Owasso police arrested a woman from Mannford for her alleged involvement in a theft at an Owasso store.
Around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, officers were dispatched to Famous Footwear for a reported shoplifting.
According to the police report, employees told authorities that two men and a woman had selected seven pairs of shoes, valued at $500, walked out of the store without paying and fled in a black Lincoln Navigator.
A short time later, an officer located the SUV traveling southbound on U.S. 169 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle increased its speed in excess of 100 mph then exited the highway and eventually lost sight of the pursuing officers, the report shows.
Later that evening, officers located a woman walking near Famous Footwear who was suspected in the incident. When confronted by officers, she acknowledged being with the people in the SUV prior to the theft, but refused to provide any information about them, as noted in the report.
The name that she initially gave officers returned with active arrest warrants, and she acknowledged that she had actually provided her sister’s name. Police eventually confirmed the woman’s identity as 28-year-old Gaila Kay Robinson.
Robinson was arrested for False Impersonation for providing the false name to the officers.
When they attempted to secure her in handcuffs, she physically resisted their efforts and was taken into custody after a brief struggle.
The identities of the three suspects who fled the scene is still under investigation.