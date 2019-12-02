As Christmas decorations, songs, sights, smells, sounds, movies, parties and ugly sweaters fill our days leading up to the big day, it can seem a little overwhelming in allowing us to get caught up in the Christian spirit. It can get crazy! As I write this, my wife Carla is putting up our nutcrackers on the fireplace mantle with plans for the rest of the decorations to follow.
In the midst of the Christmas hustle and bustle, we hear words like “giving,” “family,” “Advent,” “presents,” “caroling,” “lights,” “snow” and more that speak to the different aspects of the holiday. We are also encouraged every year by words that cause us to pause and enjoy the season and the reason behind it.
Hope: Jesus’ birth was a sign of hope for this world. His birth was the beginning of something truly miraculous: Jesus sacrificing Himself for our sake. As we prepare for Christmas, we can know we live with the hope that our lives are in His eternal care. But for some, the holiday can be an intense reminder of lost loved ones or that they have no close family to celebrate with. We all understand this situation. So it’s important for us to be reminded of the hope that Jesus brings. The incarnation, God becoming man, is the very reason why we have hope.
Love: Jesus said, “No one has greater love than this, to lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). When the Son became flesh, He had a human life to offer up for our sake. Today, we can know God’s great love was shown to us when Jesus gave His life. One of the greatest miracles of the Christmas story is the love that it reflects. First is the love our Father in Heaven has for His children: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). The love of God has been described as “the highest, noblest, strongest kind of love” “and the most joyous to the soul.” This spirit of love and concern seems to be especially strong during the Christmas season.
Peace: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, the Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 9:6). Jesus is the promised Prince of Peace. As we prepare for Christmas, we can know peace that passes all understanding. For all of the talk about “peace on earth” during the holiday, you probably wish you could have more of it. Holiday celebrations, even at their best, only temporarily take our minds off our problems. God has a plan for real personal peace that lasts a lifetime, no matter what your past has been or what your present problems are. When Jesus was miraculously born that first Christmas, the plan was set motion.
Joy: If there is a single word that describes what Christmas is all about, it’s the little word “joy.” Several of our favorite carols mention it: “Joy to the world, the Lord is come,” “O come all ye faithful, joyful and triumphant,” “Good Christian men, rejoice, with heart and soul and voice,” just to name a few. Most people today confuse joy with what might be called happiness, that is, feelings of satisfaction and personal wellbeing based on favorable circumstances or fun occasions. But circumstances quickly change and occasions often disappoint. Joy is different. The promise of joy glimmered in Bethlehem at the birth of Jesus.
Words mean things. Let’s let the words of the season help us to understand and enjoy why we celebrate Christmas. May the hope, love, peace and joy of the holiday be yours this time of year and in the years to come.