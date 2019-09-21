Jaycee Hampton felt a little added pressure going into the Sept. 16 home game against Bartlesville.
The Owasso senior right fielder was facing her former teammates in Bartlesville in a nondistrict game. Hampton was a member of the Bruins varsity squads for last three years before she joined the Ram program in the offseason.
Hampton finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in a 12-2 five-inning run rule.
Hampton was part of a 12-hit attack for Owasso, which finished the week with an 18-8 record. Allene Dennis and Teigan Denny had two hits each as well. Nine different Rams scored in the rout.
Emi Norton got the win in the circle. Norton allowed just one hit in four scoreless innings. Aubrey Schroyer closed out the victory with the final inning of work.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Owasso 10, Ponca City 0: The Rams used a six-run rally in the third inning and a four-run burst in the fifth for a five-inning run rule over Ponca City at home in District 6A-3. Owasso’s victory was its first district win since seeing its 51-game run snapped.
Right fielder Jaycee Hampton sparked the Rams’ offensive performance with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate, including a triple and a double along with two runs scored. Aaliyah Ahmed, Calee Gregory and Teigan Denny had two hits each.
Paige Knight sparked the third inning outburst with a three-run homer. Ahmed and Gregory also had RBI hits in the frame.
Avery Tallman dominated in the circle. The junior allowed just one Wildcat baserunner, Taylor McMartin’s two-out single in the fourth, and struck out three batters in the complete-game effort.
Rams go 3-2 at Tahlequah
Owasso traveled to the Tahlequah Sequoyah tournament and came away with a trio of victories. The Rams topped Hulbert (14-0), Muskogee (13-4) and Oktaha (6-3), but fell to Wilburton (5-1) and Oologah (2-0).