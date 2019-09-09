Owasso police arrested a Bartlesville man for shoplifting at Dollar General in Owasso.
Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, employees reported that a man had stolen several personal care items, valued at $13.78, and left in a Chevrolet pickup.
The police report states that officers located the vehicle on E. 76th St. N. near Macy’s Distribution Center and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as 37-year-old Gregory Phillips Gray and confirmed by employees as the same person who had taken the items from the store.
Gray was arrested for shoplifting and transported to Tulsa County Jail.