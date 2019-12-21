What’s your favorite Christmas tradition? I have many. One of them is watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” My favorite part is when Charlie, frustrated by all of his own mistakes, cries out, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”.
Linus moves to center stage. The spotlight shines on him alone and he says, “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the fields, keeping watch over their flocks by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, ‘Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; you shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men.’”
Linus is right. This is the reason for Christmas. Two things about this story stand out to me: the fear of the shepherds and the peace of God. Linus says, “...the glory of the Lord shone around them and they were sore afraid.” I’ve been afraid before, but never so much it made me sore! What is it about the glory of God that would make them sore afraid?
The glory of God is the magnificence of His holiness wrapped in sovereignty and lying on open public display. Holiness is the idea that God is set apart because of His righteousness. In every moment, facing every possible option, God always does the right thing, the right way, for the right reason. It’s actually better than that. Everything God does is right because He did it. There is no standard or judge outside of God. He is the standard. Beyond this, He is absolutely sovereign. This means He has both the power and authority to do what He wants, when He wants, the way He wants. God does what He wants and everything God does is right.
That sounds nothing like me. I fail often. I try hard but still somehow I miss the mark. My failures (big or small), in the presence of that kind of perfection is more than embarrassing. It’s frightening. I’m reminded that my best, most noble, most selfless act on the best day of my life cannot match the holiness of God. My failures can’t stand. My sin can’t survive. My success is not nearly enough. I have fallen short and all that’s left is the certainty of an impending and well-deserved punishment.
Linus also says, “Glory to God in the highest and on earth, peace, goodwill toward men.” This is a complete change from the fear-inducing glory Linus uses to begin his story. It reminds me that the glory of God in the highest of heavens brings the peace of God to the lowest of places. The holiness of God may give me a reason to fear. But the tender mercies of God give me a reason for peace. I’m reminded that my worst, most horrific, most selfish act on the worst day of my life is met by God with grace and forgiveness.
How can this be? What kind of love transforms our greatest of fears into the deepest of peace? It’s the kind that comes wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. You can know this kind of peace. Place your faith in Jesus Christ.
In the words of Linus, “That’s what Christmas is all about, Charlie Brown.”