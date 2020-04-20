The Owasso Ram Wrestlers earned their first state championship during the weekend, giving Coach Jay Arneson a birthday present as a result. The present was delayed 10 years actually. The coach admitted he was wrestling for a state title on his birthday in 1968 and lost.
Crowing two champions, Bobby Richardson and Taylor Gruenwald, the Owasso team led throughout the tournament for the 2A crown. The lead was gained because of four falls in the preliminary matches.
Yet, things didn’t start all that smoothly for Owasso. The Rams won four matches by falls, but were defeated in five others, all of which the coach felt, were critical.
“I was worried after the first round when Bruce Guilfoyle got pinned at heavyweight,” Arneson said. “In fact, I was angry when I left the gym. After losing the five matches, I could see all our hard work going down the drain.”
Going back to the motel, the team received a good talking to from the coach about their performances. When the team returned to the gym, Arneson said he admitted trying to fire the group up so they could win in the upcoming matches.
The four winning in the first round, Davie Martin, Bobby Richardson, Dale Gruenwald and Taylor Gruenwald came through with more victories and picked up another 16 team points. Still, this was not a comfortable lead and the consolations were still ahead.
Arneson found he was worrying in the consolations after losing three matches, Catoosa, the second place team at this point, was in a position to threaten because of advancing six into the consolations. Brian Brazeal lost a key match to Sinor of Catoosa, but Mike Guenther came through defeating his opponent from Mustang to place in the consolation finals.
Davie Martin, at 101 pounds, defeated his opponent from Blackwell and dominated the contest. Bobby Richardson superior decisioned his opponent while Dale Gruenwald upset his previously unbeaten opponent. It was Dale Gruenwald’s match that was pivotal in the contest Arneson continued. Taylor Gruenwald went on to defeat his opponent from Ada and all advanced to the finals. Because of the advancement, each picked up 10 second place points plus two points for advancing.
Going into the finals, Owasso had to lose all their matches and second place Catoosa had to win for the lead to change.
Arneson admitted this was a very real possibility and when Guenther won third place, the title belonged to Owasso.
Davie Martin wrestled Leonard Bailey from Bixby and while Davie got the first takedown, he later got reversed. Bailey won the match for the title by riding time, Arneson commented.
Arneson noted that Davie is as good a wrestler, perhaps even better than Bailey and that future years will see improvement in the Owasso matmen.
Bobby Richardson totally dominated his opponent from Bristow to earn the title at 123 pounds. Several people asked the coach about scholarships that Richardson might receive. “Everyone was impressed,” Arneson said.
Dale Gruenwald had to default because of an injury.
Dale got his toe caught in the mat and when he was flipped the ligaments in his ankle were apparently torn, the coach said. There was no way he could continue.
Another worry was waiting for the coach when Taylor Gruenwald went onto the mat.
Earlier Taylor had hurt his shoulder, Arneson said. He watched his opponent from Bristow and knew his work was cut out.
Perhaps Taylor was psyched out a little, but when it came time for the match, he was ready, the coach continued. During the contest, it didn’t look as if the shoulder was bothering him, but when the wrestler received a bloody nose, “I learned he was hurting,” the coach noted. “I touched Taylor’s shoulder and he flinched.”
Going back on the mat, Taylor soon had to call another time out. This time it was because of a dislocated finger.
Taylor showed a lot of guts, Arneson said. He earned that title by defeating his opponent 15-12.
The coach expressed his appreciation to the seniors for their efforts during the last three years.
“These young men were with me in the good and bad times,” he said. “Three years ago, I hated to go to a match.”
Arneson in his fifth year as wrestling coach, noted his first year was in 1974. What was encouraging to him was he had two wrestlers, Carl Center, a state champion, and Jimmy Stotts, first in the regional. The 1975 season was the one he wants to forget. However, in 1976 the team showed improvement. This became apparent in 1977 with a conference title. The full realization of efforts were seen in 1978 with conference, regional and state titles.
One of the big reasons the wrestlers have been successful, Arneson said, is because of the help of assistant coach Jim Kight. “Coach Kight makes comments and suggestions at the right time and helps a lot,” Arneson said. “I coached by myself for a time. Every coach should do it to find out it is impossible to work without an assistant.”