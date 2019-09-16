Just a day after being released, Owasso native Aaron Colvin was signed by the Washington Redskins was not unemployed for long.
The former Houston Texans cornerback was signed by the Washington Redskins on Friday. Colvin did not see the field in the Redskins’ 31-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
In his sixth season in the NFL, Colvin was released by Houston after struggling in the Texans season-opening defeat to the New Orleans Saints. Colvin signed a four-year, $34 million deal with Houston prior to the 2018 season. After a rocky, injury-plagued stint with the Texans, Colvin will look for a fresh start in the nation’s capital.
Montonati recalls meeting Pickens
Brian Montonati’s playing days at Oklahoma State were over before T. Boone Pickens began making his legendary contributions to the university, but the current Ram coach remembers a couple of interactions he had with the billionaire oilman.
Pickens died Wednesday, Sept. 11, in Dallas at the age of 91. Pickens had donated close to $600 million to OSU athletics and academics, along with his other philanthropic endeavors.
“The love that he had for Oklahoma State University, it was second to none,” Montonati said. “It’s one thing when you make a billion dollars, but when you donate a billion dollars, that says a lot about who you are.”
Montonati recalled visiting with Pickens in his suite during a Cowboys’ home football game. Montonati was joined by former OSU basketball stars Desmond Mason and Doug Gottlieb as the four men touched on several topics.
“We talked about the basketball program when Sean Sutton was coaching,” Montonati recalled. “We visited with him. He shared his vision for Oklahoma State and life, in general. He was a very opinionated guy.”
Pickens became known in the 1970s and 1980s for his legendary corporate takeover bids, but much of his wealth was earned in 2003. Pickens made billions through his Dallas-based BP Capital when he correctly bet on rising prices for oil and natural gas.
Shortly after, Pickens began his well-publicized donations to OSU.
“The school motto is ‘loyal and true,’” said Montonati, who played for the Cowboys from 1997-2000. “I think he is the definition of loyal and true to a university.
Thomas Boone Pickens Jr. was born May 22, 1928, in Holdenville.
— Shawn Hein