P4 bottom rail By Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Author email 11 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TOP STORYTOP STORY TOP PHOTO GALLERY TOP COMMENT kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com Kirk McCracken 918-581-8315kirk.mccracken@sandspringsleader.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Kirk McCracken Managing Editor Author email Follow Kirk McCracken Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Broken Arrow couple arrested in death of adopted 3-year-old Cherokees mark grand opening of largest tribal outpatient health center in country CMA Awards 2019: The best and worst moments, the list of winners and the night's best images Top 25: Oklahoma moves up following historic victory at Baylor Uber driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger after picking her up in downtown Tulsa promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Chef Issue Tulsa chefs tell their stories and a look back at the local legends and today's trendsetters. promotion 2019 Best in the World Announcing the 2019 Best in the World Winners 2019 Best in the World Announcing the Winners of the 2019 Best in the World Contest