I’m thinking about temptation today. Do you want to know which one?
No, not that one!
I like chocolate. Ice cream is my dessert of choice. Me and cookies and milk, we get along. I have an appetite for these things. I find them tempting. When I’m the least bit hungry, even when I’m not hungry at all, I find myself struggling to decide, “To eat or not to eat.”
Coffee is a different story. So are vegetables. I’ve never once struggled over whether or not to eat Brussels sprouts. No matter how much brown sugar you cook them in, green beans have never caught my attention. Put as much cheese as you want on the broccoli, I still won’t eat it. I don’t find these things tempting.
I find then, a principle. Temptation is about my appetite. It’s about what I like. What I want. What I desire. It leads to a conclusion. If I want to overcome sin, I have to overcome temptation. My appetite for sinful things has to shrink, while my hunger and thirst for righteousness must grow.
That’s not any more natural for me than waking up tomorrow and craving turnips or hating chocolate. For my diet to be different, something has to change…in me. More specifically, something has to change me.
Overcoming temptation isn’t about turning over a new leaf. When you do, all you’ll find is old dirt. It’s not about will-power. A person can only endure so long. It’s about a change of heart that leads to a change of appetites expressed as a change of choices. This kind of change only comes by the grace and forgiveness of God through Jesus Christ.
What temptations trip you up? What sinful desires will trip you up today? Don’t be fooled. You weren’t tricked. You’re not stupid. You may be weak, but your weakness is understandable. We sin because we like it. We’re tempted by that sin because we find it attractive. We pursue wrong things because we have an appetite for sin.
James 1:13-14 says, “And remember, when you are being tempted, do not say, ‘God is tempting me.’ God is never tempted to do wrong, and he never tempts anyone else. Temptation comes from our own desires, which entice us and drag us away.”
Today, you will face temptation. How will you overcome? Here’s how I handle it.
1. PRAY – Ask God to remove you from temptation. Ask him to change your appetite for sin and give you a hunger and thirst for righteousness.
2. KNOW – Do you know what tempts you? Where are you weak? How are you strong? Understand the limits of your faith. Recognize temptation. When you give in, go with your eyes wide open and understand the consequences of your choices. Better yet…
3. PLAN – to avoid those things that tempt you. Don’t go where they are. Don’t stay when they show up. Don’t watch, listen, look, flirt with, or entertain the notion. Decide beforehand how you will respond when tempted. Rehearse your reaction. Practice your reply. Decide now.
4. REPENT & FORGIVE – You will face temptation. Sometimes you will give in. Be quick to repent. Once you’ve repented, forgive yourself. God has. Now go do better.
5. PRACTICE – Practice is the systematic process of overcoming a series of small failures. That same process reinforces right choices. Take right choices in small bites. Do the simple, right thing in this moment before things get complicated. Like learning to drink coffee, take small sips before you gulp. When you get burned, clean up the mess and try again. Practice is how we improve.
Temptation doesn’t have to ruin your life. Surrender to God. Place your faith in Jesus Christ.