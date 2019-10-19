Perspective is Everything
by Pastor Alvin Fruga
The Presence in Owasso
Some time ago, I was inspired by the story of Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. He is an offensive lineman for the NFL Kansas City Chiefs. Wait, there’s more! He is also a medical doctor. Mr. Duvernay-Tardif has been able to accomplish a couple of things at the same time that have never been done before.
First, the medical school he was attending had a strict policy that didn’t allow medical residents to pursue a second profession. Despite this rule, Mr. Duvernay-Tardif petitioned the school and he was granted approval to pursue his NFL career while studying to be a doctor. Second, no NFL player has ever become a doctor while active in the league.
So what’s Dr. Duvernay-Tardif’s story? How was he able to accomplish these two major milestones at the same time? I believe in part that it goes back to his childhood and how his perspective on life was shaped as a child. When Laurent was young, his parents, who are French Canadians, wanted their children to experience the world. On two different occasions, they took Laurent and his siblings out of school for a year in order to travel the world. That’s right, as a child, Laurent spent a whole year on two separate occasions traveling the world.
I have often said that if you want to change a child’s perspective, especially children from low-income communities, you have to get them out of their surroundings and show them there is a big world out there with incredible possibilities.
I believe that Laurent and his siblings experienced countless teaching moments while traveling the world, and learned from their parents that they could literally accomplish anything or go anywhere if they put their minds to it. That’s the key! A big part of putting your mind to something is first seeing or visualizing that it can be done. If you can see it, then you can be it. Perspective is everything.
Even though it had never been done before, Laurent refused to let anyone tell him that he couldn’t become both a doctor and professional football player at the same time, because he could see it.
What is it that you haven’t pursued because maybe you have let people to talk you out of it? Don’t allow others to place blinders around your perspective, because there’s a big world out there waiting to be seen and conquered!