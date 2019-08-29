Editor’s note: The rest of last week’s and weekend’s incidents will be published in our 9/11 issue due to early Labor Day deadline.
Monday, Aug. 26
12:37 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Arrest.
1:49 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:38 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Person stole phone and is using victim’s identity. Handled.
9:44 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point. Recover stolen property. Check on stolen vehicle. Report info taken.
10:12 a.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
10:16 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:28 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Fraud. Fraudulent bank account. Handled.
10:37 a.m. – 15000 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Two female walking down middle of the road. Handled.
11:26 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Checking account fraud. Handled.
12:09 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 90 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Coweta PD. Handled.
12:39 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:40 p.m. – 10700 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:14 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:29 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen vehicle. Recovery of stolen vehicle at wrecker yard. Handled.
1:34 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 111 St. N. Harass phone. Unknown people knocking on door at residence. Handled.
3:00 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. iPad stolen at nursing home. Report info taken.
3:28 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Check on suspicious person. Check on homeless male living behind garbage container. Unable to locate.
4:11 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Shoplifting report. Shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
4:15 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Bank card stolen. Report info taken.
4:35 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Main St. Accident injury. Report info taken.
6:16 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Wildwood Apartments. Domestic report. Protective order violated via social media. Report info taken.
6:53 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 146 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male soliciting in neighborhood. Handled.
9:14 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ross. Shoplifting in progress. Three subjects possible shoplifters at business. Cancel.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
1:45 a.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
1:53 a.m. – 11500 blk. US 75. Accident injury. Transport.
8:54 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 6 St. Check on suspicious open door. Front door left open. Handled.
1:15 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:53 p.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Weapon armed subject. Gray Dodge truck occupied by male pointing a gun. Unable to locate.
3:15 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Zaxby’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Group of juveniles fighting near business. Handled.
4:30 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:50 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 126 E. Ave. Assault report. Juvenile assaulted another juvenile. Report info taken.
6:34 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:00 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Arrest.
7:38 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Drugs in progress. Smell of strange odor from residence. Unable to locate.
9:18 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Civil standby. Handled.
11:29 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
1:14 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Fraud. Counterfeit money passed at business. Arrest.
5:22 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 89 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
10:39 a.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Tulsa County. Handled.
11:51 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male and female going door to door. Handled.
1:01 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female stealing from business. Arrest.
1:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for DHS. Handled.
2:47 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:02 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:14 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 90 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Black male going door to door. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Two black females stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:38 p.m. – 1000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Hispanic male walking into people’s yards. Unable to locate.
4:58 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Owasso Library. Check on suspicious person. White male sleeping outside a business. Unable to locate.
5:41 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Handled.
5:53 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Shoplifting in progress. Male and two females stealing from business. Report info taken.
6:00 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Disturbance verbal. Two males arguing at business. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 143009 blk. E. 102 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Black male selling cleaning products door to door. Unable to locate.
6:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
6:51 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 101 St. N. Check on suspicious person. White male in yellow construction shirt looking in window of residence. Unable to locate.
7:58 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. 5 to 6 shots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
8:45 p.m. – 7100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Macy’s. Missing person. Female missing from residence. Other agency referral.
11:44 p.m. – 17500 blk. E. 88 St. N. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Other agency referral.