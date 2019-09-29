Owasso’s largest senior fast pitch class under Shane Eicher went out in style on Thursday night.
Sixteen members of the program were recognized on Senior Night as the Rams overcame a slow start in a 13-4 rout of Sapulpa. The win moved Owasso to 10-1 in District 6A-3 play and clinched a fifth consecutive district championship for the Rams, who also assured themselves a regional host bid next month.
Aaliyah Ahmed, Jaiden Balthrop, Payton Compton, Alexis Crosier, Allene Dennis, Teigan Denny, Macie Ellis, Calee Gregory, Jaycee Hampton, Mel Kelley, Paige Knight, Anslee Leeviraphan, Emi Norton, Chloee Sams, Aubrey Schroyer and Savannah Whitlock.
In an early 3-0 deficit after two walks and two errors in the top of the first inning, Ahmed and Norton delivered key hits as Owasso answered with a five-spot in the bottom half. Ahmed brought home Gregory and Knight with a base-loaded single and Norton belted a two-run homer.
The Rams tacked on three runs each in the third and fourth innings as the lead ballooned to 12-3.
Owasso finished with a 17-hit performance. Knight and Denny paced the Rams as each had three hits at the plate. Hampton, Gregory, Compton and Norton had two hits apiece.
Monday, Sept. 23
Owasso 13, Jenks 2: The Rams took a big step toward that district championship earlier in the week in a road game against Jenks.
The Rams scored 11 runs over the final two innings and pulled away for a key road victory over Jenks. With the victory, Owasso took a one-game lead over Jenks for first place in the district and hold tiebreaker after they completed a regular season sweep of the Trojans.
Tied at 2-2 going into the sixth, the Rams scored all six of their runs with two outs. Denny ignited the rally when she reached on an error. Hampton, Gregory, Knight, Lily Shaw and Compton all reached and scored. Denny began the five-run seventh with a leadoff walk and later scored. Shaw delivered the key hit with her grand slam that put OHS ahead 13-2.
Shaw, who had not pitched in a few weeks due to soreness, got the win in the circle. She allowed solo homers in the second and third innings, but those were the only two hits Jenks got off the Ram junior.
Over the weekend, Owasso went 1-3 at the Edmond North Tournament.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Owasso 12, Midwest City 0: Compton went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored and Knight drove in three and scored three times in the easy win. The Rams scored six times in the first inning, a rally bookended by triples from Gregory and Denny. Norton got the win in the circle.
Westmoore 10, Owasso 2: The Jaguars broke open the game with eight runs in the final three innings. Owasso was limited to three hits over the first four innings. Single runs in the fourth and fifth accounted for the offensive production. Avery Tallman was tagged with the loss.
Friday, Sept. 27
Yukon 3, Owasso 2: Hannah Hurtz scored twice, including the eventual game-winner in the sixth inning as Yukon topped the Rams. Allene Dennis walked and scored on Knight’s sacrifice fly in the third. Lily Shaw’s solo homer in bottom of the sixth accounted for Owasso’s other tally. Shaw took the loss in the circle.
Edmond North 9, Owasso 2: The Huskies plated three runs in the first and six more in the third as they rolled past the Rams. Both Owasso runs came in the third as Hampton reached on a single and scored on Knight’s two-out double. Shaw plated Knight when she followed with a single.