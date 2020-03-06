Commissioner Kevin Paslay charged with felony bid rigging
Skiatook, Sperry wrestlers bring home six State Champion titles
Jesse Haynes started publishing company, released new book
Skiatook Police arrests Feb. 21-28
Commissioner Kevin Paslay charged with felony bid rigging
Skiatook, Sperry wrestlers bring home six State Champion titles
Jesse Haynes started publishing company, released new book
Skiatook Police arrests Feb. 21-28
Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.
Managing Editor
Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Celebrate how far we've come in the region and get excited about the future in these two special editions
Tulsans share their stories of love — for each other, as well as for their pets.
Cast your vote every hour! Each vote cast qualifies for a chance to win 2 VIP tickets to the…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.