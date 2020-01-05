Owasso’s senior shortstop and Oklahoma signee Paige Knight was one of three finalists for the All World softball Player of the Year award, which will be announced during the All World Awards dinner.
Knight easily stepped in and filled the void Owasso had this season after Rylie Boone departed for OU. Knight bolstered the Rams’ lineup with a .463 batting average, .736 slugging percentage and .538 on-base percentage. Owasso finished 26-14 and finished as Class 6A’s state runner-up, and it was Knight providing an offensive boost the whole way. She scored 36 runs, recorded 36 hits, drove in 40 runs and totaled 21 extra-base hits, including 14 doubles and five home runs. She also only struck out seven times in 121 at-bats. Her final numbers resulted in an All-State roster spot and Offensive Player of the Year honors in District 6A-3.
Along with Knight, Broken Arrow’s Savannah Evans and Celeste Wood of Hilldale were named as finalist for the award. Knight also earned All World first team recognition.
Ram teammates Lily Shaw, Payton Compton and Jaycee Hampton were honorable mention selections. Collinsville had seven honorable mention choices, Elizabeth Aman, Mackenzie Crow, MaKayla Davis, Fallin Sexton, Korynn Tindel, Cambrie Schlomann and Bailee Campbell, following its run to the 5A state semifinals.
Hendrix gets first team nod
Owasso senior setter/middle Mallory Hendrix was named to the All World volleyball first team. Hendrix completed her Ram career as a four-time All World selection, including the past two seasons on the first team.
Hendrix was named Frontier Valley Conference MVP and an Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State following the 2019 season. Hendrix, a Central Oklahoma signee, averaged more than 15 kills per match this season. She also tallied 2.5 blocks, nearly 10 digs and a .301 hitting percentage.
Owasso’s Rylee Martin and Gabby Guerrero was an honorable mention choice, as was Emma England of Rejoice Christian.
Sixteen runners named to All-World team
Owasso, Rejoice and Collinsville combined to have 16 cross country runners earn All-World honorable mention recognition.
Seven Rams were selected as Sierra Williams, Kennedie Rhein, Grace Giesler and Libby Booth were given the nod for the girls’ team while Ian Conder, Andrew Henkaline and Logan Wahnee were honorable mention selections for the boys.
Five Rejoice boys were honorable mention selections, Miles Bonine, Luke Callery, Brady Thomas, Griffin Paul and Harrison Hunnicutt. Collinsville’s Matthew Budnik and Aaron Shiever were chosen on the boys’ side while Sarah Bell was honored for the girls.