:50 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Individual being harassed on Facebook. Handled.
4:58 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
5:28 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 12 St. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:43 p.m. – 2200 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious person. People pushing shopping cart away from business. Unable to locate.
6:52 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:34 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious person. Male lying down at skate park. Handled.
7:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Females shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
9:13 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Male standing in front of residence. Handled.
11:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:36 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Male knocking on door. Handled.
11:46 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Arrest.
11:46 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 118 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:47 p.m. – 10800 blk. E. 123 St. N. Weapon shots fired. One gunshot heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
Thursday, Nov. 28
5:49 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Welfare check. Check on male at business. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check male not answering the door. Report info taken.
4:48 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 8 St. Vandal report. Tires cut on vehicle. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 110 Pl. N. Maple Glen. Check on suspicious open door. Open garage door. Handled.
5:59 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Fireworks disturbance. Fireworks in the area. Handled.
6:05 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored van stopping at vacant houses. Unable to locate.
6:39 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Male walking carrying gun. Unable to locate.
7:01 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Assault report. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Disturbance fight in progress. Fight in progress. Handled.
8:41 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:55 p.m. – 12000 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked outside residence. Unable to locate.
Friday, Nov. 29
1:31 a.m. – 14300 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Greens. Drunk underage. Juveniles drinking at residence. Handled.
2:19 a.m. – 1800 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious person. Female said she was pushed out of a vehicle. Unable to locate.
2:29 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person walking around yard with flashlight. Unable to locate.
5:39 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Whirlpool Dr. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
9:12 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:27 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
9:54 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Arby’s. Theft report. Money stolen from vault at business. Report info taken.
10:06 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:49 a.m. – 1700 blk. N. Elm St. Trespass in progress. Check on man, woman and child going into residence. Handled.
12:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Other agency referral.
12:59 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:46 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female the victim of check fraud. Report info taken.
1:54 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Theft report. Theft from business. Handled.
2:53 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
3:32 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:31 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Theft report. Dark-colored SUV stolen from residence. Handled.
5:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:55 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Unknown subject shoplifting from business. Cancel.
6:27 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. People shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
7:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Arrest.
7:25 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Traffic reckless. White car driving on wrong side. Unable to locate.
7:45 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Anytime Liquor. Check on suspicious person. Employee intoxicated at business. Arrest.
8:06 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 120 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:33 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked in cul de sac. Handled.
9:38 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Disturbance verbal. People arguing inside store. Report info taken.
10:17 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress physical. Male and female fighting in residence. Report info taken.
10:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Rogers County. Handled.
Saturday, Nov. 30
12:12 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 113 St. N. Theft in progress. Someone inside residence. Handled.
2:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Dark-colored car in ditch. Handled.
3:25 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Assault in progress. Female assaulted at business. Handled.
6:58 a.m. – 6600 blk. N. 113 E. Ave. Breaking and entering. Unknown suspects breaking into residence. Other agency referral.
9:40 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 500 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Vandal report. Someone went through a female’s car during the night. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Island. Drugs found. Drug paraphernalia found at public place. Handled.
12:44 p.m. – 1300 blk. E. 52 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked in his daughter’s backyard. Other agency referral.
1:58 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 91 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Man soliciting for a window company in neighborhood. Handled.
3:22 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 7 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Drunk public. Drunk man walking by the road. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 95 E. Pl. Harass threats. Male threatening to shoot neighbor. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
4:28 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Female shoplifting from business. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 90 Ct. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:50 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Check on black female near roadway. Unable to locate.
8:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Females shoplifting from store. Cancel.
9:43 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:19 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Birch St. Trespass in progress. Men standing in doorway. Cancel.
10:34 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person banging head against window of vehicle. Handled.
Sunday, Dec. 1
12:01 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Cornerstone. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at business. Handled.
9:20 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:42 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice. Vandal report. Window broken on vehicle in business parking lot. Report info taken.
10:49 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Vandal report. Vehicle broken into at apartment complex. Handled.
1:38 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:46 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Unknown male near dumpster of business. Unable to locate.
2:57 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Rue 21. Shoplifting in progress. Two black males shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:45 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Theft report. White Buick broken into at apartment complex. Report info taken.
8:30 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 136 St. N. Tractor Supply. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid with Collinsville PD. Handled.
9:47 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car parked in the area. Other agency referral.