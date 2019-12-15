“And Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the town of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be registered with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child.” -Luke 2: 4-5
On Christmas Eve, I often ponder the scene as Mary and Joseph finally reach Bethlehem and search for a place to rest. But what about the rest of their story? What was it like before they arrived in Bethlehem?
Over 2,000 years ago, their journey would have begun 10 days before the birth of the infant Jesus.
Adam Hamilton is the senior pastor of The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas. He tells us that very quickly after their descent from Nazareth, Joseph and his pregnant wife, Mary, traveled into the Jezreel Valley.
So many wars took place in that valley, before Jesus’s birth, that its name became synonymous with war. According to the Book of Revelation, this is the same place where Jesus, when He returns in glory, will lead the Apocalyptic battle with the forces of evil.
The trip through the Jezreel Valley took Mary and Joseph a couple of days and was the least demanding of the journey.
The ascent to the higher elevation of the city of Sychar was much more difficult for Mary. It was the beginning of a challenging travel on the ancient road. They probably stopped at the same well that Jesus would later meet a Samaritan woman and offer her the Water of Life.
For the next three days, the Holy Family walked even higher hills until, at the top, they saw Jerusalem spread before them. They witnessed this on the afternoon of the ninth day, or early on the morning of the 10th.
Bethlehem was close. After a few more hours of walking the arid desert and hills south of Jerusalem, and they entered Bethlehem, 10 days after they left Nazareth.
Now, calculate into this equation how long Mary was in labor, and you can start to understand the sacrifice Mary and Joseph experienced.
We live in a society that has every modern convenience. It’s easy to forget how difficult life was for those living in the time of Jesus. Driving to Oklahoma City takes a couple of hours. It took much longer than two hours for Mary and Joseph to walk from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. There are rest stops, hotels and fast food along the way. Can you imagine the planning involved in preparing everything you need for a 10-day trip? Can you imagine walking out the front door of your house nine months pregnant and walking 100 miles?
At Christmas time, we become frustrated with crowds and heavy traffic.
If you find yourself complaining about these things, or packing the car for a long trip to see family, or what Christmas presents to buy, think about where Mary, Joseph and Jesus were on their 10-day trip. Contemplating their struggle should make you thankful for yours.