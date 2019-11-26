Week 0
Owasso 47, Bentonville West 34 (Aug. 30)
The Rams opened the season two hours east in the Natural State and, for the second straight year, needed a second-half rally against Bentonville West. Cole Dugger, making his Ram debut, threw for 327 yards and three TDs. Dugger also ran for a 2-yard score late in the third quarter as Owasso scored the final 28 points to pull out the win. Special teams were problematic until Tristan Profit blocked a punt early in the fourth quarter. Brendan Dye scooped up the free ball and returned for a 4-yard TD. Isaiah Jacobs ran for 201 yards, including a 61-yard scamper with 9:04 remaining that put the Rams ahead for good. Kameron Bland recovered a West fumble in the endzone with 50 seconds left to ice the win. Mario Kirby led all Owasso receivers with six catches for 136 yards.
Week 1
Owasso 51, Fayetteville 19 (Sept. 6)
Omarr Barker and Gage Laney had interception returns for scores of 37 and 70 yards, both in the second quarter, as the Rams picked off three passes in the game and avenged a 2018 loss to the Purple Dogs in the home opener at Owasso Stadium. The defense held Fayetteville to 315 yards, nearly 300 fewer than they allowed in the prior meeting. Isaiah Jacobs ran for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns. Dugger completed 13-of-19 passes for 220 yards and three TDs and had the longest run of the season by any Ram, a 78-yard jaunt that set up another score.
Week 2
Owasso 42, Broken Arrow 19 (Sept. 13)
The Rams broke a 14-14 halftime tie with four TDs in the second half as they pulled away from then-No. 1 Broken Arrow and snapped the Tigers’ 15-game win streak in the inaugural Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl. Owasso forced three more turnovers, including fumble recoveries on back-to-back possessions in the first half that swung the momentum in its favor, and held BA to 10 passing yards and 215 total yards. Payton Lusk and Isaiah Jacobs each scored twice. Payton Lusk led all Rams with 111 receiving yards, a 15-yard TD catch that remains as one of the best grabs all season. Cole Adams scored on a dazzling 43-yard endaround in the fourth quarter, the first of many big plays by the freshman phenom.
Week 4
Owasso 34, Union 10 (Sept. 27)
Isaiah Jacobs ran for a career-high 209 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a career-long 75 yard scamper, as the newly crowned top-ranked team in the Class 6AI opened district play with an emphatic win over rival Union. Kirby and Ronnie Thomas had TD receptions as the Rams scored on four consecutive drives in the first half and took a commanding 27-3 lead into halftime. Owasso notched its first home win over Union since 1986.
Week 5
Owasso 44, Edmond North 0 (Oct. 4)
The Ram defense held North to negative-4 rushing yards and just 55 total yards as Owasso posted its lone shutout of the season. Trey Goins and Derrick Overstreet scored two touchdowns each as the Rams improved to 5-0 on the season. Jacobs participated in the first offensive series of the game, but exited with a knee injury and has not played since.
Week 6
Owasso 52, Norman North 13 (Oct. 11)
Dugger threw 239 yards and 4 TDs in the Rams’ homecoming win. Kelan Carney finished with a career-high 142 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Kirby had two touchdown catches while Overstreet, who started in place of Jacobs, tallied 111 total yards in the win. Owasso’s defense held the T-wolves to 77 total yards and no points in the first half.
Week 7
Owasso 55, Southmoore 3 (Oct. 17)
Jaray Austin had two catches for 105 yards, both receptions for touchdowns, as Dugger threw for 267 yards and five scores in an easy road win. Southmoore mustered just 124 total yards as Owasso improved to 7-0 on the season.
Week 8
Owasso 24, Mustang 10 (Oct. 25)
Overstreet rushed for 106 yards, his first 100-yard performance, and Adams tallied 96 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Rams held off No. 4 Mustang in miserable conditions on the road. The Rams led by just seven through three quarters when Lusk scored on a 40-yard touchdown. Lusk later recovered a fumble punt to help seal the victory.
Week 9
Owasso 34, Moore 7 (Nov. 1)
Dugger completed 12-of-23 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns despite throwing his first interception of the season as the Rams clinched their first district championship since 2012. Adams and Thomas each set career-highs with 137 and 134 receiving yards, respectively, and combined for three scores. The Rams defense forced three turnovers, including a long interception return by Duece Mayberry and Jaden Lowe’s fumble recovery that thwarted Moore drives deep in Owasso territory in the first half.
Week 10
Owasso 49, Putnam City North 14 (Nov. 8)
Five different Rams found the endzone, including two each from Thomas and Trey Goins, as they completed the program’s first unbeaten regular season in 33 years. Dugger threw four TDs and Owasso tallied 468 yards of total offense. The Rams scored touchdowns on five of their six first half possessions and built a commanding 35-0 lead by intermission. Goins accounted for the Rams first special teams score of the year in the return game with a 75-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter.
6AI quarterfinals
Owasso 52, Norman 14 (Nov. 15)
Facing an early 14-7 deficit, Barker’s 30-yard interception return late in the first quarter ignited 45 unanswered points for the Rams as they improved to 5-0 all-time against Norman in the playoffs. Dugger threw for four touchdowns and broke the school’s single season record for TD passes with 37. Dugger broke Paul Smith’s record with a 50-yard scoring strike to Adams on the first play of the 28-point second quarter that gave Owasso a 42-14 halftime lead.
6AI semifinals
Owasso 42, Broken Arrow (Nov. 23)
The Rams built a 28-7 first-half lead, but needed two fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull away from No. 2 Broken Arrow at Jenks and, with the win, advanced to the state championship game for the second time in three seasons and third time ever. Dugger threw for 368 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, the final dagger a 71-yard strike to Kirby in the fourth quarter. Jacob Clifton scored on a 5-yard fumble return after a bumbled snap, which was set up by Andre King in the first quarter.
—Compiled by Shawn Hein