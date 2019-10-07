Owasso police arrested a Tulsa woman for shoplifting and trespassing at Walmart Supercenter around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Employees recognized 29-year-old Marqwesha Lashea Davis as the person who was caught shoplifting at another Walmart and who was issued a trespass order when she was arrested in September, according to the police report.
After entering the store in violation of the trespass order, Davis reportedly concealed merchandise in her purse and left without paying for the items, valued at $100, the report shows.
Davis was also arrested her in July for allegedly shoplifting from Academy in Owasso. She was found with $841 of merchandise as well as $1,138 of clothing from Old Navy in Tulsa at the time.
Davis was detained and transported to Tulsa County Jail on bond of $800 and a court date of Friday, Oct. 11.