Monday, July 15
12:16 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Arrest.
12:39 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Check on suspicious person. Male looking into windows. Unable to locate.
2:57 a.m. – 6800 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report. Several items taken from residence. Report info taken.
3:20 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling in business. Arrest.
6:32 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Vandal report. Unknown person drove over mailbox. Web report referral.
6:34 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Unable to locate.
6:41 a.m. – 12300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Child walking down roadway. Handled.
8:04 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Vandal report. Vandalism of yard. Handled.
9:26 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Theft in progress. Theft of water from residence. Report info taken.
9:52 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
10:13 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Wallet stolen from hospital. Handled.
12:36 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Report info taken.
4:03 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Dr. Mark Argo. Check on suspicious person. Male acting strange at business. Handled.
5:25 p.m. – 1700 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at residence. Handled.
6:08 p.m. – 13600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless. Black SUV driving the wrong way on the highway. Unable to locate.
7:07 p.m. – 11300 blk. E. 110 St. N. Maple Glen. Disturbance verbal. Handled.
7:24 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Male in red shirt jumping fences in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
7:29 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male lying on side of road. Cancel.
8:07 p.m. – 4300 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male in median of highway. Other agency referral.
8:10 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Autozone. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:18 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
8:19 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Disturbance verbal. Male threatening employees at business. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 11200 blk. E. 121 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Male running from police. Information.
8:29 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist County with arrest. Handled.
9:27 p.m. – 122100 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Harass phone. Juvenile harassed on social media. Handled.
10:51 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 103 E. Ave. Missing person. Report of elderly female missing from residence but since found. Transport.
Tuesday, July 16
4:31 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Male going through trash at business. Handled.
7:32 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. No haul.
9:14 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Theft report. Tailgate stolen off truck. Report info taken.
9:47 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 114 St. N. Theft in progress. Male stealing water. Report info taken.
2:47 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on resident. Handled.
2:54 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of automobile. Handled.
3:27 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 122 Ct. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 105 St. N. Theft report. Mail stolen from mailbox. Information.
5:35 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Mutual aid police. Assist OHP. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 93 St. N. Trespass report. Trespassing at residence. Handled.
8:27 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on family at residence. Handled.
8:29 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:39 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Harass phone. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in parking lot. Handled.
8:52 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 156 E. Pl. Mutual aid police. Rogers County mutual aid to check for domestic suspect. Handled.
8:55 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 20 St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
9:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Owasso Market. Accident no injury. Information.
9:12 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
9:42 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Breaking and entering. Breaking in at residence. Handled.
Wednesday, July 17
7:21 a.m. – 9800 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Theft report. Trailer stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
9:33 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:51 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Coupon fraud. Report info taken.
12:43 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 77 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family member fighting in residence. Handled.
2:39 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Theft report. Money missing from residence. Report info taken.
3:17 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female pushing a stroller on the roadway. Unable to locate.
5:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Tag missing from vehicle. Handled.
5:40 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Owasso Library. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at business. Handled.
6:19 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:41 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum & Go. Drugs in progress. Black sedan believed to be involved in drug deal. Unable to locate.
7:33 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 113 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
7:56 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoe Carnival. Shoplifting in progress. Black male stolen from business. Report info taken.
7:57 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Drugs in progress. Male in vehicle with foil at business. Arrest.
8:16 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Theft report. Ex-boyfriend won’t give dog back. Handled.
8:55 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 109 E. Pl. Domestic report. Male violated protective order at residence. Report info taken.
9:13 p.m. 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Check on suspicious open door. Open gate at business. Handled.
9:28 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Bank of Oklahoma. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in parking lot of business after hours. Handled.
9:39 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Females carrying a light looks like they stole. Unable to locate.
10:09 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Accident no injury. Information.
11:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Female sexually assaulted. Report info taken.
Thursday, July 18
2:03 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
4:24 a.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Male standing behind school. Unable to locate.
6:18 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 1 St. Bus Barn. Check on suspicious person. Female loitering at business. Handled.
7:05 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Check on suspicious person. Kid walking down the street with no shoes. Handled.
8:55 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:18 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Credit card stolen. Report info taken.
10:53 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:05 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:42 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 140 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Ex-wife trying to get into her husband’s house. Report info taken.
11:50 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 90 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Female kicking doors and screaming. Handled.
12:26 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:42 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Son spitting and throwing water on relative’s house. Cancel.
1:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Trespass report. Family member stalking another family member. Report info taken.
1:23 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from business. Arrest.
1:37 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Small child covered in bruises. Other agency referral.
2:07 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 4 St. Domestic in progress physical. Man and ex-girlfriend fighting at residence. Handled.
2:45 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female being harassed by former employee. Handled.
3:54 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Man being harassed by another man. Handled.
5:58 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 1 Ave. Breaking and entering. People breaking into abandoned home. Handled.
7:09 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile standing in front seat of grey SUV. Unable to locate.
8:26 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Juvenile child abuse. Three juveniles along in toy aisle of store. Handled.
9:34 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 2 Ave. Bison Records Dispensary. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting outside business. Arrest.
10:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Female sexually assaulted at residence. Information.
10:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Trespass in progress. Male will not leave residence. Cancel.
10:26 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Information.
10:50 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Drugs in progress. People smoking marijuana on their balcony. Handled.
Friday, July 19
3:32 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Reasor’s. Drugs in progress. Female doing drugs in vehicle. Unable to locate.
7:28 a.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:43 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
7:50 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Welfare check. Depressed male home alone. Handled.
9:02 a.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
9:02 a.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Other agency referral.
9:30 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe Living Center. Elder abuse. Elderly abuse at nursing home. Handled.
10:20 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious vehicle. White car following yellow car. Unable to locate.
11:44 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:14 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 82 St. N. Theft report. Package taken from residence. Report info taken.
12:26 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:26 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Mail theft. Other agency referral.
1:51 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Theft report. Cellphone taken from residence by juveniles. Report info taken.
1:55 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Care at the Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Tan Jeep that followed lady from different city. Handled.
2:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Female scammed online. Handled.
3:49 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank account fraud. Report info taken.
4:06 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Theft report. Pickup stolen from business. Handled.
4:21 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Cancel.
5:39 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recovery of green and gold pickup at business. Handled.
5:48 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoe Carnival. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:09 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:19 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Report info taken.
7:37 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Male by playground. Handled.
7:53 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Drugs found. Small baggie of marijuana found. Report info taken.
8:10 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Vandal in progress. Juvenile broke window. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – Assault in progress. Female assaulted outside residence. Other agency referral.
8:29 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Recover stolen property. Recover stolen car. Report info taken.
10:12 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious person. Male breaking glass. Handled.
10:17 p.m. – 11900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Jack of Clubs. Harass threats. Male threatened outside business. Other agency referral.
Saturday, July 20
12:28 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shell. Check on suspicious person. Man by closed business. Handled.
5:10 a.m. – 9200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Auto Pride Car Wash. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
7:16 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 111 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Unknown man dressed in black attempting to breaking into vehicle. Unable to locate.
7:36 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Theft report. Trailer stolen from business. Report info taken.
9:16 a.m. – 9100 blk. N. Yale Ave. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
10:27 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Wings to Go. Drugs found. Used syringe found in parking lot at business. Handled.
12:02 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
12:22 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 81 St. N. Theft report. Trailer stolen from residence during the night. Report info taken.
2:21 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Addison Park. Harass threats. Female being harassed by man and woman at residence. Handled.
3:12 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Welfare check. Check on employees at business. Handled.
4:32 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Black female in the roadway. Unable to locate.
4:40 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 160. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
4:45 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. White female shoplifted from business. Arrest. 2019-1985
4:58 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shell. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Arrest.
6:32 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Accident no injury. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:55 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female reporting harassment. Handled.
9:54 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 80 St. N. Attic Storage. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver SUV waiting by gate. Handled.
10:25 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 115 Pl. N. Fireworks disturbance. Other agency referral.
11:03 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Two males walking in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
Sunday, July 21
12:03 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Trespass in progress. Male refusing to leave property. Handled.
2:40 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Domestic report verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Cancel.
8:38 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm St. Trespass in progress. Male and female trespassing at residence. Handled.
8:58 a.m. – 800 blk. N. Elm PL. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at residence. Handled.
9:27 a.m. – 6700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
10:47 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 112 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
12:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:31 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report verbal. Couple argued at residence. Handled.
3:38 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:39 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 79 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
6:30 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Syringe found in parking lot. Handled.
6:41 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:08 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 101 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assist OSBI make notification. Handled.
8:50 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:24 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Welfare check. Juvenile at residence. Handled.
10:53 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. White SUV with person yelling on megaphone. Unable to locate.