“O the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are his judgments and how inscrutable his ways!” –Romans 11:33.
My beloved friend and mentor Dr. G. Thomas Sharp, founder of Creation Truth Foundation, often asks the children to whom he speaks, “Is God smart or dumb?” Unsurprisingly, the young people in the audience instantly and unhesitatingly call out the obvious answer: “Smart!”
But just how smart is God? Well, one of the best and most accurate descriptions of God’s amazing abilities I’ve ever encountered is to compare them to an infinitely intelligent chess player. In his 2000 book, “God of the Possible,” pastor and theologian Gregory A. Boyd writes: “We might imagine God as something like an infinitely intelligent chess player…God’s perfect knowledge would allow him to anticipate every possible move and every possible combination of moves, together with every possible response he might make to each of them, for every possible agent throughout history.”
After each chess player makes one move apiece, there are 400 different possible positions. After two moves apiece, there are 72,084 possible positions. After three moves apiece, there are more than 9 million possible positions. After only four moves apiece, there are more than 288 billion different possible positions. There are more 40-move games than the number of electrons in our universe. There are more game-trees of chess than the number of galaxies (more than 100 billion), and more defenses, gambits and openings than the number of quarks in our universe!
In 2017, Timur Gareyev, a 28-year-old chess grandmaster, played 48 games simultaneously in Las Vegas in 23 hours, setting a world record. Yet our omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient God personally interacts every second of every minute of every hour of every day of every week of every month of every year with 7.7 billion persons. God is smart indeed!
A group of chess enthusiasts had checked into a hotel and were standing in the lobby discussing their recent tournament victories. After about an hour, the manager came out of the office and asked them to disperse. “But why?” they asked, as they moved off. “Because,” he said, “I can’t stand chess nuts boasting in an open foyer.”
Dear reader, what will this week bring for you, or for those you love? Rest assured that, whatever it is, God — the infinitely intelligent chess player — can handle it!
Let us pray: Gracious God, we thank you that you are like an infinitely intelligent chess player — knowing every possible outcome, from our first breath to our last sigh — and that you respond graciously, lovingly and mercifully to every circumstance of our lives. In Jesus’ name, Amen.