Monday, Dec. 9
12:39 a.m. – 8700 bl. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled .
2:13 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Breaking and entering in progress. People trying to break into residence. Arrest.
2:16 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Traffic pursuit. Officer initiated. Arrest.
4:49 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Breaking and entering in progress. Male inside residence. Handled.
4:50 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:08 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Check on suspicious person. Male holding flaming object. Handled.
6:54 a.m. – 9500 blk. E. 92 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
7:34 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
7:38 a.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:27 a.m. – 11700 blk. N. 111 E. Ct. Theft report. Theft from vehicle overnight at residence. Report info taken.
8:31 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. McAlister’s Deli. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:36 a.m. – 15500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Park Place at Preston Lakes. Welfare check. Check on child walking on roadway. Unable to locate.
9:00 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:03 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:56 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:30 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Handled.
1:07 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. MoneyGram fraud. Report info taken.
3:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass stalking. Female being harassed at business. Handled.
3:53 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:16 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
4:38 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:04 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Theft report. Wallet stolen from school. Handled.
5:43 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
6:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
6:17 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Drugs found. Paraphernalia found at residence. Handled.
7:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male stealing merchandise from store. Cancel.
10:51 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious person. Two males on foot looking into cars. Unable to locate.
10:56 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Cedar St. Domestic in progress verbal. Male and female arguing at residence. Handled.
11:05 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Wallet stolen at business. Report info taken.
11:34 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice High School. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
12:27 a.m. – 7500 bl. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check. Male in white Chevy passed out at stop light. Handled.
2:05 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Two males yelling at each other outside residence. Unable to locate.
2:39 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Possible missing female. Other agency referral.
6:56 a.m. – 8000 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Arrest.
7:15 a.m. – 8000 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:24 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Recovered stolen vehicle. Handled.
9:58 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 89 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
10:07 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Hodson Elementary. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:15 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Attempted rape by male at residence. Other agency referral.
10:30 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
10:33 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Fraud. Money scam. Report info taken.
10:50 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
1:12 p.m. – 200 blk. E. Broadway St. Owasso Ram Academy. Theft report. Wallet stolen from school. Report info taken.
1:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Bank fraud. Report info taken.
3:44 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Juvenile child abuse. Blue car with children not in car seats. Other agency referral.
5:34 p.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Ator Elementary. Missing person. Juvenile male missing from school. Handled.
5:40 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:59 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal. Males causing disturbance at business. Handled.
6:21 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 89 St. N. Welfare check. Check on occupants of residence. Handled.
9:58 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. La Quinta. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Unable to locate.
10:56 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Male and female shoplifting from business. Arrest.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
12:08 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male jumped in front of moving vehicle. Handled.
3:41 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Check on open garage door. Handled.
7:01 a.m. – 9700 blk. N. 99 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle taken from residence overnight. Report info taken.
7:28 a.m. – 9800 blk. E. 97 Pl. N. Vandal report. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:34 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 75 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:18 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Unauthorized use of credit card. Report info taken.
9:31 a.m. – 200 blk. E. Broadway St. Owasso Ram Academy. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:59 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Northeast Elementary. Domestic report. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:19 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Violation of protective order at residence. Handled.
10:38 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 4 Ave. Owasso Self Storage. Theft report. Theft of truck from business. Report info taken.
11:52 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 18 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:48 p.m. – 11600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. Transport.
1:44 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Credit card theft. Report info taken.
1:56 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
2:12 p.m. – 7600 blk. US1 169. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
2:35 p.m. – 6900 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hobby Lobby. Animal control. Female bit by dog at business. Handled.
3:13 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:45 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Bus with no driver around. Unable to locate.
4:02 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Juvenile child abuse. Kid in the car along at business. Cancel.
4:07 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:25 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Theft report. Phone stolen from business. Handled.
4:27 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 136 E. Ave. Theft report. Two bikes stolen from residence. Report info taken.
4:43 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:52 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Breaking and entering in progress. Back door of residence open. Unable to locate.
5:30 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:07 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Western Sun. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
6:37 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Sex crime indecent exposure. Check on male. Transport.
6:53 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
6:59 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:55 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Juvenile child abuse. Bruises found on children. Report info taken.
8:18 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 110 Cir. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Woman screaming in front yard. Handled.
8:47 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Possible shots heard in the area. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Black female stealing from business. Arrest.
10:07 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Drugs founds. Possible drugs found in store. Handled.
10:08 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Black female stealing from business. Arrest.
10:20 p.m. – 6800 blk. N. 128 E. Ct. Breaking and entering. Possible breaking and entering. Handled.
10:26 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call at business. Handled.
Thursday, Dec. 12
12:14 a.m. – 1200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Juvenile male stealing from store. Arrest.
1:22 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Items being taken from vehicle. Handled.
3:37 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 20 Ct. Mutual aid police. Assist TCSO with locating owner of stolen vehicle. Handled.
7:44 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Disturbance verbal. Two females arguing at business. Handled.
8:33 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Vandal report. Vehicle damaged at business. Report info taken.
8:53 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Mingo Manufacturing. Fraud. Scam emails. Report info taken.
9:39 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on male who has not been heard from. Handled.
9:41 a.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:22 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:24 a.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Missing person. Missing male. Report info taken.
11:08 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. ID theft. Other agency referral.
11:38 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. Chik-fil-A. Trespass in progress. White male refusing to leave business. Handled.
11:49 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Purse stolen from business. Report info taken.
11:50 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Sticker put on vehicle at business. Handled.
11:59 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Assault report. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:09 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Juvenile child abuse. Female possibly abusing child. Handled.
2:06 p.m. – 1600 blk. N. Cedar St. Disturbance verbal. Man and woman arguing at residence. Handled.
2:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Oriental Pearl. Welfare check. Two men under the influence of drugs in business. Arrest.
2:27 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso 8th Grade Center. Harass threats. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:33 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Logan’s. Theft report. Two females stealing from business. Report info taken.
2:47 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
4:31 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 5 St. Weapon armed subject. Juvenile male with knife at residence. Handled.
4:54 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Best Buy. Shoplifting in progress. Male stealing from business. Handled.
6:30 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Theft report. Female broke into estranged husband’s residence and took items. Report info taken.
8:54 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
11:42 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Breaking and entering in progress. Someone trying to break into residence. Report info taken.
Friday, Dec. 13
4:31 a.m. – 8800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Home 2 Suites. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at hotel. Handled.
7:31 a.m. – 7000 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:54 a.m. – 7600 blk. Hwy 75. Accident injury. No haul.
8:16 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle missing from residence. Handled.
9:08 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 80 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing at residence. Handled.
9:12 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School-East. Juvenile child abuse. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:29 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
11:46 a.m. – 7400 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Two black males casing houses. Unable to locate.
12:44 p.m. – 7800 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:24 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Vandal report. Vehicle vandalized at residence. Report info taken.
2:15 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Arby’s. Check on suspicious person. White male throwing items at business window. Unable to locate.
2:39 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:52 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Drugs in progress. Juvenile males selling drugs at business. Unable to locate.
3:14 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 104 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Cancel.
3:22 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Chrysler sedan with two males opening doors in vehicles. Unable to locate.
4:03 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Brookdale. Theft report. Money stolen from structure. Report info taken.
4:16 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 103 St. N. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Los Cabos. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
5:12 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:47 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. Check on boy near residence. Cancel.
6:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting. Report info taken.
7:13 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:37 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 116 E. Pl. Harass phone. Female harassed by male. Handled.
9:50 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Sees shadows in backyard. Handled.
10:30 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 87 Ct. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Collinsville PD. Handled.
11:27 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Missing person. Juvenile missing from residence. Handled.
Saturday, Dec. 14
12:04 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Arrest.
4:43 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car abandoned in park. Handled.
5:49 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 125 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person outside residence. Handled.
10:30 a.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Baskin Robins. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:54 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
10:56 a.m. – 100 blk. W. 19 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
12:12 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 14 Ct. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on man who took heroin. Other agency referral.
12:18 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
12:24 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 81 St. N. Gerber Collisions and Glass. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:01 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family member arguing at residence. Handled.
1:04 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
1:06 p.m. – 9900 blk. E. 100 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Male fighting family members. Report info taken.
1:49 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Trespass in progress. Trespassed male subject inside business. Handled.
3:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Male violating protective order against female. Report info taken.
4:19 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Family YMCA. Theft report. Car in bus parking lot appears to have been broken into. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. White male possibly stealing from business. Arrest.
5:12 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:39 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Man violated a protective order. Report info taken.
6:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Unable to locate.
6:18 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 85 St. N. Domestic report. Male violating protective order. Report info taken.
8:12 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso Family YMCA. Theft report. Items stolen from vehicle in business parking lot. Report info taken.
8:48 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:20 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Arrest.
10:48 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
Sunday, Dec. 15
12:39 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Drunk underage drinking. Intoxicated juvenile at hospital. Handled.
4:12 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 83 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male standing outside door. Handled.
8:18 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Theft report. Tag stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:10 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 Ter. N. Theft report. Attempted break-in at residence. Handled.
12:25 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call from business. Handled.
1:27 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Female being harassed by mal over social media. Handled.
2:17 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. La Quinta. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
3:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifting from business. Report info taken.
4:29 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 83 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. White male knocking on door at residence. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Traffic reckless. White Camaro driving in circles in parking lot of school. Unable to locate.
4:54 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Report info taken.
5:04 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Atlanta St. Theft in progress. Male and female taking items from residence. Handled.
5:42 p.m. – 11000 blk. US 75. Accident injury. No haul.
6:18 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifted from business. Report info taken.
6:34 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting report. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
6:37 p.m. – 11000 blk. Hwy 75. No haul.
6:58 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Handled.
8:06 p.m. – 12400 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:54 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 St. N. Friendship Baptist Church. Check on suspicious open door. Officer initiated. Handled.