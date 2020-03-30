Monday, March 23
1:15 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:15 a.m. – 12200 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
12:12 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Theft report. Mail theft at residence. Report info taken.
12:57 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
1:16 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
2:06 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 101 St. N. Theft report. Theft of medication from business. Report info taken.
3:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Code enforcement. Information.
3:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Church’s Chicken. Theft report. Cellphone stolen from business. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 131 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Other agency referral.
4:26 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 117 E. Pl. Fraud. Identity theft. Report info taken.
4:53 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Honda with female inside sitting in business parking lot. Handled.
5:02 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report. Gun stolen from vehicle at residence. Report info taken.
5:26 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Several people stealing from business. Handled.
6:07 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Hibbett Sports. Robbery in progress. People pulling gun in parking lot. Report info taken.
7:41 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Check on suspicious person. Female knocking on door of residence. Handled.
8:30 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Honda suspected to be associated with robbery. Unable to locate.
8:29 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. White male stealing from business. Arrest.
9:18 p.m. – 9300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Towne Place Suites. Trespass in progress. Customers refusing to leave business after being told to leave. Handled.
9:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress. Ex violating protective order. Handled.
9:40 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 153 E. Ct. Harass threats. Female threatened juvenile male. Handled.
9:59 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Harass threats. Male made threats to female at residence. Report info taken.
Tuesday, March 24
12:27 a.m. – 9600 blk N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle with upset female inside. Handled.
1:01 a.m. – 8100 blk N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Check on suspicious person. People in business. Handled.
8:43 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Beaumont St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied Nissan pickup in front of residence. Handled.
9:30 a.m. – 5700 blk. E. Hwy 20 Expy. Accident injury. No haul.
10:20 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Fraud at a business. Handled.
12:44 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Domestic in progress. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.
1:48 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male drinking in maroon truck. Handled.
1:55 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Fire. Handled.
2:20 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Recovered stolen property/vehicle. Handled.
3:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Questions about domestic violence. Handled by phone.
3:04 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
3:57 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Ash St. Essentially Kids. Check on suspicious person. Male on roof of apartments. Unable to locate.
4:01 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John’s Hospital. Drugs found. Drugs found at a business. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 152 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check juvenile male at a residence. Unable to locate.
4:24 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 95 Ct. N. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Accident no injury. Information.
5:35 p.m. – 7700 blk N. 123 E. Ave. Fraud. Money stolen from checking account. Report info taken.
6:25 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Information.
8:13 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:46 p.m. – 10100 blk. 91 Cir N. Domestic in progress. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
9:01 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:14 p.m. – 8600 blk N. 91 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:43 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:35 p.m. – 10600 blk N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills, Inc. Check on suspicious person. Female walking in roadway. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 104 St. N. The Cottages at Mingo Crossing. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
Wednesday, March 25
1:35 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:32 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Harass threats. Female and male verbally fighting. Handled.
7:17 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family arguing outside residence. Unable to locate.
7:39 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Main St. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Red 4-door unable to maintain lane. Handled.
12:41 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Red and white truck passing something through window. Handled.
1:04 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St N. Domestic in progress — physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
3:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:26 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:00 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Fire other. Handled.
4:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:59 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Two males and two females stealing from a business. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:27 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target Stores. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:58 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
6:54 p.m. – 9800 blk. E. 109 St. N. Welfare check. Check on kids at residence. Unable to locate.
7:59 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Couple refusing to leave business. Handled.
8:12 p.m. – 11900 E. 99 St. N. Harass threats. Neighbors making threats. Handled by phone.
8:24 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Honda Civic chasing another motorist. Other agency referral.
10:53 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 Cir N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
11:08 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Disturbance loud noise. Loud noise from business. Handled.
11:14 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Male knocking on doors. Handled.
Thursday, March 26
1:44 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Aldi Food Market. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:55 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check. Check on man at business.
2:02 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Redbud District. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:45 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 76 St. N. 76 St. Professional Plaza. Vandal report. Vandalism at a business. Handled by phone.
11:47 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Assault in progress. Officer initiated. Arrest.
12:01 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 105 Pl. N. Fraud all. Bank fraud over the phone. Handled by phone.
12:17 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Unattended children near school. Handled.
12:27 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Fraud in progress. Male and female trying to cash bogus checks. Arrest.
12:50 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Birch St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver Honda Pilot driving through neighborhood. Unable to locate.
1:03 p.m. – 6800 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Child standing in cab of truck while driving. Unable to locate.
1:30 p.m. – 17300 blk. E. 120 St. N. Fraud all. Attempted money scam by phone. Other agency referral.
3:24 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. B&M Custom Exhaust. Theft report all other. Person let without paying for vehicle service. Unable to locate.
3:28 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Fraud in progress. Attempt cash bogus check in progress. Report info taken.
3:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Quik Trip. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:14 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 91 Cir. N. Domestic in progress – verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
4:15 p.m. – 7100 blk. US 169. Welfare check all. Check on female leaning over vehicle on side road. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic report – violate PO. Violation of protection order by phone. Handled by phone.
5:57 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 84 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Motorcycle racing up and down street. Handled.
7:04 p.m. – 17900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked on side of road. Other agency referral.
9:03 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male watching residence. Unable to locate.
9:03 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 120 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Information.
9:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in the area. Information.
10:07 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing outside residence. Handled.
10:13 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:50 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around backyard. Handled.
11:21 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Collision Specialists. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:26 p.m. – 1500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Friday, March 27
12:45 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Semi driving reckless. Handled.
2:41 a.m. – 6800 blk. US 169/SB. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:25 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 116 St. N. Ace Cornerstone Hardware. Check on suspicious vehicle. Truck at business after hours. Handled.
5:32 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Three males walking. Unable to locate.
6:14 a.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:52 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass-phone, text, other. Female being harassed. Handled.
3:29 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowes. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
3:50 p.m. – 12200 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on elderly female at residence. Handled.
5:50 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
7:30 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Welfare check. Checking on elderly female. Handled.
9:20 p.m. – 9900 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Welfare check. Checking on elderly female. Handled.
10:40 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Male driving while intoxicated. Arrest.
11:22 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Handled.
Saturday, March 28
3:39 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Handled.
7:50 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Welfare check. Children left unattended in vehicle in business parking lot. Report info taken.
7:54 a.m. – 15800 blk. E. 116 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/roadrage. Brown Ford Escape texting and driving. Unable to locate.
9:52 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
11:34 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Verbal disturbance between neighbors. Handled by phone.
11:35 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Tyann Plaza. Breaking and entering in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:36 a.m. – 6500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. White truck and motorcycle road raging. Handled.
11:41 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on juvenile at a residence. Handled.
11:49 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver SUV in front of residence. Handled.
12:23 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 24 Ct. Breaking and entering in progress. Female going into a residence. Handled.
1:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property. Man found a credit card. Report info taken.
2:48 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowes. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
3:35 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family members arguing at a business. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 13000 blk. E. 114 Ct. N. Found property all. Keys found in someone’s yard. Report info taken.
6:04 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 85 Pl. N. Found property all. Man found a wallet. Report info taken.
7:19 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 107 St. N. Abbott Farms. Check on suspicious person. Men walking around construction site. Unable to locate.
7:37 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 95 St. N. Trespass report all. Unknown subject trespassing at residence. Handled.
8:38 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Check on suspicious vehicle. Report info taken.
9:22 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jimmy John’s. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:05 p.m. – 18000 blk. E. 121 St. N. Welfare check. Checking on male at residence. Other agency referral.
10:08 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Group of vehicles racing on road. Unable to locate.
10:35 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress – verbal. Family members arguing. Handled.
11:24 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. Theft in progress from vehicle. Male rummaging in car. Handled.
11:28 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages in Tallgrass Point. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing inside residence. Handled.
Sunday, March 29
12:26 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 76 Pl. N. Welfare check. 911 hang up from a residence. Handled.
1:58 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont St. Theft report all other. Man’s shed was broken into last week and items taken. Report info taken.
2:04 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Aldi Food Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red truck in parking lot occupied by male. Handled.
5:04 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Harass threats. Handled by phone.
6:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Civil matter. Handled by phone.
6:50 p.m. – 1100 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious person. Male walking acting strange. Unable to locate.
8:11 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Fire other. Information.
8:26 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:01 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Handled.
10:42 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang up. Information.
11:22 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:49 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music at residence. Handled.