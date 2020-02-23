JENKS – Owasso swimming took a baker’s dozen into the Class 6A state finals on Saturday with the Rams still competing for a championship in two events.
Junior Elizabeth Patterson finished seventh overall in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 25.57 seconds. It marked the second consecutive season Patterson had qualified for the championship finals in the same event. She also finished ninth in the 100 freestyle.
On the boys’ side, the Owasso 200 freestyle relay of Mason Moan, Ahren Lamb, Zach Stelzer and Sean wood finished eighth in the finals with a time of 1:36.24.
Wood also finished ninth in the 100 freestyle and 12th in the 50 free. Stelzer tallied an 11th place finish in the 200 individual medley. The Rams’ 400 free relay of Moan, Michael Hogan, Adam Hobza and Wood took 12th.
The Owasso girls had two other top-10 finishes in the relays. The Rams took ninth in the 200 medley relay as Haley Raburn, Alexia Sang, Taylor Hamilton and Olivia Ross teamed up. Hamilton, Sang, Kenzee Hampton and Patterson finished 10th in the 200 free relay.
Owasso also took 11th in the 400 free relay with a quartet of Raburn, Kendyl Hopper, Kaela Beals and Patterson.
Individually, Raburn finished 15th in both the 500 free and 100 backstroke while Ross took 14th in the 50 free.
Both Ram teams figure to be poised to make even more sucess next year as only two of Owasso’s state qualifiers were seniors.