I’m a borderline coffee snob. Although I’m partial to Brazilian and Kenyan coffees, my wife and I drink lots of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee. But I’m a brazen purist – no sugar, creamer, special flavors, ice, whipped cream, candy or pumpkin spice. No latte or cappuccino for me, thank you. I don’t want my caffeine leached away or my beans infused with foreign flavors. Instant coffee is acceptable only under extreme survival conditions. Keurig coffee is only a small step above instant. I want real, roasted coffee bean magic that’s been brewed. I want my coffee hot, fresh, black and natural, with a side of nothing.
Yet even the best cup of brewed coffee in the world has a shelf life. For coffee to be good, it must be fresh. If you walk into the breakroom at work and see a pot half-full of coffee at 1 p.m., you’ll likely ask, “When was this coffee made?” If it was during the morning hours, a fresh pot is brewed. There’s nothing quite as stale as yesterday’s coffee; it’s cold, unappealing, and tastes like a dirty ashtray. Even a zap in the microwave can’t save it from being flushed down the drain. When coffee is old, it just doesn’t work. If it does manage to wake me up, it will be the grumpy me that shows up for the day.
Many of us have had some meaningful spiritual experience with the Lord in our past. A moving camp or revival experience. A fresh insight. A powerful worship song. A friend’s salvation.
Like a perfect cup of coffee, it was refreshing and invigorating; we felt alive and free. We would shamelessly talk about our experience with Him to anyone who’d listen, like a coffee connoisseur sharing his latest designer roast with a truck-stop waitress. It didn’t matter that we lived in a tea-infused world or that our friends actually drank Mountain Dew. We’d share about Jesus for hours, even if our systems were caffeine-free.
Then it happened. Our walk with Jesus became yesterday’s coffee – stale and cold. “It’s just not working for me now.” My friends and family now see the grumpy me.
One of the first lessons the Israelites learned about the miraculous provision of manna in the wilderness was that it had a definite shelf life (Exodus 16:14-21). Leftovers were always a disaster. Any attempts to use yesterday’s manna or hoard some up for the future ended in the same result – wormy and rotten. It was actually worse than yesterday’s coffee. God’s rhythm was for manna to be gathered “morning by morning” (Exodus 16:21).
There’s a reason that the Lord’s Prayer guides us, “Give us this day our daily bread” (Matthew 6:11). We need fresh bread for the new day. Yesterday’s bread is stale. What we need is today’s sustenance. Our relationship with the Lord is to be lived day by day. We cannot live on yesterday’s walk with the Lord and our glorious experiences of the past. Each new day means a new day for pursuing Jesus. He said it this way: “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me” (Luke 9:23). There’s that word again – “daily.” Following Jesus is a daily journey, and yesterday’s leftovers are stale and inadequate.
Let me encourage you with a spiritual habit you might find helpful. Every morning as you start your day with your preferred breakfast beverage, let that cup remind you that today is the day you are to live with and for Jesus. Yesterday’s coffee, and yesterday’s experiences, simply will not do.