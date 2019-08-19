Monday, Aug. 12
5:53 a.m. – 7500 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:42 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:19 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 97 Ct. N. Theft report. Stolen wallet from business. Report info taken.
12:29 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 155 E. Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
1:06 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Tate Boys. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
1:34 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Harass threats. Female at residence Making threats. Cancel.
2:28 p.m. – 1700 blk. N. Cedar St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:28 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:48 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Theft of item from online purchase. Report info taken.
4:53 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Check on vehicle involved in possible hit and run. Handled.
5:00 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Check fraud. Handled.
5:19 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Juvenile sexual assault. Handled.
8:36 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Male threatened another male at residence. Report info taken.
10:03 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red Mustang and pickup at park after hours. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 123 St. N. Drugs in progress. Underage drinking at party at residence. Handled.
11:11 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
9:43 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Theft report from structure. Theft of items from house. Report info taken.
10:52 a.m. – 7400 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report from structure. Theft of items from residence. Report info taken.
12:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Harassment by neighbors. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 13900 blk. E. 103 Pl. N. Harass phone. Person sending harassing texts through messages. Report info taken.
1:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass phone. Individuals harassing about dog. Handled.
1:44 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Fraud. Fraudulent information given to business. Report info taken.
1:48 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing in parking lot. Unable to locate.
2:20 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
2:22 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Check on suspicious person. Male and female panhandling. Handled.
3:18 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Someone posing as officer trying to get money. Handled.
3:45 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. NobiliTea. Check on suspicious person. Couple having sex in car. Unable to locate.
4:08 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 106 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle following another vehicle. Cancel.
5:07 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Theft report. Stolen license plate. Handled.
6:18 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:26 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. YMCA. Disturbance verbal. Male and female arguing at business. Report info taken.
7:52 p.m. – 7200 blk. SKO. Check on suspicious person. Female running down train tracks. Handled.
9:27 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Fireworks disturbance. Unable to locate.
10:40 p.m. – 10700 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Weapon shots fired. Two gunshots heard in the area. Unable to locate.
10:50 p.m. – 6600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Mutual aid police. Assist Tulsa County with male in road. Unable to locate.
11:28 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling and cursing at business. Handled.
11:35 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 109 St. N. Fireworks disturbance. Handled.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
12:09 a.m. – 16100 blk. E. 123 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unknown car in front of residence. Other agency referral.
12:58 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:04 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
4:48 a.m. – 10100 blk. N. 140 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male walking with flashlight. Unable to locate.
5:06 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
6:39 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at business. Unable to locate.
8:41 a.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:05 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Subway. Theft report. Employee stealing from business. Handled.
9:39 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile abuse by other juvenile. Information.
10:27 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Service fraud at business. Report info taken.
12:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in black SUV. Unable to locate.
1:03 p.m. – 12600 blk. US 75. Accident injury. Transport.
2:16 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 154 E. Ave. Juvenile child abuse. Check on children running naked through neighborhood. Handled.
2:37 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Theft report. Money missing from checking account. Report info taken.
3:04 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ulta Beauty. Shoplifting report. Male took items from business. Report info taken.
3:20 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm Pl. Vandal report. Someone dumped waste in caller’s yard. Report info taken.
3:31 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
3:56 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Evergreen Care Center. Theft report. iPad missing from residence. Report info taken.
5:25 p.m. – 80900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
6:08 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in custody. Two females stealing from business. Handled.
6:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled/.
6:53 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Female shoplifting at business. Arrest.
7:34 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray car with male taking pictures in neighborhood. Cancel.
Thursday, Aug. 15
4:22 a.m. – 9700 blk. E. 111 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver car sitting in front of residence. Handled.
6:54 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female knocking on doors. Handled.
8:12 a.m. – 5600 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for Tulsa County. Report info taken.
8:22 a.m. – 4600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Man standing on bridge. Other agency referral.
10:17 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 98 St. N. Traffic reckless. Juvenile in silver Kia following caller. Information.
10:37 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
12:36 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Check on suspicious vehicle. White male driving white car acting strange. Unable to locate.
1:01 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 114 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Handled.
1:15 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Fraud. Counterfeit money used at business. Report info taken.
2:23 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
2:32 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black male in vehicle with alarm going off. Unable to locate.
3:01 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Garage door open for two days. Handled.
3:33 p.m. – 13100 blk. E. 79 Ct. N. Vandal report. Someone driving through barricades on the road. Report info taken.
3:43 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Wallet taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
4:02 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up all. Handled.
4:06 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Man the victim of identity theft. Handled.
4:40 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Life.Church. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:39 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Trailer stolen from residence. Report info taken.
5:42 p.m. – 6700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Mutual aid police. Assisting TCSO with motorist assist. Handled.
6:10 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Items being stolen from residence. Report info taken.
6:57 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at business. Report info taken.
7:15 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 PL. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Handled.
7:42 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile left in running vehicle. Handled.
8:09 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 101 E. Ave. Welfare check. Checking on female at residence. Handled.
8:31 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Peoria Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
11:32 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
Friday, Aug. 16
12:15 a.m. – 10300 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Person knocking on doors and windows of residence. Unable to locate.
7:51 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Highview Mini-Mart. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:36 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic report physical. Husband making threats to wife. Handled.
11:57 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Credit card stolen. Report info taken.
12:29 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Check on suspicious person. Female lying on sidewalk in front of business. Handled.
12:38 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Handled.
1:05 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Man going door to door. Unable to locate.
2:20 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:40 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident injury. Handled.
3:06 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Juvenile child abuse. Juvenile male being abused at home by family members. Handled.
3:30 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:54 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Sex crime. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
3:56 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 118 Ct. N. Breaking and entering. Garage door open at residence. Handled.
6:34 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 4 St. Theft report. Handled.
7:42 p.m. – 900 blk. N. Cedar St. Harass threats. Threats of violent acts made. Report info taken.
8:04 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Information.
9:04 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 107 E. Pl. Welfare check. Checking on female at residence. Arrest.
11:54 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. FFO. Check on suspicious person. Males trying doors at closed business. Handled.
Saturday, Aug. 17
12:11 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Male lying in grass. Arrest.
2:36 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at business. Information.
2:50 a.m. – 900 blk. N. 12 St. Mutual aid police. Assist Collinsville PD. Handled.
7:41 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Welfare check. Check on juvenile female and parents. Handled.
9:55 a.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Welfare check. Female called 911 and hung up. Unable to locate.
12:37 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe. Disturbance verbal. Two employees arguing in parking lot. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 10300 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Door-to-door salesman. Handled.
2:03 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Arrest.
4:12 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
4:15 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Cedar St. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
4:56 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:04 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
6:25 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless. Silver car following someone on road. Unable to locate.
7:27 p.m. – 8800 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Arrest.
7:40 p.m. – 200 blk. E. 52 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person in backyard. Information.
7:57 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
8:36 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Arby’s. Traffic reckless. Blue truck unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
8:37 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. Traffic reckless. Vehicle hit car. Information.
8:46 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mercy. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around cars at business. Unable to locate.
9:47 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
10:27 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 17 St. Welfare check. Checking on baby at residence. Handled.
10:34 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Someone walked by door. Handled.
Sunday, Aug. 18
1:37 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Female banging on window outside business. Cancel.
2:23 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Drugs found. Small crystal-like substance found. Report info taken.
2:37 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Check on suspicious person. Male in store making people uncomfortable. Unable to locate.
3:04 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
12:35 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:30 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Juvenile child abuse. Juveniles possible being abused by family member. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Sex crime. Someone being sexually abused at residence. Report info taken.
6:44 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:04 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. 105 E. Ct. Theft report. Female taking items from residence. Handled.
8:49 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Arrest.
9:11 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Male and female yelling at each other. Unable to locate.
9:47 p.m. – 100 blk. W. 6 St. Trespass in progress. Male and females refusing to leave residence. Handled.
10:48 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Other agency referral.