Owasso volleyball began the week prepping for the upcoming regionals, but still uncertain of its postseason path.
The Rams were ranked No. 9 in last week’s Class 6A coaches poll with a 15-13 record. Regional pairings were not expected to be announced until Tuesday or Wednesday, following press time. Owasso’s regional field can be found at the Reporter website or on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
Owasso split a pair of matches last week as it fell to 5A No. 4 Bishop Kelley, 3-1, on the road then bounced back for a three-game sweep of 6A No. 12 Sand Springs, also away from home.
OHS concluded the regular season with two matches this week. The Rams traveled to Booker T. Washington Tuesday, then host NOAH at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for Senior Night.
Should Owasso remained No. 9 in the polls, the Rams would travel for regional play as the top eight-ranked teams in 6A will host. Regionals are scheduled to take place Tuesday, Oct. 15.