It was bound to end someday. Unfortunately for Owasso’s fast pitch squad, Saturday was that day.
The Rams split a road doubleheader against Shawnee in District 6A-3 play. OHS won the first game 5-4 in 10 innings but dropped the second contest, 4-3. With the loss, Owasso saw its 51-game district winning streak come to an end.
Ironically, Saturday’s loss came four years to the day of the Rams last district defeat.
Both games of the twinbill were entertaining, beginning with the extra innings in the opener.
In game one, Owasso plated four runs in the fifth and took a 4-2 lead after Hampton, Payton Compton, Calee Gregory and Teigan Denny each scored. Shawnee scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game before Gregory reached to lead off the 10th and later scored on Jaycee Hampton’s one-out single for the eventual game-winning hit.
Lily Shaw’s two-run single in the top of the fifth in game two scored two Rams, but Owasso still trailed 4-3 and could not complete the comeback.
With the split, Owasso moved to 13-6 overall and remained in a tie for first place in the district at 7-1, along with Jenks. Shawnee improved to 8-17 overall and 3-5 in the district.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Owasso 8, Sand Springs 3: Avery Tallman scattered five hits and kept Sand Springs off the scoreboard in all but one inning.
Owasso looked like it would roll early on with two runs in each of the first two innings for a 4-0 lead. Paige Knight and Payton Compton delivered run-scoring doubles in the first while Knight followed Calee Gregory’s two-out RBI single with one of her own in the second inning.
In the top of the third, the Sandites scored three times on a play where the ball never left the infield.
With the bases loaded and one out, Sabrina Asher grounded into a fielder’s choice that got Sand Springs on the board. Madison Lee, running from second base on the play, sped home safely when Owasso catcher Aaliyah Ahmed could not get a clean handle after the throw bounced near the plate. Believing Lee may not have touched home plate, Ahmed chased after her toward the Sandite dugout. She applied the tag but Lee was ruled safe.
While Ahmed was away from the plate, no other Ram came over to cover home in her place. Asher took advantage as she ran all the way around the bases and scored as the Owasso lead had suddenly been cut to 4-3.
But Tallman and the Ram defense recovered following Asher’s mad dash. Tallman allowed just one base runner and no runs over the final 3 1/3 innings.
Owasso added an insurance run in the fourth when Gregory reached on a one-out infield hit that scored Allene Dennis. Dennis walked in each of her four plate appearances from the No. 8 slot in the batting order.
Knight led the Rams as she went 3-for-4 at the plate. Jaycee Hampton and Gregory each had two hits.
Knight’s final hit was a two-out single in the sixth that ignited a three-run rally. Pinch hitter Chloee Sams capped the inning with a two-RBI infield hit.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Owasso 7, Muskogee 6: After surrendering a pair of three-run rallies, the Rams trailed Muskogee by four runs going into the fifth inning. OHS scored two runs in each of the next two innings to tie the game on the Roughers’ home field. Knight, who finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored, singled to lead off the seventh. Shaw followed with a single and Ahmed delivered a crucial one-out hit that scored Knight with the go-ahead run.
Tallman got the win in relief. Tallman entered in the fourth inning in place of starter Emi Norton.