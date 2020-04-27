Owasso claimed its first ever team championship in girls track with a group that grabbed state titles in six events.
That’s an impressive number of gold medals regardless of the season or circumstance. Keep in mind the Rams brought just six athletes in all to the 3A state meet at Carl Albert High School in Midwest City.
Karen (Robinson) Kemp, Jo Ellen Kinnamon, Keli (Blissit) Harrell, Debbie (Mangrum) Archer, Gwen Ayres and June Jackson.
“I didn’t think we would win,” recalled Karen Kemp. “That’s a lot for six girls.”
Kemp claimed three of those titles on the second day of the meet. But she didn’t just earn three gold medals, Kemp dominated the field. She won the 880-yard run with a then state-meet record time of 2:21.20 and later won the 100 with another state meet record performance in 11.15 seconds. Kemp concluded her day with a state title in the 220.
Kemp’s legendary Owasso career included eight state titles in track, including a four-time state champion in the half-mile. She’s regarded as one of the school’s greatest female athletes ever to come out of the school, as evident by her induction into the inaugural athletic hall of fame class in 2010.
She displayed a rare combination of speed as both a sprinter and distance runner, which sparked a humorous conversation relayed to Kemp involving former Owasso athletic director and the late John Scott.
“When the coach from Arkansas called, he wanted to talk to John about the Robinson girls because he thought there were two of us,” laughed Kemp, who eventually signed with the University of Arkansas. “Usually you didn’t have somebody run both the 100 and 880.”
Kinnamon gave the Rams an early lead due to her dominance in the field events. The eventual University of Oklahoma thrower won the discus with a season-best throw of 119 feet, 11 inches. She also won the shot put with a toss of 39-2.
Harrell gave Owasso another state meet record when she leapt 17-7 ½ and claimed gold in the long jump.
“Jo Ellen was supposed to win the shot and the disc and I was supposed to do well in the long jump but I don’t’ think anybody expected me to win it,” said Harrell, who went to run at OU.
Did Harrell expect herself to bring home the state title that spring?
“Oh yes, I did,” laughed Harrell, who is now a principal in Roland. “I was very arrogant.”
The small but gifted collection of talent on that 1978 championship team made Ram history as the 1978 crown was the first of any for a girls program in Owasso.
“We felt like we could do anything,” Harrell said. “We were good and we were balanced. We all played basketball, softball and cross country. That was the thing back then. We all did everything. Back in the day we just wanted to do it all so we could be with each other and have a good time.”