Owasso police arrested a Tulsa woman for allegedly shoplifting from an Owasso retailer.
Around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7, loss-prevention employees reported that a woman had been seen in the self-check line placing merchandise in a bag without scanning or purchasing the items, the police report states.
Employees made contact with the woman as she exited the store and recovered $68.23 in merchandise that had not been purchased, according to the report.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Natori Danyail Fields, was arrested for shoplifting as well as an outstanding felony warrant from Tulsa County.