Owasso legend Jaylen Lowe will be continuing his football career in the desert.
The Arizona Rattlers of the Indoor Football League announced Wednesday, Jan. 21, it had signed the 2013 Ram graduate and recent addition to the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame.
Lowe shared his appreciation on his Twitter account.
“Thankful for this opportunity! Headed to Arizona!!,” Lowe wrote.
Regarded as one of the best dual-sport athletes ever to dawn a cardinal and white uniform, Lowe was a star on both the gridiron and hardwood for Owasso. He dotted the school record books and earned All-State recognition in both sports.
Lowe attended Langston University where he holds the school records for most passing yards in a season (3,040), most passing touchdowns in a season (31), and most passing touchdowns in a game (7). In 2018, he led the NAIA in total offense yards per game with an average of 369.6 yards per game and rushed for 656 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.
Lowe earned the 2018 Offensive Player of the Year honors and three Sooner Athletic Conference offensive player of the week awards. He was also named to the 2018 Associated Press NAIA All-America Team second team and was the Oklahoma College Football Player of the Year.
According to the team’s website, www.azrattlers.com, the Rattlers play a 14-game schedule in 2020 beginning March 21.